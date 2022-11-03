Read full article on original website
Related
Washington City Paper
Local R&B Performer Alex Vaughn Is an Artist on the Rise
Alex Vaughn, a Prince George’s County native, continues her breakout year with a sold-out, one night only show this Sunday, Nov. 6, at Songbyrd. The event will be Vaughn’s first live performance since releasing her mainstream debut album, The Hurtbook, last month. The flourishing R&B singer moved to L.A. and joined the Love Renaissance (LVRN) record label in 2021, quickly becoming an up-and-coming star in the industry. Her single “Mirage” has accumulated more than 3,000,000 streams on Spotify since its February release, and various publications including BET, Essence, and VIBE have endorsed her talent.
mocoshow.com
Abbott Elementary Star, Lisa Ann Walter, is a MoCo Native and MCPS Graduate
Lisa Ann Walter is an actress, comedian and television producer, perhaps best known for her roles as Chessy in the romantic comedy film The Parent Trap and her current role as Melissa Schemmenti on the ABC mockumentary sitcom Abbott Elementary. She’s also a native of Montgomery County. Walter was...
fox5dc.com
DC’s most senior retired firefighter celebrates 104th birthday
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Harry Kelly of Northwest D.C. celebrated his 104th birthday on Thursday with a celebration from his neighbors and the D.C. Fire and EMS Department. As the most senior retired firefighter, Kelly received balloons from the department members and sat in the driver’s seat of a firetruck. Kelly began firefighting at Engine 4, D.C.’s first all black firehouse, and served from 1948-1971.
Washington City Paper
Best of D.C. 2022: Food & Drink
Food and drink is the most anticipated Best of D.C. category in 2022. Our writers have scoured the city for all the tastiest treats, and while you’ll see us celebrate new spots and formal feasts in the picks below, we’ve also saved space for some old classics. (Yes,...
travelawaits.com
This New Bus Service Promises Passengers The Best Sleep — But Is It Worth It?
If flying is keeping you from traveling — whether it’s inconvenience or fear — a new premium sleeper coach service may help you take that trip. Napaway is a new type of travel that offers comfortable, convenient, overnight journeys between cities across the country. “We all want...
Washingtonian.com
Maryland’s New Holiday Festival Boasts One Million Lights and Snow Every Night
Olney’s Field of Screams Maryland has taken a 180-degree turn for the holiday season, transforming its haunted trail experience into a wintry wonderland that touts itself as the “largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience” in the area. The new holiday festival, called Winter City Lights, will feature...
WJLA
'That is very embarrassing to me': Comedian 'Red' Grant says his campaign is no joke
WASHINGTON (7News) — If you’ve driven or walked around D.C. the past few weeks, you’ve probably seen a campaign sign for Rodney “Red” Grant for Mayor. He brought about 5,000 signs to plaster around the city, Grant said. 7News caught up to Grant as he...
fox5dc.com
UPS holding 'Brown Friday' hiring events for holiday season in DC area
As UPS prepares for a busy holiday season, hiring events will take place this weekend in the D.C. area to recruit drivers and warehouse workers. The event is called Brown Friday and will take place in Landover, Springfield, Laurel, Gaithersburg and Chantilly on Nov. 4 and 5. Here are the...
thedcpost.com
Best Candy Stores in Washington DC: For Sweet Enthusiasts
What makes life better? Sweets, of course. Whether it is candies or chocolate that you are craving, here are the best candy stores in Washington DC, which feature top quality products. Neuhaus Belgian Chocolate. Address: 50 Massachusetts Ave NE, #109, Washington DC. Phone: (929) 603-9311. Website: https://www.neuhauschocolates.com/. The Belgian chocolate...
