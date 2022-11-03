ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brownbears.com

Brown vs. Yale Women’s Soccer Game Canceled; Declared No Contest

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Due to a significant rise in positive COVID-19 cases within the Yale women's soccer program, the squad is unable to field a team and the scheduled game between Brown and Yale on Saturday, November 5th has been canceled, in accordance with Ivy League policy. Due to NCAA...
PROVIDENCE, RI
sheltonherald.com

Shelton football turns turnovers into TDs in win over Cheshire

SHELTON – For 29 minutes, Shelton was flat in what was a must win game for the Gaels. But over a period of 3:17 in the third quarter and three turnovers later that led to touchdowns, Shelton wiped out a Cheshire lead and knocked off the Rams 34-14 in a key Southern Connecticut Conference football contest at Finn Stadium. Both teams are in the hunt for CIAC Class L berths. Shelton was sixth in the ratings and Cheshire seventh. The top eight teams make the playoffs. Darien is rated eighth.
SHELTON, CT
MassLive.com

Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England

The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
PROVIDENCE, RI
sheltonherald.com

Racial imbalance issues in Fairfield schools a long-term problem

FAIRFIELD — School district officials recently presented a plan to the state Board of Education to address a racial imbalance in Fairfield's public schools, but officials at all levels have acknowledged that the imbalance is a long-term problem that will take time to solve. The updated plan adds a...
FAIRFIELD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

The Longest Running Record Show in CT Returns to Danbury This Weekend

Music collectors will unite in Danbury, CT this weekend. Music fans love collecting vinyl. We all had records growing up, and the popularity of vinyl started to decline with the invention of cassettes, compact discs, and eventually the internet making music downloads available. But there has been a niche resurgence for vinyl in the rock music community in recent years.
DANBURY, CT
FOX 61

DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
HARTFORD, CT
Yale Daily News

Paul Bass ’82, a giant in local life, steps down as New Haven Independent editor

After 17 years, Paul Bass ’82 will step down from his role as editor of the New Haven Independent and return to full-time reporting. A lifelong reporter, Bass launched the Independent in 2005 after stints at various area papers. The paper’s online-only format and Bass’ strong community ties gave his scrappy newsroom a competitive edge against legacy papers in decline. Produced with a small budget and tight team of reporters, the Independent’s production of daily stories and deep-dive investigations have received national recognition from media experts and organizations as a uniquely successful and hyperlocal form of journalism.
NEW HAVEN, CT
CBS New York

Home built in 1677 demolished in Norwalk, angering neighbors

NORWALK, Conn. -- There is anger in a Norwalk neighborhood after a home dating back to the 1600s was demolished.The building was built in 1677 on land granted to Thomas Hyatt by the King of England.Local officials say the homeowners had a permit for renovations but did not have permission to demolish the entire house.A stop work order has been put into place.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Yale doctor: Timing to get vaccines is now for Thanksgiving protection

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Doctors say the time is now to get both COVID-19 and flu protection in time for Thanksgiving. Supplies for both the COVID-19 bilvalent booster shot and the seasonal flu shot are plentiful in Connecticut. “Definitely have members of family up to date get the bivalent booster the seasonal influenza vaccine […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk political notes: Election 2022

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. NPD union President asks: Does Stefanowski think we’re stupid?. Duff, Rilling, tout Lamont’s support for Norwalk. With the Norwalk Police Union meeting Thursday to vote on endorsing a candidate for Governor, its President doesn’t know if it would be wise to choose Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski, even if Democratic incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont signed the police accountability bill two years ago.
NORWALK, CT
Yale Daily News

Two Yale Professors Elected to National Academy of Medicine

Saad Omer and Peter Glazer GRD ’87 MED ’87 have been elected to the National Academy of Medicine, joining 100 of the world’s leading scholars in the fields of healthcare and medicine. Throughout his career, Omer led studies investigating maternal immunization and vaccine refusal around the world....
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Bridgeport won’t miss departed superintendent

Bridgeport Public Schools and the local Board of Education can be likened to the Titanic, or better yet, a weathered and unseaworthy pirate ship whose crew consists of a mix of under- and quasi-qualified mates stifled by a rogue captain, under-qualified and ethically challenged former superintendent, Michael J. Testani. The...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

The Best Sushi in Greenwich Isn’t Where You Think

Tsuki combines high quality ingredients at the peak of freshness with explosive flavors, creating a restaurant that’s not only a meal but an. experience. Earlier this month, I had the wonderful opportunity to try some of their most popular dishes. I walked into Tsuki pretty much knowing what to expect, or so I thought. If there’s one thing Greenwich maybe has too many of, it’s sushi places. We just cannot get enough sushi in this town for some reason, and everyone has their opinions. Well, Greenwich, here’s your new favorite sushi restaurant.
GREENWICH, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy