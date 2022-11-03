Read full article on original website
Madonna Posts Instagram Video Looking Unrecognizable, And Fans Let Her Have It
She shared a video of herself on Instagram Sunday night, I guess in an effort to show off her new bleached eyebrows, and judging by the comments section, fans were not too impressed. She’s also been rocking the pink hair for a few weeks now, and the 64-year-old pop star...
Jason Sudeikis’ Ex Keeley Seemingly Disses Olivia Wilde: ‘Why Do You Have To Turn Everything Into A Story?’
Jason Sudeikis‘ ex-girlfriend Keeley Hazell subtly weighed in on his drama with his ex-fiance Olivia Wilde on Oct. 20. Keeley, 36, shared an except from the 1983 book, Heartburn by Nora Ephron, to her Instagram Story, two days after Olivia, 38, posted an excerpt of a salad dressing recipe from the same book. Keeley underlined the excerpt, which began, “Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’ ”
netflixjunkie.com
Blake Lively Once Revealed Her Childhood Crush and to Everyone’s Surprise He Has Interviewed Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds are “couple goals” at its finest. With the onslaught of swoon-worthy PDA that the two of them indulge in, it is hard to even imagine that the two of them were ever not together. Furthermore, they met on the sets of Green Lantern and said their “I dos” in 2012 at a beautiful wedding ceremony in California.
Madonna’s Twin Daughters Stelle & Estere Ciccone Bring Fairytale Style in Dramatic Dresses to Halloween
Madonna’s 10-year-old twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone took very different routes with their costumes this Halloween. Both parties revealed their looks in a short compilation video posted to their pop star mother’s Instagram yesterday. The montage saw one of the young stars dressed in a billowing blue gown...
Metallica's Kirk Hammett reveals the horror film that made him sleep with the lights on "for the next four months"
Metallica shredder loves all things spooky
Terrifier 2, the ultra-gory horror movie that's had audiences puking, has now officially been submitted for Oscar consideration
The horror sequel that's had people puking, fainting and getting ambulances called has been submitted to the Oscars!. It's been the most talked about horror movie of 2022, and now Terrifier 2, the ultra-gory slasher sequel that's had audiences puking, fainting and getting ambulances called - and that's done insane numbers at the box office - is being submitted for the world's most prestigious film awards.
Ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo: “Would I join Kerry King’s new band? I don’t think he’d have the need to ask me”
Dead Cross, Misfits and whether he’ll ever play with Slayer again – you ask the questions, Dave Lombardo answers them
thebrag.com
RIP Aaron Carter: world reacts to shock death of former teen idol
The world is reacting to the shock news of singer, rapper and television star Aaron Carter’s death at the age of 34. Carter rose to fame as a pre-teen in the 1990s in the wake of big brother Nick’s success with the Backstreet Boys, releasing hits like ‘I Want Candy’ and ‘Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)’ and was famously embroiled in a “love triangle” between Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan for a number of years.
netflixjunkie.com
“I’m pretty easy on set” – Ryan Reynolds Once Commented on How He Manages To Shoot With a Co-star With No Chemistry Between Them
Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is known for his compatibility skills and professionalism in getting along with co-stars on sets. In a plethora of all his top-rated movies, the star has worked with a slew of co-stars, and every time he has come out shining brighter than ever. But what if we tell you that sometimes that is not the case? Although the father of four is mostly a ‘chill dude’, at times even he does not feel the connection with his opposite stars. So what does he do?
Slipknot's Corey Taylor opens up about sobriety: "you realize quickly how much a part of your personality booze has become"
Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor discusses what life has been like since going sober in 2010, and how he approaches nights out with friends
wegotthiscovered.com
Curious streamers exhume the dreadful final horror from a genre icon that was outlawed by a monarchy
As the director of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Poltergeist, Tobe Hooper gets an eternal pass from fans of the horror genre, and with good reason. Unfortunately, the last feature he helmed before his death in 2017 may have been the worst, not that you’d have known given the way Djinn was buried and sent out with no accompanying fanfare whatsoever.
