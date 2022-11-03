Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Blake Griffin Took The Biggest Pay Cut In NBA History From $32 Million Last Season To $2 Million This Season
The veteran, formerly with the Brooklyn Nets, pipped Andre Drummond and Otto Porter to be the player with the biggest pay cut.
NBA Fans React To Nike Suspending Ties With Kyrie Irving: "Damn, He Really Might Not Even Be In The NBA Next Season"
NBA fans had a lot to say about Kyrie Irving getting dropped by Nike.
Kanye West Attacks Shaquille O'Neal And Amar'e Stoudemire For Criticizing Kyrie Irving
Kanye West has laid into Shaquille O'Neal and Amar'e Stoudemire for criticizing kyrie Irving for his anti-semitic comments.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reacts to Kyrie Irving's Latest Controversy
Kareem was once again critical of Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving
Report: Kevin Durant Frustrated With Ben Simmons
On top of the Kyrie Irving drama, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is reportedly frustrated with Ben Simmons
Steve Kerr Says Allen Iverson Is Responsible For Referees Not Calling Carry Violations Anymore
Steve Kerr blames Allen Iverson for making referees overlook carry violations.
Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
The Anti-Defamation League Will No Longer Accept Kyrie Irving's $500,000 Donation: "Kyrie Feels No Accountability..."
Kyrie Irving has recently been under fire from the media and fans alike, as he posted a Tweet featuring the link to a movie called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," which had a lot of anti-Semitic messaging and offensive content. It was previously reported that Kyrie Irving would...
Celtics' Marcus Smart reacts to Ime Udoka's possible move to the Nets: 'It makes no sense'
Ime Udoka is expected to soon become the next Brooklyn Nets head coach, despite receiving a season-long suspension from the Boston Celtics. NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart reacted to the reports in an interview with Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. “We have no control over that....
Steve Kerr slaps truth bomb on Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism controversy
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, among the NBA’s the loudest and most respected voices on sociocultural and political issues, responded to Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic Twitter post before his team’s game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Framing Irving’s implicit support of an antisemitic movie through the...
Kyle Kuzma, LaMelo Ball, And Nick Young Make Surprising Statements About Kyrie Irving Controversy
Multiple NBA players side with Kyrie Irving amid ongoing drama.
Report: 'Good Chance' Kyrie Irving Done With Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving may be finished as a Brooklyn Net
NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives
Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him as a "b****-a** motherf***er" to another Mavericks player following a technical foul. "I would like...
Chris Broussard on Kyrie Irving: 'This Could Be His Last Season in the NBA'
Chris Broussard: “I think his career, not this season, but is in jeopardy going forward because if he doesn’t come off this stance I think this could be his last season in the NBA.”. Rob Parker: “I don’t think you’re crazy by making that statement. After a while,...
Spencer Dinwiddie accuses referee Tony Brothers of calling him profane name
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie made a big accusation against NBA official Tony Brothers on Friday night. Dinwiddie scored 21 points and had 7 assists in his Mavericks’ 111-110 win over the Toronto Raptors. Just before halftime, Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul. After the tech, Brothers allegedly...
Paul Pierce Says Kawhi Leonard Isn’t Held ‘Accountable Enough’
The star forward has missed substantial time over the past few years, and has played in just two of the Clippers’ nine games this season due to a lingering knee issue.
Brian Windhorst Blasts NBA Commissioner Adam Silver For Not Punishing Kyrie Irving And Draymond Green
Adam Silver gets flamed for his inaction for recent NBA controversies.
LeBron James To Kyle Kuzma Amid Lakers' Rough Start To Season: "Miss You Bro!"
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't had the best start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The Purple and Gold were ready to return to the top of the league, but during their first five games, they couldn't do much to beat their rivals. After a five-game losing streak, the 17-time NBA...
LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Finalized Status For Jazz-Lakers Game
LeBron James and Anthony Davis will both be available for Friday's game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers.
