Where good news shines Hey, look, a reason to watch ESPN (that isn't Woody Paige). CSU legend Becky Hammon is joining the network's NBA coverage. Hammon, who coached the Las Vegas Aces to the WNBA title, will contribute to shows like "Get Up," "First Take," "SportsCenter" and "NBA Today." Her debut comes in December. Hammon was a three-time All-American at CSU before becoming a six-time All-Star in the WNBA. She was named to the WNBA's 25th anniversary team last year.

