ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Two Californians now millionaires after $1.2 billion Powerball lottery

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y5m4A_0iwqryOk00

Although no one took home the massive $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night’s drawing, two winning Californian tickets were drawn, both worth over $1 million.

Two Powerball tickets purchased in California were one number short of hitting the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

One ticket was sold in Ontario at the Eastland Food Market and the second ticket was sold in Milpitas at a 7-Eleven store.

Both tickets are worth $1,044,212 after hitting five correct numbers but missing the Powerball.

Jackpots varied greatly depending on the amount of numbers hit. There were a total of 962,544 in California that could claim a monetary prize anywhere from $4 to over $20,000.

Winning tickets in California:

Matching Numbers Winning Tickets Prize Amounts
5 + Powerball 0 $1,200,000,000
5 2 $1,044,212
4 + Powerball 26 $20,563
4 759 $352
3 + Powerball 1,735 $160
3 46,297 $6
2 + Powerball 34,577 $8
1 + Powerball 258,540 $5
Powerball 620,608 $4
Total Winning Tickets 962,544

With no winner hitting all six numbers, the Powerball jackpot has now ballooned to $1.5 billion dollars.

Wednesday’s new jackpot is now the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The largest Powerball prize won on record was $1.586 billion which was claimed by three players back in 2016.

The next Powerball drawing will take place on Saturday Nov. 5. Those looking to dip their feet into the pot can purchase tickets until 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 57

SuperM
6d ago

why dont we see the breakdown of how the schools in every town receive a portion of the money from sales each week? as you eecall, that was the reason the lottery began...to help our schools

Reply(12)
28
Obi Wan
6d ago

lucky lucky man I would be ecstatic to be in there shoes imagine I would just purchase a small house and buy me a truck and save it. nothing crazy 🤪

Reply(1)
15
Mary Nunn
6d ago

ill tell you one thing if it hits , its always the san jose area which includes the area that did hit , what about the bay area , east especially

Reply(1)
4
Related
KTLA

Jackpot! Winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket sold in Altadena

California has a new billionaire. A Powerball ticket sold at a convenience store in Altadena, an unincorporated area east of Los Angeles, matched all six numbers in Monday night’s record $2.04 billion jackpot, California Lottery officials announced Tuesday morning. The ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center at 15 W. Woodbury Road. “Somebody is holding […]
ALTADENA, CA
CNBC

This 31-year-old spent $2,300 on an acre of Arizona land—less than a decade later, it's worth $15,000

When Louis Herron spent $2,333 on an acre of land in 2013, he knew was getting a good deal. But he never predicted the property in Flagstaff, Arizona, a 30-minute drive from the Grand Canyon, would become over six times more valuable in less than a decade. Now the acre, which currently hosts two tiny homes, is worth up to $15,000, according to an appraiser estimate reviewed by CNBC Make It.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Gizmodo

If You're Playing the Powerball Lottery, Here's How to Improve Your (Infinitesimal) Chances of Winning

Saturday’s drawing in the Powerball multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion. That’s the third-largest lottery prize ever in U.S. history. But big prizes come with small odds. A player who buys a single ticket for the November 5th Powerball only has a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning. You’re way more likely to get hit by lightning.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

1 person hits $2B Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announce

(NEXSTAR) – After technical issues, delays and much anticipation over the largest-ever Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announced Tuesday that one person matched all the winning numbers to take home the $2.04 billion grand prize. If the winner opts for the cash payout, they’ll get an estimated $997.6 million lump...
GEORGIA STATE
KTLA

7 celebrities who have fled California, and why

While many people enjoy living in California and can’t imagine calling anywhere else home, others are packing their bags and leaving it behind – including some of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities. Most recently, Mark Walberg announced that his family recently moved from California to Nevada. The actor and businessman said that his decision stems from him […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Winning lottery ticket sold in Los Angeles

If you play the lottery and live in Los Angeles, you better check your ticket because you might have won almost $800,000.While no one hit the jackpot, a lucky player won $790,000 after sticking five of the six numbers. Another winning ticket was sold in Visalia, a city in Central California.Here are tonight's winning numbers: 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and 13, again. Since no one hit all six numbers the jackpot has increased to $1.2 billion. The estimated lump sum payout is estimated at about $596.7 million. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

86K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy