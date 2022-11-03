Read full article on original website
Related
How San Diego achieved surprising success housing homeless people
The federal government unveiled a housing voucher program to house the most vulnerable people during the pandemic. This is what happened in San Diego.
President Biden speaks at Carlsbad-based tech company Viasat
President Joe Biden is set to wrap up a 19-hour visit to San Diego by speaking at a technology company that will benefit from passage of the CHIPS and Science Act.
Lawsuit seeks to block San Diego plan to shift infrastructure money from wealthy to poor areas
The plaintiffs argue that allowing developer money to be spent in neighborhoods far from the site of the development is unconstitutional and violates state laws.
War Horse Sues Marine Corps for ‘Black Book’ Tracking Officer Misconduct
The War Horse News has sued the Navy and Marine Corps, alleging that they broke the law by denying requests for a database of public information about officer misconduct. On Friday, The War Horse filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleging that the Department of the Navy and the Marine Corps have repeatedly violated the Freedom of Information Act by withholding the records.
