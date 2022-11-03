ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

"I was furious": Sacramento neighbors say emergency crews ignore homeless fires over legality confusion

By Marlee Ginter
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l2gGI_0iwqmAsx00

Sacramento neighbors say emergency crews ignore homeless fires over legality confusion 02:45

SACRAMENTO — A singed sidewalk, blackened tree trunk and all the other burned leftovers in Sacramento's Alkali Flat neighborhood have Francine Jackson worried and fired up.

"It is very dangerous, of course. And I mean, I live in a wooden house," she said.

When she saw the flames across the street, she called 911. But when firefighters arrived, she never expected them to do what they did.

"They didn't stop. They didn't get out of their vehicle. They just drove around the corner and they were gone," Jackson said. "Oh, I was furious at that point."

That's when Jackson said two police officers showed up telling her the sidewalk fire was perfectly legal and to take it up with the city council if she had a problem. So she did, attending the very next city council meeting Tuesday night.

"It is not legal to have a fire on the sidewalk and whoever told you that," Mayor Darrell Steinberg said in the meeting. Jackson told him she heard that from several police officers. "Well that needs to be corrected," Steinberg said.

"If the people tasked with upholding the law are saying there's nothing we can do about it, then what are we as citizens supposed to do to protect our property?" said Ian McWherter.

McWherter showed CBS13 cellphone video of the fires he's seen and gotten the same response: they're legal.

CBS13 reached out to city and fire officials to get answers. City leaders wouldn't comment on camera, directing CBS13 to their frequently asked questions on homeless issues which state "sidewalk fires are prohibited" if in a reckless manner, but that the Sacramento Fire department is the best judge on safety.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Fire Department wrote CBS13, "It's up to the company officer who responds to determine if a fire needs to be extinguished or is being done in a safe manner and following city ordinance."

"An uncontrolled fire on the sidewalk, it's just not a good idea," said Jackson.

Jackson certainly sparked a conversation at the city council meeting. The City Manager's office is now planning a meeting with police and fire to clear up what is legal and not legal when it comes to homeless fires. They plan to put it in a memo to the public and city leaders citing transparency.

Comments / 8

Catherine Anne
2d ago

I'd be getting long hose and a high pressure nozzle and putting it out myself. Just protecting my property from fire.

Reply
5
Amy
2d ago

So I just read an article that I could get fined for burning wood in my fireplace this winter on no burn days BUT homeless can start fires on sidewalks by houses /in residential areas with no issues?? Am I reading this right??

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Man hit by Range Rover in Yuba City after road rage incident

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A road rage incident turned into a hit-and-run Friday after a Yuba City man struck another man with his Range Rover. The road rage incident occurred around 12:15 p.m., according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the victim was following the suspect, David Mateo Jimenez, to closely. Jimenez […]
YUBA CITY, CA
ABC10

Man dies after South Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man has died after being shot in South Sacramento Friday afternoon. According to the Sacramento Police Department, it happened around 12:30 p.m. on the 7800 block of Center Parkway. Officers got to the scene and found the victim, a 25-year-old man, with at least one...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Shooting in South Sacramento leaves one man dead

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man that was found with a gunshot wound after reports of a shooting in South Sacramento has died, according to a statement from Sacramento Police. The statement says that officers went to the 7800 block of Center Parkway, near Mack Road, after receiving reports of a shooting on Friday around […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento police investigating city’s 52nd homicide of 2022

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in the South Sacramento area earlier Friday afternoon. The man was shot around 12:30 pm in the 7800 Block of Center Pkwy. He was transported to the hospital where he later died of his injuries. The shooting marks the 52nd homicide in the city this year.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Authorities release video of officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove

The Sacramento police on Oct. 28 released video footage of the Oct. 11 incident where Sacramento detectives shot and wounded an armed suspect at an Elk Grove apartment complex. This footage included video recorded by a security camera that overlooked a parking lot, and video from an officer’s body camera....
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Hunter airlifted by CHP in El Dorado County after ATV crash

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A hunter was airlifted from a remote area of El Dorado County Friday. According to CHP Valley Division Air Operations, the hunter had injured himself after rolling his quad, a type of All Terrain Vehicle, northeast of Slab Creek Reservoir. CHP said that they were able to locate him […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Vallejo Fire Department makes ‘unusual’ rescue

VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Vallejo Fire Department said it made an “unusual” rescue Friday morning. Neighbors near Vallejo Fire Department Station 24 said their parrot had escaped and was “migrating away from the home every time they attempted to catch her.” Photos from the rescue showed a fire crew member on the roof of […]
VALLEJO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Schedule is completely thrown off": Early morning Placer County super-commuters upset over route change to Bay Area

PLACER COUNTY -- An upsetting route change for early morning commuters in Placer County traveling to the Bay Area is causing riders to write a petition to the state to bring it back.The train many have relied on to get to work is now running at a later time. For people like Paul Sanftner, who took the route to get to work and organized the Save Train 527 coalition, a morning commute to work looks different than most. "I'm a super-commuter," said Sanftner. "I'm traveling 110 miles one way. It's a long day for me but at least I can make a...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Man killed following Sacramento shooting, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead following a shooting in south Sacramento Friday afternoon, authorities said. The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. in an apartment complex in the 7800 block of Center Parkway, which is near Mack Road, the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers found a man...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Juvenile injured in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was shot Thursday night in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the male juvenile was in front of his home on Glendale Avenue around 8 p.m. when he was shot. According to the Stockton Police Department, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento police hosting catalytic converter etching event

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As part of an event to prevent catalytic converter theft, the West Sacramento Police Department is holding a free etching event on Nov. 9.  Police said it’s hosting the “etch and catch” event as a part of a partnership with Meineke Car Care Center and it’ll be the department’s first […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Alexis Gabe’s remains found in Plymouth, CA

PLYMOUTH, Calif. (KRON) — Partial remains of Alexis Gabe were found in Plymouth, CA on Thursday, the City of Oakley announced on Facebook. Gabe, 24, went missing out of Oakley in January and is believed to have been killed by her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Jones. A resident of Plymouth notified the Amador County Sheriff’s Office at […]
PLYMOUTH, CA
ABC10

1 person hurt in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police are investigating a shooting that hurt one person in Stockton Thursday afternoon. The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened along the 1000 block of South Wilson Way just after 2:15 p.m. One person, only described as male, was shot. He was taken to the...
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

Water flowing up from multiple spots on street in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Water is flowing into a Sacramento street from under the pavement in multiple spots Thursday morning. A fire and city crews responded to reports of flooding at Young Street and 53rd Street between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. A member of the Sacramento Department of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
114K+
Followers
20K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy