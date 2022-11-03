Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Related
DC’s Best New Restaurants Include Updates to Old Favorites
This month, Washington is seeing quite a few makeovers and reimaginings join the culinary landscape, from a luxe cocktail bar’s new French-inspired offerings to a late-night pizza menu at one of Arlington’s favorite event spaces and an upscale addition to an all-day dining staple in Silver Spring. Add a Latin-influenced, cocktail-focused restaurant in Chevy Chase and a brand new burger saloon with a Texas spin, and the primary challenge is deciding where to go first.
storereporter.com
Middle Eastern & Greek food, collectible sneakers, latest on Pike & Rose
Two halal restaurants — one Middle Eastern and the other Greek — opened their doors this week at Westfield Montgomery mall. District Falafel, a food truck-turned-brick-and-mortar eatery, has taken over the onetime Fu Shing space at Westlake Terrace. The Middle Eastern menu includes gyros, shawarma, fried pita, grape leaves, hummus and sumac-spiced French fries. Inside the mall, Greek Aroma has joined the lineup in the Dining Terrace. Here you’ll find a Mediterranean menu of traditional favorites like kabobs, souvlaki, spanakopita and baklava.
Washington City Paper
Best of D.C. 2022: Food & Drink
Food and drink is the most anticipated Best of D.C. category in 2022. Our writers have scoured the city for all the tastiest treats, and while you’ll see us celebrate new spots and formal feasts in the picks below, we’ve also saved space for some old classics. (Yes,...
Northern Virginia teen making figure skating history
RESTON, Va. — Nicknamed the "Quad God," Ilia Malinin from Northern Virginia is the first and only skater to land a quadruple axel in competition. “I’m still shocked sitting here. It doesn’t feel real that what I did in Lake Placid is actually what happened," said Malinin.
cnsmaryland.org
In a city of museums, Washington adds another one
WASHINGTON – In Washington’s newest art museum, natural light streams in through arched windows and the songs of Marvin Gaye fill the air as visitors scrutinize the works of artists like Keith Haring, whose series of 20 paintings were inspired by Gaye’s groundbreaking music. The Rubell Museum...
rockvillenights.com
Greek Aroma opens at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda (Photos + Menu)
Is now open at Westfield Montgomery Mall. The Greek and Mediterranean grill restaurant's meats are all halal. See the menu in the photos below. Look for Greek Aroma in the Dining Terrace food court, between Panda Express and J. Chow's.
theburn.com
NoVa’s first Cook Out restaurant opens for business
It’s been a long time in the works, but the day has finally arrived. The new Cook Out fast-food restaurant has opened its doors in Manassas Park. The Burn was the first media outlet to break the news that Cook Out was entering the Northern Virginia suburbs with our report back in May 2021. Since then, work has made slow by steady progress until a few months ago when everything looked complete and a manager said an opening was imminent.
WUSA
9+ things to do this weekend across DC, Maryland and Virginia | Nov. 4-6
WASHINGTON — It's weekend time! Celebrate the first week of November with a number of activities around the DMV, from markets to get you in the holiday spirit to others that let you hang on to cider and pumpkin patch season just a little longer. Every week, WUSA9 is...
WTOP
RFK Stadium’s iconic orange seats up for sale ahead of demolition
If you have fond memories of the stands rocking at RFK Stadium and would like to own a piece of history, take a seat. Events DC announced Thursday it is selling off RFK’s iconic orange seats in advance of the demolition of the 61-year-old sports stadium that once hosted the Washington football team, soccer team D.C. United, and two Major League Baseball teams.
