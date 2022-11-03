Read full article on original website
SFGate
Pope in Bahrain: Treatment of prisoners a measure of society
MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — Pope Francis wrapped up the first-ever papal trip to Bahrain on Sunday by encouraging priests and nuns to keep ministering to the Gulf kingdom’s tiny Catholic flock. He specifically mentioned its prisoners, saying “the way in which these ‘least ones’ are treated is a measure of the dignity and the hope of a society.”
SFGate
Beijing marathon returns but China sticks to 'zero-COVID'
BEIJING (AP) — Thousands of runners took to the streets of China's capital on Sunday for the return of the Beijing marathon after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, even as another death blamed on China's strict pandemic controls generated more public anger. Authorities are trying to restore a sense of...
Gemma Dryburgh wins first LPGA title with victory in Japan
Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland has won her first LPGA Tour title with a final-round 7-under 65 to take the Toto Classic by four shots ahead of Japan's Kana Nagai
