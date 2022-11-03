ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Japan government sounds alarm over U.S. EV tax credits

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government warned on Saturday that new electric vehicle tax credits in the United States could ultimately deter further investment by the Japanese and hit employment in the world’s biggest economy. In a statement, the government raised a number of concerns about the tax...
PayPal slides after forecasting lower annual revenue

(Reuters) -PayPal Holdings Inc lowered annual revenue in anticipation of a broader economic downturn that could affect consumer spending, sending shares of the online payments company down 11% in extended trading on Thursday. The forecast of 10% growth in annual revenue on an adjusted basis compared to 11% earlier, echoes...
EU could fall foul of global banking rules, regulators warn

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Union could fall foul of global banking rules designed to stem a repeat of the global financial crisis if proposed changes that would make them looser are passed, the EU’s top banking regulators. EU states and the European Parliament are scrutinising proposals from the European...
Czech lawmakers approve windfall tax on energy firms, banks

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech lower house of parliament approved on Friday a steep 60% windfall tax on energy firms and banks, aiming to raise $3.4 billion next year from profits deemed excessive to fund help for people and firms hit by soaring electricity and gas prices. Power prices...
S&P upgrades Qatar’s credit rating on shrinking debt burden

(Reuters) – Ratings agency S&P on Friday raised Qatar’s long-term sovereign credit rating to “AA” from “AA-“, citing improvements in the government’s fiscal position. “Qatar’s debt interest costs as a share of government revenue have fallen, and we expect them to remain low...
Japan, China eyeing Kishida-Xi meet in mid-Nov -Sankei

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese and Chinese governments have started planning a meeting between Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and China’s President Xi Jinping in mid-November, the Sankei newspaper reported on Friday. The governments were arranging the meeting to be held alongside an international conference set to...
Brazil election marked by disinformation networks, says Carter Center

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Carter Center said on Friday that Brazil’s presidential election was marked by a proliferation of sophisticated disinformation attacking the voting system and then questioning the impartiality of the national electoral authority. The U.S.-based non-profit group, a pioneer of international election observation since the...
BioNTech spokesperson: Vaccine to initially be imported to China

BERLIN (Reuters) – BioNTech will initially import its COVID-19 vaccine into China, said a spokesperson for the company on Friday, after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a visit to Beijing that China would allow expatriates to receive the German company’s vaccine. (Reporting by Hans Seidenstucker, Writing by...
Japan to seek U.S. flexibility on EV purchase incentives, Kyodo reports

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will ask the United States to be more flexible on electric vehicle (EV) purchase incentives for non-American carmakers, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing unnamed government sources. The move follows a statement from South Korea’s foreign ministry saying Seoul is seeking a three-year grace...
U.S. issues Haiti-related sanctions -Treasury website

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States imposed narcotics-related sanctions on two Haitian individuals on Friday, according to a notice posted on the U.S. Department of Treasury website. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
Air Lease revenue rises as travel boom boosts demand for jets

(Reuters) -Aircraft lessor Air Lease Corp reported a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by strong demand from airlines looking to expand their fleet to tap a boom in travel. Airlines are increasingly opting to lease new and young-used aircraft from lessors to offset jet delivery delays from Boeing...
U.S. rail union representing 4,900 workers narrowly approves contract

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) representing about 4,900 rail workers said Saturday that members narrowly ratified a tentative contract agreement with the nation’s freight railroads. The IAM District 19 union representing locomotive machinists, roadway mechanics, and facility maintenance personnel is the...
S.African clean energy project gets $497 million in World Bank funds

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – A South African project to decommission and repurpose one of state-owned power utility Eskom’s coal-fired power plants using renewables and batteries will get $497 million in financing from the World Bank, the bank said on Friday. “The decommissioning and repurposing of the Komati coal-fired plant...

