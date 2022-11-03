ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The War Horse

War Horse Sues Marine Corps for ‘Black Book’ Tracking Officer Misconduct

The War Horse News has sued the Navy and Marine Corps, alleging that they broke the law by denying requests for a database of public information about officer misconduct. On Friday, The War Horse filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleging that the Department of the Navy and the Marine Corps have repeatedly violated the Freedom of Information Act by withholding the records.

