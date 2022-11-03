ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

BoE must sell emergency bond purchases in 'timely' way - Hauser

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England must sell in "a timely and orderly" way the 19.3 billion pounds ($21.7 billion) of government bonds which it bought in its recent emergency operation to support the market, a senior BoE official said on Friday.
Reuters

UK services slump at fastest pace since early 2021 - PMI

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The biggest downturn since January 2021 hit British services companies last month, although it was not as severe as first estimated, according to a business survey that underlined the tough times ahead for the economy.
Reuters

European shares rise as China reopening hopes lift luxury, mining stocks

Nov 4 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Friday as China-sensitive luxury stocks and miners jumped on hopes that the world's second-largest economy will ease COVID-19 curbs. The STOXX 600 (.STOXX) rose 1.1% by 0932 GMT. The European basic resources index (.SXPP) surged 4.6% to a seven-week high and was set for its biggest weekly gain in more than three months.
Vice

Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.

A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
CNBC

There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies

More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
CNBC

Jim Cramer's week ahead: Get ready to 'pounce' when the market is oversold

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when it comes to their portfolios and be ready to take advantage of good deals. He also previewed next week's slate of earnings. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when...
CNBC

2-year Treasury yield pulls back slightly after notching 15-year high Friday

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note eased slightly on Friday after hitting a fresh 15-year high. The yield 2-year Treasury note earlier rose to a session high of 4.883%, its highest level since July 2007, but pulled back to last trade roughly 4 basis points lower at 4.663%. Since the start of the week, its surged 25 basis points.
CNBC

Holding on to your best people can be a mistake, says manufacturing CEO

As a manager, it can be tempting to do everything within your power to hold on to your best people. But that kind of thinking can ultimately backfire on you as a leader, explained Dharmesh Arora, regional CEO for Asia Pacific at German manufacturer Schaeffler. Arora learned this lesson the...
CNBC

Oil rises as further interest rate hikes loom

Oil prices rose on Friday amid uncertainty around future interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while a looming EU ban on Russian oil and the possibility of China easing some Covid restrictions supported markets. Though fears of global recession capped gains, Brent crude futures were last up $4.40,...
CNBC

China posts 6-month high Covid count as it sticks with strategy

China recorded 4,420 new locally transmitted Covid-19 infections on Saturday, the National Health Commission said, the most since May 6 and compared up from 3,659 new local cases a day earlier. While case numbers are extremely low by global standards, China has stuck with a zero-Covid approach nearly three years...
CNBC

U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo doubles down on Biden plan to restrict American companies, and citizens, from helping China make semiconductor chips

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo defended the Biden administration's ban against U.S. companies and citizens helping China manufacture semiconductors. Raimondo said the new regulations are not designed to hurt U.S. companies, though some will be denied some revenue. The new rules were introduced early last month. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo...
CNBC

Tesla stock has dropped more than 35% since Elon Musk first said he'd buy Twitter

Musk first announced he'd buy Twitter in April. Tesla shares are down 35% since then. The world's richest man has a lot on his plate. , shares in his electric vehicle maker have dipped by more than 35%, and closed down just 3.6% for the day on Friday, amid a market rally that followed a volatile week. By way of comparison, the Nasdaq Composite is down by about 18% over the same time frame.
BBC

US jobs growth solid but slowing amid inflation fight

Jobs growth in the US is continuing at a solid, though slowing pace, despite rising prices and higher borrowing costs weighing on the economy. Employers added 261,000 jobs in October, while the unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.7%, the US Labor Department said on Friday. The news comes as the...
CNBC

What Cramer is watching Thursday — No Fed reset, Qualcomm rough guide, iPhone waits

The great RESET? Nope, not yet. Why did anyone think Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell would say he was done hiking interest rates? At Wednesday afternoon's conclusion of the Fed's November meeting, central bankers approved a fourth straight 75-basis-point hike. Why did traders buy the 2 p.m. ET announcement? VERY premature as we saw the market reverse sharply lower into the close. U.S. stocks open lower Thursday morning. The 2-year Treasury yield jumps to nearly 4.74%, a high back to July 2007.

