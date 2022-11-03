Read full article on original website
Related
Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is the latest member of Congress to violate a federal conflicts-of-interest law with improperly disclosed stock trades
Since 2021, Insider and other media organizations have identified 75 members of Congress who've violated the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012.
Guest: President Washington warned us about choosing power over people
George Washington took office in 1789 as the first elected president of the United States. He chose to be called president ― not accepting any title attributable to a monarch or autocrat. Another may have relished the power and stayed in office indefinitely, but Washington was committed to a peaceful transition of power. The efforts of our Founding Fathers have ensured this transition for the past 230 years. It has been put in jeopardy. Democracy is under threat. Sadly, from within. ...
Comments / 0