Millions of homeowners are paying a “Conservative property premium” as a result of the “chaos” the party has unleashed on the economy, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has said.In a keynote speech, Sir Ed said the Government did not have a “shred of credibility” after the turmoil of recent weeks as he reiterated his demands for an immediate general election.He called for the creation of a £3 billion mortgage protection fund – paid for by reversing cuts to taxes on banks dating back to 2016 – to assist families now facing crippling increases in their repayments.Instead of tackling the...

33 MINUTES AGO