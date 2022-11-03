Read full article on original website
Security measures at this year's North Florida Fair
The Manager of the North Florida Fair said the security team is fully staffed and all their bases are covered to ensure people are safe and have a good time.
WCTV
Cooking with Parker Coleman
Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. Altera Apartments providing Tallahassee with affordable housing option. What was once the Days Inn on Apalachee Parkway and Capital Circle is set to become the Altera Studio Apartments. Jaclyn Harold Shooting folo day 2. Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT. City leaders...
They Bragg Different: A Gallery Of Bar-Raising Baddies Ssslaying FAMU’s Homecoming
Compilation of bar-raising baddies who served looks and turned heads at Florida A&M's Homecoming in Tallahassee, Florida
wtoc.com
Escaped inmates from Tattnall Co. captured by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two inmates who escaped from the Tattnall County Jail have been captured by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee, Fla. According to our sister station WCTV, 30-year-old John Mincey and 18-year-old Meahki Carter were caught by U.S. Marshalls in Tallahassee on Wednesday. They escaped from the jail back...
wtxl.com
ABC 27 antenna viewers to experience interruption
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Beginning around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, WTXL primary and subchannel over-the-air signals will be interrupted at times due to maintenance at our transmitter site. These outages should last to approximately 2:15 p.m. The outages should only impact viewers who receive WTXL programing via an antenna.
Ex-Leon County Sheriff's Office corrections officer detained
The Leon County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that a former LCSO corrections officer was arrested Friday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
WCTV
West Pensacola shooting ties to Gadsden County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After the Tallahassee mass shooting left one person dead and eight others hurt, police say the situation was gang-related with possible ties to Gadsden County. Quincy Police say they are aware of several gangs in the city as well in Chattahoochee, Gretna and other areas of...
WCTV
Morning Pep Rally visits Chiles High School
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The final Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Timberwolves of Chiles High School. Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.
WCTV
Two Tallahassee residents killed in deadly Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were investigating Friday after a pickup truck hauling another vehicle on a trailer crashed into a semi-tractor carrying a hazmat trailer. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 near State Road 59 around 3:05 a.m., Friday. Investigators say the...
WCTV
Date set for ‘Save the Imperial Hotel’ Gala
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 4th annual Jack Bradley Black History Museum Gala is set for Saturday, Nov. 5th, in Thomasville. This year’s gala is focused on saving the city’s Imperial Hotel, one of the few in the 50s and 60s to welcome Black guests before integration. The...
Black bear sighting reported in northeast Tallahassee
The Leon County Sheriff's Office shared via social media that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is aware of a black bear roaming around northeast Tallahassee.
WCTV
Jaclyn Harold Shooting folo day 2
Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. Altera Apartments providing Tallahassee with affordable housing option. What was once the Days Inn on Apalachee Parkway and Capital Circle is set to become the Altera Studio Apartments. Viewer submitted video of Tallahassee Shooting. Updated: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT. Viewer submitted...
WCTV
Jail escapee now facing charges, accused of trying to kill arresting officer
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Georgia jail escapee captured in Tallahassee Wednesday is now facing more charges. Court records filed Friday show John Mincey is now accused of trying to kill the Leon County deputy who was trying to arrest him and he’s facing attempted homicide charges for it.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 3, 2022
John Culler, 53, Ponchatoula, Louisiana: Possession of counterfeit/fictitious motor vehicle registration: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jody Clemons, 48, Panama City, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christi Ward, 48, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation, introduce into detention facility: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Kavorisi...
WCTV
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night’s record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball yielded no jackpot winners in the state of Florida, according to the Florida Lottery. Those winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69-20 with a Power Play of 3X. While the jackpot wasn’t hit, 23 tickets sold in Florida did match four winning...
Police Union Responds to Dozier Mailer: “Dailey Never Cut Police Funding”
A mailer sent by the Saving Our City PC in support of Kristin Dozier’s mayoral campaign – five days before election day – claims “John Dailey…Decreased police funding.” The mailer appears to be funded – at least in part – by Kristin Dozier’s personal funds. Richard Murphy – the President of the Big Bend Chapter […]
WCTV
Suspect accused of firing into crowd at Half Time Liquors
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect accused of firing into the crowd in front of Half Time Liquors last weekend, has now been charged with attempted murder and booked into the Leon County Detention Center. De’Arius Cannon was shot by police during a shootout in front of the West Pensacola...
wtvy.com
Viewer submitted video of Tallahassee Shooting
Two others received significant injuries in the crash. Recording of WCTV's weekend morning show. Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman. Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. Marianna man apprehended for 2018...
WCTV
Mother calls for metal detectors at Leon County high schools
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Godby High School mother is calling for Leon County Schools to install metal detectors in the district’s high schools after a 15-year-old was arrested with a loaded handgun on campus. “That’s really concerning to me especially with what’s gone on in the world and...
WALB 10
2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested after they led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, ended in Albany and also involved law enforcement being shot at, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Albany police responded to the 1100 block of Van...
