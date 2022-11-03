George Washington took office in 1789 as the first elected president of the United States. He chose to be called president ― not accepting any title attributable to a monarch or autocrat. Another may have relished the power and stayed in office indefinitely, but Washington was committed to a peaceful transition of power. The efforts of our Founding Fathers have ensured this transition for the past 230 years. It has been put in jeopardy. Democracy is under threat. Sadly, from within. ...

