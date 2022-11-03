ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCTV

Cooking with Parker Coleman

Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. Altera Apartments providing Tallahassee with affordable housing option. What was once the Days Inn on Apalachee Parkway and Capital Circle is set to become the Altera Studio Apartments. Jaclyn Harold Shooting folo day 2. Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT. City leaders...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

ABC 27 antenna viewers to experience interruption

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Beginning around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, WTXL primary and subchannel over-the-air signals will be interrupted at times due to maintenance at our transmitter site. These outages should last to approximately 2:15 p.m. The outages should only impact viewers who receive WTXL programing via an antenna.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

West Pensacola shooting ties to Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After the Tallahassee mass shooting left one person dead and eight others hurt, police say the situation was gang-related with possible ties to Gadsden County. Quincy Police say they are aware of several gangs in the city as well in Chattahoochee, Gretna and other areas of...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Morning Pep Rally visits Chiles High School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The final Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Timberwolves of Chiles High School. Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Two Tallahassee residents killed in deadly Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were investigating Friday after a pickup truck hauling another vehicle on a trailer crashed into a semi-tractor carrying a hazmat trailer. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 near State Road 59 around 3:05 a.m., Friday. Investigators say the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Date set for ‘Save the Imperial Hotel’ Gala

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 4th annual Jack Bradley Black History Museum Gala is set for Saturday, Nov. 5th, in Thomasville. This year’s gala is focused on saving the city’s Imperial Hotel, one of the few in the 50s and 60s to welcome Black guests before integration. The...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Jaclyn Harold Shooting folo day 2

Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. Altera Apartments providing Tallahassee with affordable housing option. What was once the Days Inn on Apalachee Parkway and Capital Circle is set to become the Altera Studio Apartments. Viewer submitted video of Tallahassee Shooting. Updated: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT. Viewer submitted...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for November 3, 2022

John Culler, 53, Ponchatoula, Louisiana: Possession of counterfeit/fictitious motor vehicle registration: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jody Clemons, 48, Panama City, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christi Ward, 48, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation, introduce into detention facility: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Kavorisi...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night’s record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball yielded no jackpot winners in the state of Florida, according to the Florida Lottery. Those winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69-20 with a Power Play of 3X. While the jackpot wasn’t hit, 23 tickets sold in Florida did match four winning...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Suspect accused of firing into crowd at Half Time Liquors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect accused of firing into the crowd in front of Half Time Liquors last weekend, has now been charged with attempted murder and booked into the Leon County Detention Center. De’Arius Cannon was shot by police during a shootout in front of the West Pensacola...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtvy.com

Viewer submitted video of Tallahassee Shooting

Two others received significant injuries in the crash. Recording of WCTV's weekend morning show. Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman. Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. Marianna man apprehended for 2018...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Mother calls for metal detectors at Leon County high schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Godby High School mother is calling for Leon County Schools to install metal detectors in the district’s high schools after a 15-year-old was arrested with a loaded handgun on campus. “That’s really concerning to me especially with what’s gone on in the world and...
LEON COUNTY, FL

