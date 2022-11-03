SHELTON – For 29 minutes, Shelton was flat in what was a must win game for the Gaels. But over a period of 3:17 in the third quarter and three turnovers later that led to touchdowns, Shelton wiped out a Cheshire lead and knocked off the Rams 34-14 in a key Southern Connecticut Conference football contest at Finn Stadium. Both teams are in the hunt for CIAC Class L berths. Shelton was sixth in the ratings and Cheshire seventh. The top eight teams make the playoffs. Darien is rated eighth.

SHELTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO