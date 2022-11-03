Sacramento residents arrested in takedown of nationwide catalytic converter theft ring 01:34

SACRAMENTO — A nationwide theft ring with ties to Sacramento was busted, leaving 21 people handcuffed and accused of stealing catalytic converters as part of a multi-million-dollar operation.

Three of the people arrested on Wednesday are from Sacramento. Authorities believe they ran an unlicensed business out of their home where they bought the stolen car parts and then sold them to a metal refinery on the East Coast for a whopping $38 million.

Video out of Oklahoma shows authorities taking down part of what they call a network of thieves, dealers and processors in this scheme.

A federal grand jury indictment says Sacramento's Tou Sue Vang, 31, Andrew Vang, 27, both brothers, and Monica Moua, 51, shipped the stolen catalytic converters to DG Auto Parts in New Jersey.

Business owners were left stunned as they watched law enforcement move in.

"I see huge trucks, guys with assault rifles, guns drawn and shields and apprehend some guys after that it's been non-stop police presence."

Federal investigators say the owners of DG Auto sold the metal powders pulled from the catalytic converters for more than $545 million.

Sacramento police posted a tweet this afternoon saying their officers were part of this takedown as well, helping federal and state agencies with a series of search warrants.