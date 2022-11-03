ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermiston, OR

nbcrightnow.com

Veterans honored today in West Richland

The 23rd Annual West Richland Veteran's Day Parade was held today near Flat Top Park in West Richland. The community gathered to show their support for veterans and thank them for their service. One veteran who was honored was 90-year-old Benton City native and Korean war vet Calvin W. Stafford.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
pullmanradio.com

WSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital sets injured Rodeo horse on path to recovery

Texas resident Ashley Castleberry left her 10-year old quarter horse, Stormy, at the Washington State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital after he suffered severe injuries on his right hind limb. Stormy is Castleberry’s partner on the ProRodeo and was injured when his trailer flipped after the pair left a rodeo...
PULLMAN, WA
thatoregonlife.com

Hal’s Hamburgers: Making the Best Burger in Pendleton For 70 Years

For those math-lazy folks like me, that’s 1952. Wrap your brain around that for a moment. Eisenhower had just been elected president. Elizabeth II started her tenure as Queen of England. A pound of hamburger cost $.53. The average price of a new car was $1700, and you could drive it up to get a delicious cheeseburger and shake from…
PENDLETON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Pasco city hall to open late November, 4

PASCO, Wash.- Pasco City Hall offices will open later than usual after a blown transformer caused power issues Friday morning. According to a City of Pasco press release, the offices at City Hall will now have a delayed opening of 10 a.m.
PASCO, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Hermiston UPS Among Those Fined for Hazardous Waste Violations

More than a dozen UPS distribution and transportation centers in Oregon have been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for violating federal hazardous waste reporting and disposal rules. The fines, for $4,589 each or just over $64,000 collectively, are part of a nationwide settlement that the global delivery company reached...
HERMISTON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Thousands without power across Central Washington

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap, according...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Work to close Wiser Parkway in Kennewick on November, 7

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Wiser Parkway in Kennewick will be closed from 6-10 p.m. on Monday, November, 7, for road work. According to a Benton County social media post, the Parkway will be closed from Badger Road to Wiser Loop for traffic marking and maintenance/repairs. Detours will be in place during...
KENNEWICK, WA
yaktrinews.com

First Alert Weather: Valley rain, mountain snow and high winds impact the region today -Briana

A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon…winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM. Morning mountain snow and rain will continue off and on this afternoon and evening. Expect spotty rain showers to continue Saturday morning in the lower elevations before tapering off Saturday afternoon. Valley rain/mountain snow Sunday. Set clocks back one hour Sunday.
PENDLETON, OR
FOX 11 and 41

The importance of shredding documents, according to Numerica

KENNEWICK, Wash. – NonStop Local is once again hosting Shred Days, offering the community a safe method to get rid of unwanted documents. On Friday, November 4, we will be collecting your documents in both Tri-Cities and Yakima from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. In Tri-Cities, you can attend...
KENNEWICK, WA
yaktrinews.com

PREPARE NOW: High winds pose threat of damage & power outages tonight across the Northwest

A travel alert for those of you traveling in Eastern Washington and Oregon. High winds will impact the region Friday. You can expect high winds and difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon. Winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM.
OREGON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

$100,000 in damage after Walla Walla apartment fire

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded to an apartment fire at 20 S. Clinton Street in Walla Walla around 6:30 p.m., November, 2. Fire crews arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from a second floor apartment at the Clinton Street Apartments North. According to...
WALLA WALLA, WA

