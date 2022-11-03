ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Pope in Bahrain: Treatment of prisoners a measure of society

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — Pope Francis wrapped up the first-ever papal trip to Bahrain on Sunday by encouraging priests and nuns to keep ministering to the Gulf kingdom’s tiny Catholic flock. He specifically mentioned its prisoners, saying “the way in which these ‘least ones’ are treated is a measure of the dignity and the hope of a society.”
SFGate

Beijing marathon returns but China sticks to 'zero-COVID'

BEIJING (AP) — Thousands of runners took to the streets of China's capital on Sunday for the return of the Beijing marathon after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, even as another death blamed on China's strict pandemic controls generated more public anger. Authorities are trying to restore a sense of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy