Sacramento, CA

Sacramento residents arrested in takedown of nationwide catalytic converter theft ring

By Adrienne Moore
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO — A nationwide theft ring with ties to Sacramento was busted, leaving 21 people handcuffed and accused of stealing catalytic converters as part of a multi-million-dollar operation.

Three of the people arrested on Wednesday are from Sacramento. Authorities believe they ran an unlicensed business out of their home where they bought the stolen car parts and then sold them to a metal refinery on the East Coast for a whopping $38 million.

Video out of Oklahoma shows authorities taking down part of what they call a network of thieves, dealers and processors in this scheme.

A federal grand jury indictment says Sacramento's Tou Sue Vang, 31, Andrew Vang, 27, both brothers, and Monica Moua, 51, shipped the stolen catalytic converters to DG Auto Parts in New Jersey.

Business owners were left stunned as they watched law enforcement move in.

"I see huge trucks, guys with assault rifles, guns drawn and shields and apprehend some guys after that it's been non-stop police presence."

Federal investigators say the owners of DG Auto sold the metal powders pulled from the catalytic converters for more than $545 million.

Sacramento police posted a tweet this afternoon saying their officers were part of this takedown as well, helping federal and state agencies with a series of search warrants.

ceecee
2d ago

I was a victim of this, I had just purchased my Prius. I had my car for ONLY 10 DAYS. I was pulling into my driveway, and just stepped in my home for a moment. Honestly, within a few minutes, I returned to my car turned the key and the car was soooo loud and it was nerve wrecking for me. I pondered for a moment wandering what 😳 🤔 I hit in the road, did run over something, or what I did, I was truly stomped? I finally turned my car off and I was quit distraught. I told my spouse and he came out immediately checked out the prius from underneath. While I turned the car on and he at that moment was so disgusted with this situation. All of this was done in 5 min or less these people are sooo brazen, and they don't care how they hurt you family, your finance, your lively hood. I feel no sympathy for these people whom done this over and over to thousands of innocent people for their personal greed. The law will have it's way with them all and prosecution to the fullest.

Steve Banks
2d ago

Law enforcement needs to do more of this. And it needs to be a felony with no please deals. Go to jail ! Other countries they'd loose fingers or a hand.

Victoria Harris
3d ago

Thank God bc they had been getting down on ppl cars out here. stole 3 in my apts. Thank you officers.

