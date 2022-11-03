Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
British Pound Slides After Bank of England Recession Warning
LONDON — The British pound on Thursday sank sharply against the U.S. dollar after the U.K.'s central bank said it expected a recession to last for all of 2023 and the first half of 2024. Sterling was trading at $1.1165 at 2 p.m. London time, its lowest level since...
NBC Los Angeles
UK Faces Longest Recession Since Records Began, Bank of England Says
LONDON — The Bank of England warned Thursday that the U.K. is facing its longest recession since records began, with the economic downturn expected to extend well into 2024. The central bank described the outlook for Britain's economy as "very challenging," noting that unemployment would likely double to 6.5% during the country's two-year slump.
NBC Los Angeles
Qualcomm Shares Fall on Weak First-Quarter Outlook
Shares of chipmaker Qualcomm fell Thursday, a day after the company reported weak first-quarter guidance and said it started a hiring freeze in the current quarter. But the company lowered guidance for calendar year 2022 handset volumes, citing macroeconomic uncertainty. In notes to clients after the report, several analysts seemed...
NBC Los Angeles
Germany's Dependence on China Is ‘Overblown,' But Critical Goods Diversification Needs to Improve: EU Chamber of Commerce
The top European business representative in China downplayed concerns over Germany's economic reliance on China as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes his maiden in-person visit to Beijing. President of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China Joerg Wuttke said many of Germany's imports from China are replaceable, although the country...
NBC Los Angeles
In Bankrupt Lebanon, Locals Mine Bitcoin and Buy Groceries With Tether, as $1 Is Now Worth 15 Cents
Once known for its stable and investment-friendly banking system, Lebanon has plunged into chaos as hyperinflation grips the country and banks force huge haircuts on dollar withdrawals. To make ends meet in a financial system that no longer makes sense, some Lebanese are mining bitcoin or storing wealth using the...
NBC Los Angeles
Carvana Stock Posts Worst Day Ever as Outlook Darkens for Used Vehicle Market
Shares of Carvana posted their worst day on record Friday after the company missed Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations for the third quarter. The stock cratered 39% to end the day at $8.76 a share. Morgan Stanley on Friday pulled its rating and price target on Carvana. Shares of...
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo Doubles Down on Biden Plan to Restrict American Companies, and Citizens, From Helping China Make Semiconductor Chips
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo defended the Biden administration's ban against U.S. companies and citizens helping China manufacture semiconductors. Raimondo said the new regulations are not designed to hurt U.S. companies, though some will be denied some revenue. The new rules were introduced early last month. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo...
NBC Los Angeles
When Companies Appoint Black CEOs, Their Market Caps Jump by 3.1%—Here's Why, New Study Says
When researchers from the University of Georgia and Stevens Institute of Technology sat down to analyze thousands of CEO appointments from 2001 to 2020, they found something potentially surprising. On average, firms appointing Black chief executives on average saw their market capitalization jump 3.1% within three days of the announcement,...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Starbucks, Twilio, Carvana, DoorDash and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Starbucks — The Seattle-based coffee company jumped 8.48% after reporting quarterly profit and revenue that topped expectations. Net sales rose 3.35 to $8.41 billion and Global same-store sales rose 7%. Twilio — Twilio's stock plunged 34.61% a day after the...
NBC Los Angeles
Value Investors Make a Big Comeback With One of Their Best Months Since 1978
Value investors have come back with a vengeance as inexpensive stocks pulled off a historic month of outperformance against growth names. The Russell 1000 Value index jumped 10.1% in October, beating its growth counterparts by 4.3 percentage points. The value outperformance spread is in the 96th percentile of outcomes since 1978, according to Bank of America. The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) raked in $444 million inflows last month during the rally.
