Dixon, Whitmer campaign days before election
Both candidates for governor were out campaigning Saturday, just days before Election Day in Michigan.
thecollegiatelive.com
Navigating Michigan’s Ballot Proposals
For Michigan voters, the Nov. 8 election is hugely important. There are going to be three proposals on the ballot that, if adopted, will make changes to constitutional amendments in Michigan. The Collegiate hopes that this article will help students at GRCC become more educated about each proposition, in order to make informed decisions at the polls.
wbkb11.com
Dixon Hosts A Freedom Rally In Alpena
Republican candidate for Governor, Tudor Dixon, made her way to Alpena Wednesday and drew quite the crowd of supporters trying to rally some votes with elections on Tuesday. When asked about what the rally was for, Dixon said, “Yeah, well we’re here to have a rally to talk about the future of the state, and the things that we want to do to bring education back, to make sure our cities are safe, and to make sure that we partner with business instead of having to stay behind me as a business.”
Michigan Catholics fight Proposal 3 with falsehoods
A misleading multimillion-dollar campaign against the abortion measure has likely come to a church near you
3 Michigan communities see upcoming election through different lenses
LAKE CITY, Mich. — Brad Seger knows this northern Michigan town inside and out. A former mayor with roots that go back a generation, Seger can talk about logging in the area and the best time to tap the trees for syrup. He can go into the history of the church on the corner. And when the conversation turns to politics, he can explain how and why Republican Tudor Dixon will win this county in a landslide...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan Flags Lowered Saturday To Honor Former Senator
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, November 5 to honor and remember former Senator Vincent Gregory. The flag lowering will coincide with the day of his funeral. “Senator Vincent Gregory was a quintessential role model,”...
How to vote in Michigan's midterm election
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michiganders will line up at polling locations throughout the state to cast their votes in the 2022 Michigan midterm election. This midterm election will include the choice for governor between incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and her GOP challenger, Tudor Dixon. Along with...
Pence, Buttigieg stump for West Michigan candidates before Election Day
Both Pete Buttigieg and Mike Pence — both Hoosiers — say they are confident that Election Day will go their parties' ways.
DePerno is a time bomb. Re-elect Dana Nessel | Opinion
Matthew DePerno cannot become Michigan's next attorney general. He has pledged to pursue a set of dark objectives ― prosecuting the incumbent governor, secretary of state and attorney general; jailing doctors and nurses who provide abortions; working to overturn elections ― that would throw Michigan into chaos, while saying that he'd like to make morning after pills like Plan B illegal, that he believes the Supreme Court ruling that struck down state laws barring birth control was wrongly decided, and opposes civil and LGBTQ rights. You can read more about his agenda here.
Michigan GOP reaches ‘new low’ by doxxing Democratic candidates in political mailers
With political threats on the rise, Republicans gave out the personal cell phone numbers of Democrats
Michigan Ballot Proposal 3 Facts, voters share their thoughts
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. — Since the U.S. Supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortions have become an even more controversial topic. On election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters will have a chance to amend their state constitution to protect abortion rights, Ballot Proposal 3. Proposal 3 would provide a...
Is Whitmer or Dixon leading the Michigan Governor race?
LANSING, Mich. — With the midterm election less than a week away, GOP gubernatorial hopeful Tudor Dixon continues to erode the lead of Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The latest poll conducted by Cygnal shows Whitmer's lead has slipped even further over Dixon in the last two days. Cygnal releases...
wgvunews.org
Officials hope Whitmer changes her mind on Fruitport Casino this time around
Back in June, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer then denied the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians application for a new casino in Fruitport Township, after the tribe had spent roughly $30 million on development over a 12-year-planning process. “We dotted our I’s and we crossed our t’s. We did everything...
wdet.org
Democrats eye control of Michigan Senate for first time in decades
Michigan Democrats have a chance to control the state legislature, due in part to new redistricting maps. While many Senate and House of Representative elections are close in Michigan, millions of dollars from across the country are funding Senate races. Subscribe to MichMash on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever...
Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
Faith and politics intermingle on the campaign trail in Michigan
Tudor Dixon kneeled in the front row of a Catholic church in Rochester Hills, her eyes closed and hands clasped together in prayer. Seated next to the Republican nominee for governor was former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii as other worshippers lined up to receive Communion at St. Paul Albanian Catholic Church, which serves a growing Albanian American community in metro Detroit. ...
fox2detroit.com
Election Day: Guide to Michigan's three proposals
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 2022 Midterm Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Michiganders will head to vote across the state on races including Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General's office. But they're also voting on three proposals. Record numbers of Michigan voters have already submitted...
michiganchronicle.com
Michigan Election Guide 2022: Races, Proposals and Voting Options
The 2022 Michigan General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8. With just days away, registered voters are gearing up to decide on what is predicted to be monumental key races and statewide ballot proposals during the midterm election. Here’s a look at some of the essential resources and...
hillsdalecollegian.com
Michigan Governor’s Race: Elect Dixon for her effective policies
Any Michigander that has turned on the TV, watched a YouTube video, or opened a social media platform in the last month has likely been unable to do so without watching several out-of-context, poorly-edited sound bites from Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon. The ads, with the aid of a menacing...
Latest Whitmer-Dixon poll is in
Election Day is just four days away and our latest poll numbers are here: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a steady 11-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to a poll by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, commissioned by the Free Press and its media partners. If the election were held today, 54% of those polled said they would vote for Whitmer and 43% for Dixon.