‘Dahmer’ Director Paris Barclay Says Filming Series ‘Definitely Took Its Toll’: ‘There Were Times That I Was at Home Crying’
Paris Barclay admits he didn’t initially want to direct episodes of Ryan Murphy’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” “About six months before production started, Ryan called me and said, ‘We’re doing a series and we want you to be a part of it,” Barclay tells me. “I always listen to what Ryan Murphy has to offer because it’s always interesting. Ryan said, ‘It’s a miniseries about Jeffrey Dahmer,’ and I said, ‘Oh, that’s not interesting to me.’ But then he explained he wanted to tell it from the point of view of the victims.” Barclay directed two of the Netflix...
wegotthiscovered.com
A modern horror classic that bewitched audiences gets burned at the stake by skeptics
A film that’s widely agreed to be one of the finest entries in the horror genre from the past decade is finding itself on the end of, well, a witch hunt after skeptics have begun slandering the movie that launched not just the career of its talented director but also that of its rising young star, both of whom have become major lights in Hollywood since this particular production released seven years ago.
wegotthiscovered.com
A mind-melting supernatural horror with a knockout cast unleashes a wave of praise and theories
Although Halloween is now unfortunately over, the cesspool of deliciously satisfying horror films has yet to reach its peak with a multitude of mind-melting supernatural flicks still on display for the massive fandom to enjoy. While some horror features stupidly rely on ridiculous jump scares and nonsensical plots, 2016’s The Autopsy of Jane Doe is undoubtedly in a league of its own.
thebrag.com
Kanye says he was “drugged” to make him a “well behaved celebrity”
Kanye West unleashed a flurry of tweets today, including calling out his former personal trainer for mistreating him. His latest big day on Twitter started with him announcing he was “talking to nooobody for a month.”. In an accompanying picture, a handwritten note claimed he was going on a...
Batman, Beetlejuice, The Simpsons and Wes Borland: Danny Elfman just put on one of the most mind-bending live shows of 2022
Danny Elfman's show at the Hollywood Bowl is a dizzying, career-spanning triumph
thebrag.com
Crocodile Dundee’s Paul Hogan on why he can’t come back to Australia
Crocodile Dundee actor Paul Hogan recently commented on why he feels like he can’t come back to Australia despite missing ‘home.’. Paul Hogan, who is now 83, has been living in the US for more than two decades and often speaks about how he feels “homesick.” While talking with The Daily Telegraph, a conservative UK news outlet, Hogan expressed a certain disdain for the Venice Beach neighborhood he’s currently living in.
thebrag.com
Kučka grapples with loneliness on new single ‘Not There’
Electronic producer Kučka is finishing the year strongly with new single ‘Not There’, a track imbued with a lightly melancholic air. Over a sparse backdrop, filled with suggestive synths and twinkling notes, Kučka’s ethereal vocals capture a keen sense of loneliness. “There’s a craving in bones, subtle aching when you’re not there,” she sings gently but meaningfully, the sound of those nights spent alone, thinking of someone else.
ComicBook
Infamous Marvel Flop Coming to Peacock in November
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has ushered in an era of high-quality Marvel filmmaking over the last dozen years, with the majority of the films in the franchise enjoying both great reviews and box office success. That wasn't always the case. Marvel was hit-or-miss for a long time, with a variety of different studios trying their hand at adapting the comics, and to varying degrees of success. Over the years, one of the biggest Marvel misfires to ever hit theaters has gained a cult following.
thebrag.com
Watch Nandi Bushell cover Eminem’s ‘Rap God’
Pre-teen prodigy Nandi Bushell has been somewhat quiet since performing at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London, but she is back with a new cover of Eminem’s ‘Rap God’. In the video’s caption Bushell says it has been six months since she shared her last cover,...
