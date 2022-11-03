ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CBS Chicago

Powerball the most common numbers drawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Without fail, as the Powerball jackpot rises to insane levels, the players come out in droves.And it's happened again: A surge of players has lifted the Wednesday Powerball Jackpot to at least $1.2 billion--the second time the Powerball jackpot has reached that amount.So, many rookies often ask: What are the most common Powerball numbers drawn?We are here to help!According to USA Mega, which collects data for the past 801 drawings (dating back to 10/7/15), 61, 32, 21, 63, and 69 are the five most popular. The most popular Powerball number is 24.For those contrarians in the crowd, here are...
The Independent

How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn

The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
Gizmodo

If You're Playing the Powerball Lottery, Here's How to Improve Your (Infinitesimal) Chances of Winning

Saturday’s drawing in the Powerball multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion. That’s the third-largest lottery prize ever in U.S. history. But big prizes come with small odds. A player who buys a single ticket for the November 5th Powerball only has a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning. You’re way more likely to get hit by lightning.
Outsider.com

When Is the Next Powerball Drawing?

The Powerball jackpot is growing to epic proportions with an estimated value of $1.5 billion and a cash payout of $745.9 million. This was after there was no winner for Wednesday night’s drawing, ABC News reports. The lucky numbers for Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion estimated jackpot were 2, 11, 22, 35, and 60. The Powerball number was 23 and the powerplay number was 2.
People

Woman Buys Lottery Ticket Minutes Before Drawing — and Wins Over $500,000: 'I Screamed'

Stephanie Israel said she was lying in bed on Saturday when "the spirit just told me to go online and buy one" A last-minute decision to play the lottery made one North Carolina woman hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. Stephanie Israel, 39, won a whopping $501,544 after buying a Quick Pick ticket just minutes before Saturday's Cash 5 drawing, according to a press release from the NC Education Lottery. However, the Guilford County woman didn't realize she'd won on her $1 ticket until the next morning, when she...
