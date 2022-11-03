ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nbcsportsedge.com

Top Fantasy Basketball Pickups

4 Games: ATL, BKN, BOS, CHA, CLE, DAL, DEN, DET, LAL, MEM, MIN, NOR, NYK, OKC, PHI, POR, SAC, TOR, UTA, WAS. 3 Games: CHI, GSW, HOU, IND, LAC, MIA, MIL, ORL, PHX, SAS. Sunday (Nov. 6th)-Monday: CHI, CLE, LAL, LAC, MEM, TOR, UTA, WAS. Monday-Tuesday: n/a. Tuesday-Wednesday: n/a. Wednesday-Thursday:...
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant, Steven Adams secure double-doubles in Memphis Grizzlies blowout win vs. Hornets

Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama pump-faked a corner 3-pointer before driving to the rim and throwing down a two-handed dunk. After Aldama's dunk, Ja Morant jogged up the floor pointing at Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford. Morant was signaling that Clifford should call a timeout, and as soon as point guard Dennis Smith Jr. crossed halfcourt, Clifford did just that. Memphis was up 10 in the first quarter when Clifford opted for a break in action,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?

On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Joe Dumars, Spurs, Gregg Popovich, Jimmer Fredette

Former Pistons guard and GM Joe Dumars is now serves as the league’s executive vice president, head of basketball operations, and says the evolving game is a good thing. Clearly, the NBA is considerably more perimeter-oriented than when Dumars played in the 1980s and ’90s. “You are a...
nbcsportsedge.com

How to bet Nikola Jokic, Jordan Poole and Wendell Carter Jr. Props

Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. Nikola Jokić O/U 46.5 PRA vs. Thunder. The...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine In. Andre Drummond and Coby White Out Vs. Boston Celtics

The Chicago Bulls are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics tonight. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Zach LaVine will play against the Celtics while Andre Drummond and Coby White have been ruled out. Zach LaVine will be playing in his third game in four nights....
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

NBA YoungBoy puts Dejounte Murray on blast over issue with rapper’s son

By and large, Dejounte Murray has proven that the Atlanta Hawks were correct in shipping off a boatload of picks to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for his services. His latest effort, in particular, was a masterpiece that etched his name into Hawks lore after he dropped a career-high 36 points to go along with nine dimes and six swipes against the New York Knicks.
ATLANTA, GA
nbcsportsedge.com

How to bet CP3, Luka Doncic, RJ Barrett props, plus game picks!

Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. Chris Paul O/U 10.5 Assists vs. Blazers. Chris Paul...
MINNESOTA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kyrie Irving not communicating directly with Nets

Kyrie Irving’s refusal to apologize for promoting an antisemitic film has been a major problem for the Brooklyn Nets, albeit one they tried to fix before ultimately suspending him on Thursday. The problem for the Nets is that apparently, Irving himself was not returning their messages. In a lengthy...

