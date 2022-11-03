Read full article on original website
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
Connecticut witness says ‘man’s face’ appeared in hovering sphere UFORoger MarshStamford, CT
sheltonherald.com
Yale football overwhelms Brown in Ivy League blowout win, scores most points since 1929
NEW HAVEN — The Yale football team quickly silenced any doubters with a historic 69-17 win over Brown on Saturday at Yale Bowl to keep itself in the hunt for an Ivy League football title. This was Yale’s highest-scoring game since an 89-0 romp over Vermont in 1929.
brownbears.com
Brown vs. Yale Women’s Soccer Game Canceled; Declared No Contest
PRINCETON, N.J. -- Due to a significant rise in positive COVID-19 cases within the Yale women's soccer program, the squad is unable to field a team and the scheduled game between Brown and Yale on Saturday, November 5th has been canceled, in accordance with Ivy League policy. Due to NCAA...
sheltonherald.com
Jeff Jacobs: Kicker joked 1 vs. 2 showdown could come down to field goal, then he won it with one
MERIDEN — Josh Scaramuzzo not only dreamed it he joked about it in the locker room before the best game of the 2022 Connecticut high school football season. One of the best games of any season. “Imagine if it came down to a game winner,” Scaramuzzo said. Imagine...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton football turns turnovers into TDs in win over Cheshire
SHELTON – For 29 minutes, Shelton was flat in what was a must win game for the Gaels. But over a period of 3:17 in the third quarter and three turnovers later that led to touchdowns, Shelton wiped out a Cheshire lead and knocked off the Rams 34-14 in a key Southern Connecticut Conference football contest at Finn Stadium. Both teams are in the hunt for CIAC Class L berths. Shelton was sixth in the ratings and Cheshire seventh. The top eight teams make the playoffs. Darien is rated eighth.
Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England
The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
sheltonherald.com
Racial imbalance issues in Fairfield schools a long-term problem
FAIRFIELD — School district officials recently presented a plan to the state Board of Education to address a racial imbalance in Fairfield's public schools, but officials at all levels have acknowledged that the imbalance is a long-term problem that will take time to solve. The updated plan adds a...
The Longest Running Record Show in CT Returns to Danbury This Weekend
Music collectors will unite in Danbury, CT this weekend. Music fans love collecting vinyl. We all had records growing up, and the popularity of vinyl started to decline with the invention of cassettes, compact discs, and eventually the internet making music downloads available. But there has been a niche resurgence for vinyl in the rock music community in recent years.
News 12
Katonah wrestling coach under scrutiny says he won't leave his position without a fight
A wrestling coach in the Katonah-Lewisboro School District, who is facing accusations of inappropriate touching, took to the mat Thursday night to defend his position. A board meeting was held to decide if coach Bill Swertfager, who works at John Jay High School, will keep his job. He told News...
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
Connecticut Native Caroline Jones Officially Joins Zac Brown Band
Huge congrats to #CarolineJones who now is an OFFICIAL member of the band! She's making MAJOR MOVES!!
National teacher’s union leader hitting the campaign trail in Connecticut
The head of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, is coming to Meriden this Sunday for a labor rally. The post National teacher’s union leader hitting the campaign trail in Connecticut appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Yale Daily News
Paul Bass ’82, a giant in local life, steps down as New Haven Independent editor
After 17 years, Paul Bass ’82 will step down from his role as editor of the New Haven Independent and return to full-time reporting. A lifelong reporter, Bass launched the Independent in 2005 after stints at various area papers. The paper’s online-only format and Bass’ strong community ties gave his scrappy newsroom a competitive edge against legacy papers in decline. Produced with a small budget and tight team of reporters, the Independent’s production of daily stories and deep-dive investigations have received national recognition from media experts and organizations as a uniquely successful and hyperlocal form of journalism.
Home built in 1677 demolished in Norwalk, angering neighbors
NORWALK, Conn. -- There is anger in a Norwalk neighborhood after a home dating back to the 1600s was demolished.The building was built in 1677 on land granted to Thomas Hyatt by the King of England.Local officials say the homeowners had a permit for renovations but did not have permission to demolish the entire house.A stop work order has been put into place.
Yale doctor: Timing to get vaccines is now for Thanksgiving protection
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Doctors say the time is now to get both COVID-19 and flu protection in time for Thanksgiving. Supplies for both the COVID-19 bilvalent booster shot and the seasonal flu shot are plentiful in Connecticut. “Definitely have members of family up to date get the bivalent booster the seasonal influenza vaccine […]
fox61.com
Luna Pizza expands to tasty bar bites for new Connecticut location
Luna Pizza is in West Hartford and just opened in Wethersfield. The new location is part of a bar, which expands the menu to bar bites.
Norwalk political notes: Election 2022
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. NPD union President asks: Does Stefanowski think we’re stupid?. Duff, Rilling, tout Lamont’s support for Norwalk. With the Norwalk Police Union meeting Thursday to vote on endorsing a candidate for Governor, its President doesn’t know if it would be wise to choose Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski, even if Democratic incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont signed the police accountability bill two years ago.
ctexaminer.com
Will you Support the Democratic Party of ‘Yes’ or the Republican Party of ‘No’?
No matter your politics, just about everyone agrees we live in extraordinary times. Democrats have sounded the alarm, locally and nationally, calling on us to work together as a community and address everything from crumbling schools to a warming climate. But time and again, with their words and their votes,...
Yale Daily News
Two Yale Professors Elected to National Academy of Medicine
Saad Omer and Peter Glazer GRD ’87 MED ’87 have been elected to the National Academy of Medicine, joining 100 of the world’s leading scholars in the fields of healthcare and medicine. Throughout his career, Omer led studies investigating maternal immunization and vaccine refusal around the world....
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Bridgeport won’t miss departed superintendent
Bridgeport Public Schools and the local Board of Education can be likened to the Titanic, or better yet, a weathered and unseaworthy pirate ship whose crew consists of a mix of under- and quasi-qualified mates stifled by a rogue captain, under-qualified and ethically challenged former superintendent, Michael J. Testani. The...
greenwichsentinel.com
The Best Sushi in Greenwich Isn’t Where You Think
Tsuki combines high quality ingredients at the peak of freshness with explosive flavors, creating a restaurant that’s not only a meal but an. experience. Earlier this month, I had the wonderful opportunity to try some of their most popular dishes. I walked into Tsuki pretty much knowing what to expect, or so I thought. If there’s one thing Greenwich maybe has too many of, it’s sushi places. We just cannot get enough sushi in this town for some reason, and everyone has their opinions. Well, Greenwich, here’s your new favorite sushi restaurant.