DC’s Best New Restaurants Include Updates to Old Favorites
This month, Washington is seeing quite a few makeovers and reimaginings join the culinary landscape, from a luxe cocktail bar’s new French-inspired offerings to a late-night pizza menu at one of Arlington’s favorite event spaces and an upscale addition to an all-day dining staple in Silver Spring. Add a Latin-influenced, cocktail-focused restaurant in Chevy Chase and a brand new burger saloon with a Texas spin, and the primary challenge is deciding where to go first.
wnav.com
Portrait of Annapolis Native Rapper Repaired After Vandalism
The 9-foot tall mural of Seay, along Forest Drive, known by his rap moniker Trae Da Kid, was erected in 2019. It was to remember Da Kid who was killed by gun violence in Annapolis. Last week it was vandalized. The Capital says that the portrait's artist Jeff Huntington, of...
WUSA
9+ things to do this weekend across DC, Maryland and Virginia | Nov. 4-6
WASHINGTON — It's weekend time! Celebrate the first week of November with a number of activities around the DMV, from markets to get you in the holiday spirit to others that let you hang on to cider and pumpkin patch season just a little longer. Every week, WUSA9 is...
popville.com
Four Finished Floors and Great Location: Welcome to 1433 Perry Place NW!
A spacious townhouse with 2-3 private parking spaces in a great location! This rental has about 2,500 interior square feet including the finished basement and attic — possible bonus bedrooms or offices! Renovated in 2021 with new appliances, HVAC, and garage door. Flexible move-in dates between December 1 and January 1.
DC’s ‘Hat Lady’ Dies at 103 After Half a Decade Designing Radiant Hats for Maya Angelou and Others
From working as an elevator operator in a hat store to later crafting some of the most sought-after designs, the owner of Washington’s most acclaimed hat and bridal shop has passed away. Vanilla Beane, also known as “D.C.’s Hat Lady,” reportedly died Sunday, Oct. 23, in a hospital in...
Chef Gordon Ramsay, Mayor Bowser team up for cooking competition on The Wharf
WASHINGTON — Internationally renowned chef Gordon Ramsay teamed up with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday for a friendly cooking competition at his newly opened restaurant in the District. Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips opened on Oct. 25 at 665 Wharf Street Southwest in The Wharf area of the...
WTOP
RFK Stadium’s iconic orange seats up for sale ahead of demolition
If you have fond memories of the stands rocking at RFK Stadium and would like to own a piece of history, take a seat. Events DC announced Thursday it is selling off RFK’s iconic orange seats in advance of the demolition of the 61-year-old sports stadium that once hosted the Washington football team, soccer team D.C. United, and two Major League Baseball teams.
popville.com
Tamashaa coming to Columbia Heights
“New Class “C” Restaurant with a Seating Capacity of 96, Total Occupancy Load of 96, and a Summer Garden with 80 Seats. The Licensee is also requesting an Entertainment Endorsement to provide Live Entertainment inside of the premises.”. I believe this space was originally supposed to be a...
tinybeans.com
8 Cool Things You Can Actually Do on Thanksgiving Day
Something to be thankful for! The Washington, DC attractions that are open on Thanksgiving Day. If you like to stay active during the holidays, Thanksgiving can be a bit of a bummer. Many traditions involve sitting around, watching TV, and eating. Thankfully (see what we did there?), a Washington, DC Thanksgiving has plenty of options for those wanting to shake up their traditions. With so many iconic attractions open all year long (including Thanksgiving Day), avoid the “I’m bored” blues by exploring all there is to see and do in the District.
mymcmedia.org
Montgomery College Announces New Facility to Serve East County
Montgomery College leaders plan to open a new facility to serve east Montgomery County. The Montgomery College East County Education Center should begin offering classes less than a year from now in fall 2023, the college’s President Dr. Jermaine Williams announced during a press conference Wednesday at 2221 Broadbirch Drive in Silver Spring, the planned site of the center.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Where to Order Your Thanksgiving Pies
A Thanksgiving without pie is like … well, a meal not worth having. Thankfully, there are loads of ready-to-order choices from local shops and bakeries if you haven’t got the time or inclination to bake your own from scratch. Consider these sweet (and, in few cases, savory) options:
Comments / 0