ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jason Sudeikis’ Ex Keeley Seemingly Disses Olivia Wilde: ‘Why Do You Have To Turn Everything Into A Story?’

Jason Sudeikis‘ ex-girlfriend Keeley Hazell subtly weighed in on his drama with his ex-fiance Olivia Wilde on Oct. 20. Keeley, 36, shared an except from the 1983 book, Heartburn by Nora Ephron, to her Instagram Story, two days after Olivia, 38, posted an excerpt of a salad dressing recipe from the same book. Keeley underlined the excerpt, which began, “Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’ ”
netflixjunkie.com

Blake Lively Once Revealed Her Childhood Crush and to Everyone’s Surprise He Has Interviewed Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds are “couple goals” at its finest. With the onslaught of swoon-worthy PDA that the two of them indulge in, it is hard to even imagine that the two of them were ever not together. Furthermore, they met on the sets of Green Lantern and said their “I dos” in 2012 at a beautiful wedding ceremony in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Louder

Terrifier 2, the ultra-gory horror movie that's had audiences puking, has now officially been submitted for Oscar consideration

The horror sequel that's had people puking, fainting and getting ambulances called has been submitted to the Oscars!. It's been the most talked about horror movie of 2022, and now Terrifier 2, the ultra-gory slasher sequel that's had audiences puking, fainting and getting ambulances called - and that's done insane numbers at the box office - is being submitted for the world's most prestigious film awards.
thebrag.com

RIP Aaron Carter: world reacts to shock death of former teen idol

The world is reacting to the shock news of singer, rapper and television star Aaron Carter’s death at the age of 34. Carter rose to fame as a pre-teen in the 1990s in the wake of big brother Nick’s success with the Backstreet Boys, releasing hits like ‘I Want Candy’ and ‘Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)’ and was famously embroiled in a “love triangle” between Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan for a number of years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

“I’m pretty easy on set” – Ryan Reynolds Once Commented on How He Manages To Shoot With a Co-star With No Chemistry Between Them

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is known for his compatibility skills and professionalism in getting along with co-stars on sets. In a plethora of all his top-rated movies, the star has worked with a slew of co-stars, and every time he has come out shining brighter than ever. But what if we tell you that sometimes that is not the case? Although the father of four is mostly a ‘chill dude’, at times even he does not feel the connection with his opposite stars. So what does he do?
Variety

‘Dahmer’ Director Paris Barclay Says Filming Series ‘Definitely Took Its Toll’: ‘There Were Times That I Was at Home Crying’

Paris Barclay admits he didn’t initially want to direct episodes of Ryan Murphy’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” “About six months before production started, Ryan called me and said, ‘We’re doing a series and we want you to be a part of it,” Barclay tells me. “I always listen to what Ryan Murphy has to offer because it’s always interesting. Ryan said, ‘It’s a miniseries about Jeffrey Dahmer,’ and I said, ‘Oh, that’s not interesting to me.’ But then he explained he wanted to tell it from the point of view of the victims.” Barclay directed two of the Netflix...
wegotthiscovered.com

A modern horror classic that bewitched audiences gets burned at the stake by skeptics

A film that’s widely agreed to be one of the finest entries in the horror genre from the past decade is finding itself on the end of, well, a witch hunt after skeptics have begun slandering the movie that launched not just the career of its talented director but also that of its rising young star, both of whom have become major lights in Hollywood since this particular production released seven years ago.
wegotthiscovered.com

A mind-melting supernatural horror with a knockout cast unleashes a wave of praise and theories

Although Halloween is now unfortunately over, the cesspool of deliciously satisfying horror films has yet to reach its peak with a multitude of mind-melting supernatural flicks still on display for the massive fandom to enjoy. While some horror features stupidly rely on ridiculous jump scares and nonsensical plots, 2016’s The Autopsy of Jane Doe is undoubtedly in a league of its own.
thebrag.com

Kanye says he was “drugged” to make him a “well behaved celebrity”

Kanye West unleashed a flurry of tweets today, including calling out his former personal trainer for mistreating him. His latest big day on Twitter started with him announcing he was “talking to nooobody for a month.”. In an accompanying picture, a handwritten note claimed he was going on a...
thebrag.com

Crocodile Dundee’s Paul Hogan on why he can’t come back to Australia

Crocodile Dundee actor Paul Hogan recently commented on why he feels like he can’t come back to Australia despite missing ‘home.’. Paul Hogan, who is now 83, has been living in the US for more than two decades and often speaks about how he feels “homesick.” While talking with The Daily Telegraph, a conservative UK news outlet, Hogan expressed a certain disdain for the Venice Beach neighborhood he’s currently living in.
thebrag.com

Kučka grapples with loneliness on new single ‘Not There’

Electronic producer Kučka is finishing the year strongly with new single ‘Not There’, a track imbued with a lightly melancholic air. Over a sparse backdrop, filled with suggestive synths and twinkling notes, Kučka’s ethereal vocals capture a keen sense of loneliness. “There’s a craving in bones, subtle aching when you’re not there,” she sings gently but meaningfully, the sound of those nights spent alone, thinking of someone else.
ComicBook

Infamous Marvel Flop Coming to Peacock in November

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has ushered in an era of high-quality Marvel filmmaking over the last dozen years, with the majority of the films in the franchise enjoying both great reviews and box office success. That wasn't always the case. Marvel was hit-or-miss for a long time, with a variety of different studios trying their hand at adapting the comics, and to varying degrees of success. Over the years, one of the biggest Marvel misfires to ever hit theaters has gained a cult following.
thebrag.com

Watch Nandi Bushell cover Eminem’s ‘Rap God’

Pre-teen prodigy Nandi Bushell has been somewhat quiet since performing at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London, but she is back with a new cover of Eminem’s ‘Rap God’. In the video’s caption Bushell says it has been six months since she shared her last cover,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy