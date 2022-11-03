Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Affirm (AFRM) to Post Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
AFRM - Free Report) is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 8, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, this leading payment network’s adjusted loss per share of 65 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 44.4%, primarily due to increased operating costs. This was partially offset by higher transactions, servicing income and merchant growth.
Zacks.com
Looking for a Growth Stock? Why It is Time to Focus on Fluidigm (FLDM)
Growth stocks can be some of the most exciting picks in the market, as these high-flyers can captivate investors’ attention, and produce big gains as well. However, they can also lead on the downside when the growth story is over, so it is important to find companies which are still seeing strong growth prospects in their businesses.
Zacks.com
Essa Bancorp (ESSA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
ESSA - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 4th
ARCE - Free Report) provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 60 days. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (. LPX - Free Report) is a manufacturer of home-building products....
Zacks.com
Factors to Know Ahead of Hanesbrands' (HBI) Q3 Earnings
HBI - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earningson Nov 9. This designer, manufacturer and seller of apparel is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings decline in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,753 million, suggesting a decrease of 2% from...
Zacks.com
Booking Holdings (BKNG) to Post Q3 Earnings: What to Expect
BKNG - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2. For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.91 billion, suggesting growth of 26.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate suggests revenues of $5.90 billion, indicating an increase...
Zacks.com
ONEOK (OKE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
ONEOK Inc. (. OKE - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter earnings on Nov 1, after market close. This oil and gas midstream company delivered an earnings surprise of 9.52% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly...
Zacks.com
Can NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
NEX - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is...
Zacks.com
L3Harris (LHX) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, EPS View Cut
LHX - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings from continuing operations came in at $3.26 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44 by 5.2%. The bottom line however improved 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure, driven by a lower adjusted tax rate and fewer average diluted shares outstanding.
Zacks.com
LXP Industrial (LXP) Q3 FFO Beat Estimates
LXP Industrial (. LXP - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents...
Zacks.com
Latham Group (SWIM) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
SWIM - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Zacks.com
Insperity, Inc. (NSP) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Zacks.com
Is Most-Watched Stock AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Worth Betting on Now?
AZO - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this auto parts retailer have returned +10.4% over the past month...
Zacks.com
Radian Group (RDN) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decrease Y/Y
RDN - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted operating income of $1.31 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 54.1%. The bottom line increased 95.5% year over year. The results reflected higher monthly premium policy insurance in force, higher investment income and lower expenses, offset by lower premiums...
Zacks.com
Medifast (MED) Cuts View Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, Stock Down
MED - Free Report) delivered soft third-quarter 2022 results as both the top and bottom lines declined year over year. Results were hurt by reduced Coach productivity and cost inflation. Management lowered its guidance for 2022. Shares of the company tumbled 6.6% in the after-market trading session on Nov 3.
Zacks.com
Johnson Controls (JCI) Q4 Earnings Meet, Revenues Miss Mark
JCI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 12.5% year over year. Our estimate for earnings in the fiscal fourth quarter was 98 cents. Total revenues of $6,725 million missed the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Evercore (EVR) Up 6% on Q3 Earnings Beat, Expense Decline
EVR - Free Report) shares gained 6% since the release of the company’s third-quarter 2022 results, likely reflecting investors' optimism over better-than-expected results. EVR reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.20 in third-quarter 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35. However, the bottom line was 44% down from the prior-year quarter.
Zacks.com
Prestige Consumer (PBH) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise
PBH - Free Report) posted second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and the bottom line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues increased year over year. This marks PBH’s sixth straight quarter of earnings and revenue beat. Prestige Consumer continued to benefit from its brand portfolio and a solid business strategy.
Zacks.com
Is Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Zacks.com
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Belden (BDC) This Year?
BDC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Belden is one of 219 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
Comments / 0