Top Fantasy Basketball Pickups
4 Games: ATL, BKN, BOS, CHA, CLE, DAL, DEN, DET, LAL, MEM, MIN, NOR, NYK, OKC, PHI, POR, SAC, TOR, UTA, WAS. 3 Games: CHI, GSW, HOU, IND, LAC, MIA, MIL, ORL, PHX, SAS. Sunday (Nov. 6th)-Monday: CHI, CLE, LAL, LAC, MEM, TOR, UTA, WAS. Monday-Tuesday: n/a. Tuesday-Wednesday: n/a. Wednesday-Thursday:...
How former Pistons star Vinnie Johnson turned his $5m NBA earnings into a staggering $400m fortune
VINNIE JOHNSON might not have been a standout NBA superstar - but he's transformed his $5m career earnings into a fortune to rival Shaquille O'Neal. The two-time NBA champion, 66, was known as "The Microwave" for his ability to score quick points off the bench. Johnson was one of the...
This Lakers-Suns Trade Sends Jae Crowder To L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers have found a bit of a rhythm after getting off to a poor start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have won two consecutive games after starting 0-5 overall. They still need to be fixed. Most fans would have them fixing them by moving Russell Westbrook...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reacts to Kyrie Irving's Latest Controversy
Kareem was once again critical of Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving
Ja Morant, Steven Adams secure double-doubles in Memphis Grizzlies blowout win vs. Hornets
Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama pump-faked a corner 3-pointer before driving to the rim and throwing down a two-handed dunk. After Aldama's dunk, Ja Morant jogged up the floor pointing at Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford. Morant was signaling that Clifford should call a timeout, and as soon as point guard Dennis Smith Jr. crossed halfcourt, Clifford did just that. Memphis was up 10 in the first quarter when Clifford opted for a break in action,...
Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown Strongly Weigh In On Ime Udoka-Nets Rumors
It seems like with each passing day the situation around currently suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka gets even more confusing. Udoka was suspended by the team for the entire 2022-23 season before training camp kicked off for an inappropriate workplace relationship. Boston has kept the full ...
Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
LeBron James reacts to an instantly iconic photo of Kevin Durant
Without Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Seth Curry or a permanent head coach in place, the Brooklyn Nets had no issues on the floor Friday night in Washington D.C., where Kevin Durant put on a show in his hometown. Durant scored 28 points and the Nets held the Wizards to just...
Kevin Durant Reacts to Kyrie Irving's Suspension
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant commented on the team's handling of Kyrie Irving's latest controversy.
Paul Pierce Says Kawhi Leonard Isn’t Held ‘Accountable Enough’
The star forward has missed substantial time over the past few years, and has played in just two of the Clippers’ nine games this season due to a lingering knee issue.
Spencer Dinwiddie accuses referee Tony Brothers of calling him profane name
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie made a big accusation against NBA official Tony Brothers on Friday night. Dinwiddie scored 21 points and had 7 assists in his Mavericks’ 111-110 win over the Toronto Raptors. Just before halftime, Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul. After the tech, Brothers allegedly...
NBA Notes: Joe Dumars, Spurs, Gregg Popovich, Jimmer Fredette
Former Pistons guard and GM Joe Dumars is now serves as the league’s executive vice president, head of basketball operations, and says the evolving game is a good thing. Clearly, the NBA is considerably more perimeter-oriented than when Dumars played in the 1980s and ’90s. “You are a...
How to bet Nikola Jokic, Jordan Poole and Wendell Carter Jr. Props
Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. Nikola Jokić O/U 46.5 PRA vs. Thunder. The...
Zach LaVine In. Andre Drummond and Coby White Out Vs. Boston Celtics
The Chicago Bulls are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics tonight. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Zach LaVine will play against the Celtics while Andre Drummond and Coby White have been ruled out. Zach LaVine will be playing in his third game in four nights....
NBA YoungBoy puts Dejounte Murray on blast over issue with rapper’s son
By and large, Dejounte Murray has proven that the Atlanta Hawks were correct in shipping off a boatload of picks to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for his services. His latest effort, in particular, was a masterpiece that etched his name into Hawks lore after he dropped a career-high 36 points to go along with nine dimes and six swipes against the New York Knicks.
Massive News About Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons will not play in the next two games for the Brooklyn Nets against the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Finalized Status For Jazz-Lakers Game
LeBron James and Anthony Davis will both be available for Friday's game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers.
How to bet CP3, Luka Doncic, RJ Barrett props, plus game picks!
Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. Chris Paul O/U 10.5 Assists vs. Blazers. Chris Paul...
Report: Kyrie Irving not communicating directly with Nets
Kyrie Irving’s refusal to apologize for promoting an antisemitic film has been a major problem for the Brooklyn Nets, albeit one they tried to fix before ultimately suspending him on Thursday. The problem for the Nets is that apparently, Irving himself was not returning their messages. In a lengthy...
