RANCHO CORDOVA — From basketball and outdoor recreation to arts and crafts and computer labs, the new Rancho Cordova Youth Center has something for just about every teen in town."They're going to get fed, they're going to get help with their homework," said Kimberly Key, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club.It comes at a time when authorities across the region are reporting an increase in youth crime and violence, including the murder of a 15-year-old boy in North Highlands just last week."This is probably the strongest crime prevention program we have in our city. It's much easier to...

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO