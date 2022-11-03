ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

This was a week in which families fled the fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese forces near Kibumb in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Beachgoers enjoyed unusually high temperatures in the southern French Mediterranean city of Marseille and the effects of climate change were seen at Lake Garda in Italy.
At global summits, Biden aims to assert America's leadership

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden will aim to assert America's global leadership during his upcoming trip to Southeast Asia that will be shadowed by a verdict on his presidency after Tuesday's elections. The foreign policy challenges that have helped define Biden's first two years in office...
War fallout, aid demands overshadow climate talks in Egypt

BERLIN (AP) — When world leaders, diplomats, campaigners and scientists descend on Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt next week for talks on tackling climate change, don’t expect them to part the Red Sea or other miracles that would make huge steps in curbing global warming. Each year there are...
Japan to keep stake in Russian energy project in Sakhalin

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese consortium has decided to retain its stake in the new Russian operator of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project and is set to notify Moscow, moving to secure stable energy supplies for resource-scarce Japan. “It’s an extremely important project,” Economy and Industry Minister Yasutoshi...

