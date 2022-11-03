Read full article on original website
World in crisis a grim backdrop for UN climate talks
Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change amid a multitude of competing crises
Homeowners paying price for Tory economic ‘chaos’ – Davey
Millions of homeowners are paying a “Conservative property premium” as a result of the “chaos” the party has unleashed on the economy, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has said.In a keynote speech, Sir Ed said the Government did not have a “shred of credibility” after the turmoil of recent weeks as he reiterated his demands for an immediate general election.He called for the creation of a £3 billion mortgage protection fund – paid for by reversing cuts to taxes on banks dating back to 2016 – to assist families now facing crippling increases in their repayments.Instead of tackling the...
Ethnic Serbs rally in Kosovo after leaving jobs in protest
Several thousand ethnic Serbs have rallied in Kosovo as a dispute over vehicle license plates heightened ongoing tensions between Serbia and its former province
