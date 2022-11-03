Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Coats for Kids- Bandidos Motorcycle Club joined by Motorcycle Clubs from across the state
KENNEWICK, Wash. - For ten years the Motorcycle Run 'Coats for Kids' has been sponsored by local motorcycle club, "Bandidos." Today, club from across the state of Washington joined to collect unwanted coats for kids in the area. In the last 10 years, nearly 20,000 coats have been collected by...
nbcrightnow.com
Veterans honored today in West Richland
The 23rd Annual West Richland Veteran's Day Parade was held today near Flat Top Park in West Richland. The community gathered to show their support for veterans and thank them for their service. One veteran who was honored was 90-year-old Benton City native and Korean war vet Calvin W. Stafford.
These are the Oregon counties with the current highest COVID-19 infection rates
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
pullmanradio.com
WSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital sets injured Rodeo horse on path to recovery
Texas resident Ashley Castleberry left her 10-year old quarter horse, Stormy, at the Washington State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital after he suffered severe injuries on his right hind limb. Stormy is Castleberry’s partner on the ProRodeo and was injured when his trailer flipped after the pair left a rodeo...
Teacher challenges 3-term Pasco incumbent in the hottest of 3 school races
“School board decisions often have ripple effects that go all the way down to the classroom level.”
thatoregonlife.com
Hal’s Hamburgers: Making the Best Burger in Pendleton For 70 Years
For those math-lazy folks like me, that’s 1952. Wrap your brain around that for a moment. Eisenhower had just been elected president. Elizabeth II started her tenure as Queen of England. A pound of hamburger cost $.53. The average price of a new car was $1700, and you could drive it up to get a delicious cheeseburger and shake from…
nbcrightnow.com
Pasco city hall to open late November, 4
PASCO, Wash.- Pasco City Hall offices will open later than usual after a blown transformer caused power issues Friday morning. According to a City of Pasco press release, the offices at City Hall will now have a delayed opening of 10 a.m.
nbcrightnow.com
Chiawana, Kamiakin, Richland, Southridge punch their tickets to football state playoffs
It was a windy Friday night around the state of Washington, but the storm could not get in the way of four Tri-Cities schools punching their tickets to the state football playoffs. In the SWX Game of the Week, Chiawana dominated West Valley 42-0 at Edgar Brown Stadium. Quarterback DJ...
Are kids safe on Richland streets? Parents express concerns
RICHLAND, Wash. — Parents, cyclists and community members alike addressed the Richland City Council. This followed after a Chief Joseph Middle Schooler was hit by a car while biking his way home. They were looking to get their streets safer. The parallel roads of George Washington Way and Jadwin Ave., and all of the intersections along the way have been...
northeastoregonnow.com
Hermiston UPS Among Those Fined for Hazardous Waste Violations
More than a dozen UPS distribution and transportation centers in Oregon have been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for violating federal hazardous waste reporting and disposal rules. The fines, for $4,589 each or just over $64,000 collectively, are part of a nationwide settlement that the global delivery company reached...
Wind storm causes damage across Benton, Franklin Counties
BENTON CO., Wash – People of Benton and Franklin Counties were left cleaning up the mess in the wake of a powerful wind storm Friday night. Downed trees in the street blocked traffic in some areas. Some trees fell over onto structures, or power lines, causing thousands of people to go without power in the overnight hours. Some were still...
nbcrightnow.com
Thousands without power across Central Washington
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap, according...
nbcrightnow.com
Work to close Wiser Parkway in Kennewick on November, 7
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Wiser Parkway in Kennewick will be closed from 6-10 p.m. on Monday, November, 7, for road work. According to a Benton County social media post, the Parkway will be closed from Badger Road to Wiser Loop for traffic marking and maintenance/repairs. Detours will be in place during...
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Valley rain, mountain snow and high winds impact the region today -Briana
A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon…winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM. Morning mountain snow and rain will continue off and on this afternoon and evening. Expect spotty rain showers to continue Saturday morning in the lower elevations before tapering off Saturday afternoon. Valley rain/mountain snow Sunday. Set clocks back one hour Sunday.
opb.org
Outcry over nitrate pollution spurs changes to Eastern Oregon groundwater committee
A committee tasked with reducing groundwater pollution in Morrow and Umatilla counties is restructuring to address mounting concerns over hazardous nitrate contamination in local drinking water. On Friday, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality appointed new members for the Lower Umatilla Basin Groundwater Management Area committee and helped launch an...
FOX 11 and 41
The importance of shredding documents, according to Numerica
KENNEWICK, Wash. – NonStop Local is once again hosting Shred Days, offering the community a safe method to get rid of unwanted documents. On Friday, November 4, we will be collecting your documents in both Tri-Cities and Yakima from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. In Tri-Cities, you can attend...
yaktrinews.com
PREPARE NOW: High winds pose threat of damage & power outages tonight across the Northwest
A travel alert for those of you traveling in Eastern Washington and Oregon. High winds will impact the region Friday. You can expect high winds and difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon. Winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM.
Drop box watchers seen in Tri-Cities. What they can — and can’t — do under WA law
Benton County election officials urging voters to get ballots in sooner rather than later.
nbcrightnow.com
Dialed In: U.S. Attorney tackling crime, drugs and environmental issues in eastern Washington
RICHLAND, Wash. - The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington has been on the job for just over a year. Vanessa Waldref is a northwest native now making a big impact regionally and nationally. She is the first woman to hold the post and is one of the youngest U.S. attorneys in the country. President Biden appointed her to the position.
nbcrightnow.com
$100,000 in damage after Walla Walla apartment fire
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded to an apartment fire at 20 S. Clinton Street in Walla Walla around 6:30 p.m., November, 2. Fire crews arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from a second floor apartment at the Clinton Street Apartments North. According to...
Comments / 0