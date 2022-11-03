Read full article on original website
Cornmeal pancakes with spicy coconut bacon
These vegan cornmeal pancakes are light and fluffy, with a hint of sweetness from the corn. They are topped with vegan spicy coconut bacon. They’re perfect for a weekend breakfast or brunch!. About this recipe. These corn pancakes are so easy to prepare that I’m sure they’ll soon become...
Feelin’ like chips and salsa?
Do you get excited when a bowl of chips and salsa is served at a party? Then this roundup post is for you. Here are my best salsa recipes and a quick easy way to make homemade chips. Air Fryer tortilla chips. These are Mexican-approved. Air fryer tortilla chips are...
CHIPOTLE ROASTED CHICKPEAS
These chipotle roasted chickpeas are going to be your favorite things. They are the perfect crunchy topping for salads and soups instead of croutons or eat them like popcorn. They are the best!. About this recipe. This recipe for roasted chickpeas is spicy and easy to make The chickpeas are...
Vegan Mocha brownies
There’s something about vegan mocha brownies that just hits the spot. They’re rich and chocolaty, with a hint of espresso coffee flavor that takes them over the top. They’re the perfect dessert for any chocolate lover, and they’re sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. These vegan...
Best Mexican soups (vegan version)
VEGAN TORTILLA SOUP (sopa azteca) This is my version of Mexican tortilla soup, and it is so similar to the classic Mexican tortilla soup recipe. It is so authentic and delicious that you’re going to forget you’re eating something super healthy and good for you. This soup is full of all the classic Mexican flavors, but it happens to be vegan.
Easy and delicious vegan recipes for all the family / Recetas veganas fáciles y deliciosas para toda la familia.https://www.piloncilloyvainilla.com/
