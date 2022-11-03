Read full article on original website
Justice Thomas rejects lawyer’s rationale for using race in admissions for diversity: 'Don't put much stock'
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday dismissed an argument from a lawyer defending race-based affirmative action policies in college admissions and said that he doesn't give much weight to the idea that diversity automatically creates better outcomes. During arguments involving admissions policies at the University of North Carolina (UNC),...
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project sued the Department of Justice on Thursday for failing to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for documents explaining why it ignored protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of this year's historic abortion ruling. The group's lawsuit against the...
Affirmative action case: Justices Alito, Roberts snap at Harvard lawyer
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito both grew noticeably frustrated Monday with Harvard lawyer Seth Waxman during a case on Harvard's affirmative action policy in admissions. The Supreme Court heard two cases Monday on affirmative action in college admissions, one involving Harvard and another, heard earlier in the...
Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal
The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America’s culture wars. The justices turned away an appeal...
Ketanji Brown Jackson clashes with anti-affirmative action lawyer during Supreme Court arguments
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson questioned if Students for Fair Admissions has legal "standing" to sue over alleged racial discrimination in college admissions.
Supreme Court could finally fire racialist university bureaucrats
In the Harvard and University of North Carolina affirmative-action cases, the Supreme Court has the opportunity to end our system of racial spoils in higher-education admissions. Indeed, recent arguments showed that a clear majority of justices are uneasy at best with the blatant use of racial preferences that especially harm Asian-American applicants.
The Supreme Court Is Set to Kill Affirmative Action. Just Not for Rich White Kids.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. When he was eight years old, Michael Wang decided he wanted to go to Harvard. “I don’t know if it’s the Asian stereotype,” he told me, “but I saw it as an avenue to social mobility.” Though he wouldn’t have thought of it in these terms when he was eight, Michael meant the sort of upper-echelon mobility familiar to graduates of elite colleges. Specifically, he wanted to be a neurosurgeon. Because he was that sort of kid, he read several peer-reviewed articles about cloning and checked the authors’ credentials. When he saw that many of the researchers had gone to Harvard, he knew that was the college for him.
Colorado baker who went to Supreme Court over gay wedding cake challenges ruling on transgender cake
A Colorado baker who made headlines for a partial Supreme Court victory over his opposition to a gay wedding cake is now challenging a ruling over a transgender cake.On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that lawyers forJack Phillips appealed a court ruling made last year which found him in violation of the state’s anti-discrimination laws by refusing a transgender woman’s cake. He was ordered to pay the maximum amount under the state’s Anti Discrimination Act to the customer who sued for refusing her request to bake a cake that would celebrate her gender transition in 2017, the AP said.Autumn...
Will the Supreme Court impose a Republican government on the US?
We often hear about the United States having a “republican form of government.” That comes directly from Article IV, Section 4, of the U.S. Constitution, which emphatically proclaims: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government.”. The ultra-conservative majority...
Supreme Court justices appear skeptical of California animal welfare law
California voters decided in 2018 that pork sold in the state must originate with pigs that have room to turn around in their pens.
California, blue states gang up on North Carolina, fear 'extreme' Supreme Court election law decision
Twenty-two Democrat AGs are accusing North Carolina of using a "fringe" and "extreme" legal theory in a Supreme Court case that deals with state court opposition to a redistricting map.
Is the Supreme Court about to make another political decision?
If you think the Dobbs case overruling Roe v. Wade was a gut punch to fundamental rights, wait till you hear this one. American democracy is at risk of serious deterioration. A recent poll shows that 71 percent of Americans think so, but only 7 percent identified it as our most pressing problem.
Another religious liberty case comes before the Supreme Court
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear another case about what states can force people to do when it comes to their faith and their business. The issues at stake are nearly identical to Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, a case narrowly ruled in favor of cake baker, Jack Phillips, in 2018.
Affirmative action hangs in the balance at the Supreme Court
For more than 40 years, American universities have been allowed to factor in race when deciding which applicants to admit. That could soon end. The Supreme Court is hearing two separate cases today that challenge race-based admissions policies, aka “affirmative action,” at the University of North Carolina and Harvard. Given the 6–3 stranglehold conservatives have on the court, legal experts say affirmative action could be the next decades-old precedent to be reversed by SCOTUS, following Roe v. Wade.
Ketanji Brown Jackson grills lawyer in case seeking to end affirmative action
The newest US supreme court justice and the bench’s first Black woman, Ketanji Brown Jackson, made a clarion call in favor of keeping race as one of many factors in US higher education admissions, as America’s highest court heard oral arguments on the issue of affirmative action. The...
When the Supreme Court loses Americans' loyalty, chaos – even violence – can follow
The Supreme Court’s historically low public standing has prompted a national conversation about the court’s legitimacy. It’s even drawn rare public comment from three sitting Supreme Court justices. What’s referred to by experts as the problem of “judicial legitimacy” may seem abstract, but the court’s faltering public support is about more than popularity. Eroding legitimacy means that government officials and ordinary people become increasingly unlikely to accept public policies with which they disagree. And Americans need only look to the relatively recent past to understand the stakes of the court’s growing legitimacy problem. Cost ‘paid in blood’ The Supreme Court’s 1954 decision...
Supreme Court considers legality of race-based admission in colleges
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday in potentially landmark cases that question whether colleges and universities’ race-based admissions policies can remain in place. The Supreme Court ruled in 2003 that colleges may consider race in admissions to help diversify their campuses. Now,...
Senate panel clears long-blocked N.J. Supreme Court nomination
A Senate panel approved the nomination of attorney Rachel Wainer Apter for a Supreme Court seat 18 months after she was first tapped for the gig. The post Senate panel clears long-blocked N.J. Supreme Court nomination appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
The Supreme Court’s multiracial women justices clap back at challenges to affirmative action in colleges
Monday’s oral arguments in two Supreme Court cases over the future of affirmative action at public and private universities highlighted a confluence of big moments for three of the court’s women justices. This October session is the first time the liberal side of the court is represented by all women, each of whom has held a position in government as a historic first.
Reactions to the Louisiana Supreme Court ruling on Jim Crow Jury verdicts: 'a grave misstep'
On Oct. 21, the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled in the case of Reddick v. Louisiana denying some 1,500 people who are still in prison the right to a constitutional hearing. In 2020 the US Supreme Court, in what has become known as the Ramos Ruling, specifically reversed the practice of split juries, but did not offer post-conviction relief for those already in jail who had exhausted their appeal process.
