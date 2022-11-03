Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
This was a week in which families fled the fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese forces near Kibumb in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Beachgoers enjoyed unusually high temperatures in the southern French Mediterranean city of Marseille and the effects of climate change were seen at Lake Garda in Italy.
World in crisis a grim backdrop for UN climate talks
Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change amid a multitude of competing crises
At global summits, Biden aims to assert America's leadership
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden will aim to assert America's global leadership during his upcoming trip to Southeast Asia that will be shadowed by a verdict on his presidency after Tuesday's elections. The foreign policy challenges that have helped define Biden's first two years in office...
WNYT
War fallout, aid demands overshadow climate talks in Egypt
BERLIN (AP) — When world leaders, diplomats, campaigners and scientists descend on Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt next week for talks on tackling climate change, don’t expect them to part the Red Sea or other miracles that would make huge steps in curbing global warming. Each year there are...
WNYT
Japan to keep stake in Russian energy project in Sakhalin
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese consortium has decided to retain its stake in the new Russian operator of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project and is set to notify Moscow, moving to secure stable energy supplies for resource-scarce Japan. “It’s an extremely important project,” Economy and Industry Minister Yasutoshi...
Gemma Dryburgh wins first LPGA title with victory in Japan
Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland has won her first LPGA Tour title with a final-round 7-under 65 to take the Toto Classic by four shots ahead of Japan's Kana Nagai
Comments / 0