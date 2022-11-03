Hours before the next round of national rail strikes was due to begin, the RMT union called off the action – saying it has “secured unconditional talks on Network Rail and the promise of an offer from the train operating companies”.But the decision has come too late to reinstate many of the widespread train cancellations that have been made because of the strikes.Which strikes have been called off?Strikes had been planned by staff working for Network Rail on Saturday 5, Monday 7 and Saturday 9 November, with staff at 14 train operators stopping work on 5 and 9 November.The...

26 MINUTES AGO