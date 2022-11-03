Read full article on original website
The Fed is raising interest rates, but there's another tool that it hopes will help crush inflation and deflate market bubbles
Interest rate hikes have taken center stage, but there's a behind-the-scenes policy tool the Fed hopes will crush inflation and deflate asset bubbles.
Japan government sounds alarm over U.S. EV tax credits
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government warned on Saturday that new electric vehicle tax credits in the United States could ultimately deter further investment by the Japanese and hit employment in the world’s biggest economy. In a statement, the government raised a number of concerns about the tax...
PayPal slides after forecasting lower annual revenue
(Reuters) -PayPal Holdings Inc lowered annual revenue in anticipation of a broader economic downturn that could affect consumer spending, sending shares of the online payments company down 11% in extended trading on Thursday. The forecast of 10% growth in annual revenue on an adjusted basis compared to 11% earlier, echoes...
EU could fall foul of global banking rules, regulators warn
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Union could fall foul of global banking rules designed to stem a repeat of the global financial crisis if proposed changes that would make them looser are passed, the EU’s top banking regulators. EU states and the European Parliament are scrutinising proposals from the European...
World in crisis a grim backdrop for UN climate talks
Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change amid a multitude of competing crises
Financial watchdog orders Deutsche Bank to step up money laundering controls
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The German financial regulator BaFin said on Friday it has ordered Deutsche Bank to take specific measures to better prevent money laundering and terrorism financing. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
U.S. audit inspection of Chinese companies in Hong Kong ends – sources
HONG KONG (Reuters) – U.S. audit watchdog’s onsite inspection of the audit work of New York-listed Chinese firms, which started in Hong Kong in September, has ended, three people with knowledge of the matter said, raising hopes of a resolution of a long-pending dispute. The seven-week long onsite...
Czech lawmakers approve windfall tax on energy firms, banks
PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech lower house of parliament approved on Friday a steep 60% windfall tax on energy firms and banks, aiming to raise $3.4 billion next year from profits deemed excessive to fund help for people and firms hit by soaring electricity and gas prices. Power prices...
S&P upgrades Qatar’s credit rating on shrinking debt burden
(Reuters) – Ratings agency S&P on Friday raised Qatar’s long-term sovereign credit rating to “AA” from “AA-“, citing improvements in the government’s fiscal position. “Qatar’s debt interest costs as a share of government revenue have fallen, and we expect them to remain low...
Exclusive-G7 coalition has agreed to set fixed price for Russian oil -source
WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) – The Group of Seven rich nations and Australia have agreed to set a fixed price when they finalize a price cap on Russian oil later this month, rather than adopting a floating rate, sources said on Thursday. U.S. officials and G7 countries have been in intense...
Japan, China eyeing Kishida-Xi meet in mid-Nov -Sankei
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese and Chinese governments have started planning a meeting between Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and China’s President Xi Jinping in mid-November, the Sankei newspaper reported on Friday. The governments were arranging the meeting to be held alongside an international conference set to...
Brazil election marked by disinformation networks, says Carter Center
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Carter Center said on Friday that Brazil’s presidential election was marked by a proliferation of sophisticated disinformation attacking the voting system and then questioning the impartiality of the national electoral authority. The U.S.-based non-profit group, a pioneer of international election observation since the...
BioNTech spokesperson: Vaccine to initially be imported to China
BERLIN (Reuters) – BioNTech will initially import its COVID-19 vaccine into China, said a spokesperson for the company on Friday, after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a visit to Beijing that China would allow expatriates to receive the German company’s vaccine. (Reporting by Hans Seidenstucker, Writing by...
Exclusive-Nissan’s talks with Renault focused on optimising EV investment, CEO Uchida says
TOKYO (Reuters) – Nissan Motor Co’s negotiations with its partner and top shareholder Renault SA on the future of their alliance are focused on optimising their investment in electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker’s chief executive told Reuters on Friday. Negotiations between Renault and Nissan are ongoing with...
Japan to seek U.S. flexibility on EV purchase incentives, Kyodo reports
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will ask the United States to be more flexible on electric vehicle (EV) purchase incentives for non-American carmakers, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing unnamed government sources. The move follows a statement from South Korea’s foreign ministry saying Seoul is seeking a three-year grace...
U.S. issues Haiti-related sanctions -Treasury website
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States imposed narcotics-related sanctions on two Haitian individuals on Friday, according to a notice posted on the U.S. Department of Treasury website. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
Air Lease revenue rises as travel boom boosts demand for jets
(Reuters) -Aircraft lessor Air Lease Corp reported a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by strong demand from airlines looking to expand their fleet to tap a boom in travel. Airlines are increasingly opting to lease new and young-used aircraft from lessors to offset jet delivery delays from Boeing...
U.S. rail union representing 4,900 workers narrowly approves contract
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) representing about 4,900 rail workers said Saturday that members narrowly ratified a tentative contract agreement with the nation’s freight railroads. The IAM District 19 union representing locomotive machinists, roadway mechanics, and facility maintenance personnel is the...
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Gulf of California region in Mexico -USGS
(Reuters) -A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Gulf of California region in Mexico on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said. The quake had a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said. Earlier, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre had pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.8, adding that...
S.African clean energy project gets $497 million in World Bank funds
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – A South African project to decommission and repurpose one of state-owned power utility Eskom’s coal-fired power plants using renewables and batteries will get $497 million in financing from the World Bank, the bank said on Friday. “The decommissioning and repurposing of the Komati coal-fired plant...