Falls Church News-Press
Home for the Holidays: Local Festivals & Shows to Help Celebrate the Season
The Falls Church Holiday Tree Fest will be held at Ireland’s Four Provinces and is scheduled for December 2nd and 3rd, with distribution of the trees on December 4th, 2022. Each charity will decorate its own tree and should provide any literature they would like displayed on their table. Highest bid for each tree at the end of the event wins the tree. For more information, visit https://www.vpis.org/culture/vpis-tree-fest/
popville.com
“Metrorail customers will be back on track south of Reagan National Airport with full service resuming to six closed stations on Sunday”
“Metrorail customers will be back on track south of Reagan National Airport with full service resuming to six closed stations on Sunday, Nov. 6. Blue Line trains will serve all six stations – Braddock Rd, King St-Old Town, Eisenhower Ave, Huntington, Van Dorn St, and Franconia-Springfield – while long-term work continues to rehabilitate the Yellow Line Tunnel and Bridge.
bethesdamagazine.com
Amazing Taiwanese street food in North Bethesda—if you know where to find it
Looking to pick up my to-go order from Bao Bei, a Taiwanese ghost kitchen concept that 26-year-old Gaithersburg native Kevin Hsieh began operating in June, I drive to the rear of a small industrial complex off Parklawn Drive. Spotting various parked food trucks, I know I’m in the right place: Farmland Commercial Kitchen, a licensed communal kitchen where many local entrepreneurs without brick-and-mortar facilities operate.
tinybeans.com
8 Cool Things You Can Actually Do on Thanksgiving Day
Something to be thankful for! The Washington, DC attractions that are open on Thanksgiving Day. If you like to stay active during the holidays, Thanksgiving can be a bit of a bummer. Many traditions involve sitting around, watching TV, and eating. Thankfully (see what we did there?), a Washington, DC Thanksgiving has plenty of options for those wanting to shake up their traditions. With so many iconic attractions open all year long (including Thanksgiving Day), avoid the “I’m bored” blues by exploring all there is to see and do in the District.
popville.com
Tamashaa coming to Columbia Heights
“New Class “C” Restaurant with a Seating Capacity of 96, Total Occupancy Load of 96, and a Summer Garden with 80 Seats. The Licensee is also requesting an Entertainment Endorsement to provide Live Entertainment inside of the premises.”. I believe this space was originally supposed to be a...
Washingtonian.com
Maryland’s New Holiday Festival Boasts One Million Lights and Snow Every Night
Olney’s Field of Screams Maryland has taken a 180-degree turn for the holiday season, transforming its haunted trail experience into a wintry wonderland that touts itself as the “largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience” in the area. The new holiday festival, called Winter City Lights, will feature...
tysonstoday.com
Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend November 4 – November 6
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through November 20. Creative Cauldron. 410 South Maple Avenue. Retail 116. Falls Church, VA 22046. When the always curious Princess Irene discovers a secret...
idesignarch.com
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ Childhood Home by the Potomac River in Virginia
Merrywood Estate in McLean, Virginia has a storied history, serving as home to some of America’s most influential political and business figures. Built in 1919, the historic private estate was the childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the mid-1940s. Discreetly situated on seven private acres with sweeping views...
Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium location
LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — The potential sale of the Washington Commanders by owners Dan Snyder and Tanya Snyder could have implications when it comes to where a new stadium is built. The lease for FedEx Field is up in 2027. Leaders in D.C. and Virginia are pushing for the team to leave Maryland. […]
alextimes.com
Alexandria’s “secret” pool hall is expanding
Street Lights Billiards Academy is known to many professional pool players and legends worldwide, but many city residents may not know that this secret spot is located right here in Alexandria. The business is even billed as “the first and only private billiards academy on the East Coast.”. The...
It Doesn’t Just Go To Dulles: 7 Day Trips You Can Take Along Metro’s Expanded Silver Line
As the Metro lady says: “Doors opening…” to new day trips and adventures in Northern Virginia. With the completion of the second phase of Metro’s Silver Line, Washingtonians now have expanded rail service to exciting new destinations. Yes, there’s Dulles International Airport — but there are also plenty of places to go along the line that make for an easy and accessible “daycation” experience.
Comments / 0