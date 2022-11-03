Read full article on original website
US appeals court: Beauty pageant can bar trans contestants
BOISE, IDAHO — A federal appellate court on Wednesday said a national beauty pageant has a First Amendment right to exclude a transgender woman from competing because including her could interfere with the message the pageant has said it wants to send about "what it means to be a woman.”
