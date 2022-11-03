Read full article on original website
BoE must sell emergency bond purchases in 'timely' way - Hauser
LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England must sell in "a timely and orderly" way the 19.3 billion pounds ($21.7 billion) of government bonds which it bought in its recent emergency operation to support the market, a senior BoE official said on Friday.
CNBC
Australia central bank cuts growth outlook, rates need to rise to cool red-hot inflation
Australia's central bank on Friday downgraded the outlook for economic growth, warning that more rate hikes will be necessary to bring down sky-high inflation even as it strives to avoid an outright recession. In its quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised its forecasts for...
UK services slump at fastest pace since early 2021 - PMI
LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The biggest downturn since January 2021 hit British services companies last month, although it was not as severe as first estimated, according to a business survey that underlined the tough times ahead for the economy.
European shares rise as China reopening hopes lift luxury, mining stocks
Nov 4 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Friday as China-sensitive luxury stocks and miners jumped on hopes that the world's second-largest economy will ease COVID-19 curbs. The STOXX 600 (.STOXX) rose 1.1% by 0932 GMT. The European basic resources index (.SXPP) surged 4.6% to a seven-week high and was set for its biggest weekly gain in more than three months.
Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
CNBC
Jim Cramer's week ahead: Get ready to 'pounce' when the market is oversold
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when it comes to their portfolios and be ready to take advantage of good deals. He also previewed next week's slate of earnings. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when...
CNBC
2-year Treasury yield pulls back slightly after notching 15-year high Friday
The yield on the 2-year Treasury note eased slightly on Friday after hitting a fresh 15-year high. The yield 2-year Treasury note earlier rose to a session high of 4.883%, its highest level since July 2007, but pulled back to last trade roughly 4 basis points lower at 4.663%. Since the start of the week, its surged 25 basis points.
CNBC
Holding on to your best people can be a mistake, says manufacturing CEO
As a manager, it can be tempting to do everything within your power to hold on to your best people. But that kind of thinking can ultimately backfire on you as a leader, explained Dharmesh Arora, regional CEO for Asia Pacific at German manufacturer Schaeffler. Arora learned this lesson the...
CNBC
Salesforce, Kinder Morgan and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your stock questions
Stocks are being punished more harshly for missing Wall Street’s expectations. What the numbers show.
CNBC
Oil rises as further interest rate hikes loom
Oil prices rose on Friday amid uncertainty around future interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while a looming EU ban on Russian oil and the possibility of China easing some Covid restrictions supported markets. Though fears of global recession capped gains, Brent crude futures were last up $4.40,...
CNBC
China posts 6-month high Covid count as it sticks with strategy
China recorded 4,420 new locally transmitted Covid-19 infections on Saturday, the National Health Commission said, the most since May 6 and compared up from 3,659 new local cases a day earlier. While case numbers are extremely low by global standards, China has stuck with a zero-Covid approach nearly three years...
CNBC
U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo doubles down on Biden plan to restrict American companies, and citizens, from helping China make semiconductor chips
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo defended the Biden administration's ban against U.S. companies and citizens helping China manufacture semiconductors. Raimondo said the new regulations are not designed to hurt U.S. companies, though some will be denied some revenue. The new rules were introduced early last month. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo...
'The Fed has to do the dirty work' and induce a US recession that's deeper than Europe's as the economy is clearly overheating, BofA says
The Federal Reserve has to do the "dirty work" of bringing labor demand down to match supply, Bank of America analysts said. As a result, the US will face a deeper recession than Europe, where the labor market is already much weaker. BofA sees the Fed hiking the benchmark rate...
Vietnam PM says will keep aiming to control inflation, ensure macro-stability
HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam will stick to its target to keep inflation under control and ensure macroeconomic stability, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on Saturday, as the economy faces fresh challenges.
CNBC
Tesla stock has dropped more than 35% since Elon Musk first said he'd buy Twitter
Musk first announced he'd buy Twitter in April. Tesla shares are down 35% since then. The world's richest man has a lot on his plate. , shares in his electric vehicle maker have dipped by more than 35%, and closed down just 3.6% for the day on Friday, amid a market rally that followed a volatile week. By way of comparison, the Nasdaq Composite is down by about 18% over the same time frame.
BBC
US jobs growth solid but slowing amid inflation fight
Jobs growth in the US is continuing at a solid, though slowing pace, despite rising prices and higher borrowing costs weighing on the economy. Employers added 261,000 jobs in October, while the unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.7%, the US Labor Department said on Friday. The news comes as the...
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Thursday — No Fed reset, Qualcomm rough guide, iPhone waits
The great RESET? Nope, not yet. Why did anyone think Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell would say he was done hiking interest rates? At Wednesday afternoon's conclusion of the Fed's November meeting, central bankers approved a fourth straight 75-basis-point hike. Why did traders buy the 2 p.m. ET announcement? VERY premature as we saw the market reverse sharply lower into the close. U.S. stocks open lower Thursday morning. The 2-year Treasury yield jumps to nearly 4.74%, a high back to July 2007.
