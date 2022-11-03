Imagine Dragons and The Strokes are set to headline Lollapalooza India

The much-anticipated lineup for Lollapalooza India is out.

The music festival, which is set to be held from 28-29 January 2023 in Mumbai, will be headlined by Imagine Dragons and The Strokes .

As per Billboard, the festival will feature around 45 acts playing 20 hours of music across four stages to an audience of 60,000 fans each day.

Other artists who are set to perform in the festival next year are Punjabi rapper AP Dhillon, Mumbai-based Divine, Kayan, Diplo , Imanbek, Alec Benjamin and Jackson Wang among others.

The festival is being promoted and co-produced by ticketing platform BookMyShow, global producers Perry Farrell, WME and C3 Presents, which is owned by Live Nation.

The news of the first-ever Lollapalooza festival in India was announced in July 2022.

“We’re thrilled to announce the newest addition to the #Lolla family: Lollapalooza India!” the franchise wrote on Twitter. “Lollapalooza India will take place this upcoming January 28-29, 2023, in the heart of Mumbai.â£â£”

At the time, C3 Presents partner Charlie Walker spoke about why India was chosen as Lollapalooza’s next stop.

“We’re typically looking for places that aren’t already crowded with large scale, multi-day, multi-genre festivals,” he said. “If you look at the musical appetite in India in [terms of] streaming consumption, you realise quickly that it’s underserved in live.”

BookMyShow founder and CEO Ashish Hemrajani added that the Indian edition of the festival has been in the works for at least four years, but was delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

Hemrajani described the partnership with Lollapalooza as “long-term” without specifying the number of years they have signed on to stage the festival in India.

So far, Lollapalooza concerts have been held in Stockholm, Paris, Berlin, Argentina, Chicago and Brazil.