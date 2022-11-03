ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Barclays Cuts China GDP Outlook After Forecasting U.S., Europe Recession

BEIJING — Barclays cut its forecast for China's economic growth next year to 3.8%, based partly on expectations of a drop in global demand for Chinese goods. The firm's U.S. and European economics teams forecast recessions next year, Barclays' Hong Kong-based Jian Chang and Yingke Zhou said in a report Wednesday.
Fed Officials Barkin and Collins See Possibility for Slower Rate Hikes Ahead

Regional Fed presidents Thomas Barkin and Susan Collins both indicated Friday they think more interest rate increases are needed, but maybe at not such an aggressive pace. "I think the implication for that is probably a slower pace of increases, a longer pace of increases and a potentially higher point," Barkin told CNBC.
Stability in a Volatile Market? Inside an S&P 500 ETF Delivering Double-Digit Percentage Dividends

Investors may want to consider JPMorgan's Equity Premium Income Fund ETF in order to get more reliable gains in the current volatile market environment. According to the firm, the ETF uses S&P 500 options and proprietary data to generate monthly income for investors. The goal is to provide investors with income even when market uncertainty is high. The fund has been around since May 2020.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Surges 7% on China Reopening Speculation; Asia Markets Mixed

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks briefly rose 7% on Friday, with tech and consumer cyclical stocks driving the surge amid China reopening rumors and a report that U.S. inspections of Chinese company audits were completed more quickly than expected. The Hang Seng index was...
U.S. Payrolls Surged by 261,000 in October, Better Than Expected as Hiring Remains Strong

Nonfarm payrolls grew by 261,000 in October, better than the estimate for 205,000. The unemployment rate moved higher to 3.7%, while a broader jobless measure also increased, to 6.8%. Big job gainers by industry included health care, professional and technical services, and leisure and hospitality. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4%...
Jim Cramer's Week Ahead: Get Ready to ‘Pounce' When the Market Is Oversold

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when it comes to their portfolios and be ready to take advantage of good deals. He also previewed next week's slate of earnings. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when...
Coinbase Criticizes Singapore's Crypto Regulations, Urges City-State to Embrace Retail Trading

Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong said that Singapore aims to be a Web3 hub, but disapproves of crypto trading. Coinbase recently secured approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore to offer crypto payment services in the city-state. MAS responded that crypto companies are responsible for protecting their customers as...
Inflation to Dampen Holiday Spending, Retail Trade Group Forecasts

The trade group's outlook indicates a more challenging holiday ahead for retailers, especially after two years of exceptional demand. A year ago, consumers shopped early and spent more to secure gifts as stores struggled to keep shelves stocked amid shipping delays. This year, major retailers are swimming in extra inventory...
Nikola Cuts Production Guidance, Sending Stock Down Despite Strong Earnings Report

Nikola's third-quarter loss was narrower than expected, and its revenue was higher than expected. But it trimmed its production guidance for the full year and declined to provide guidance for 2023. Nikola made progress on its plan to build out a hydrogen refueling network to support its upcoming fuel-cell trucks.
When Companies Appoint Black CEOs, Their Market Caps Jump by 3.1%—Here's Why, New Study Says

When researchers from the University of Georgia and Stevens Institute of Technology sat down to analyze thousands of CEO appointments from 2001 to 2020, they found something potentially surprising. On average, firms appointing Black chief executives on average saw their market capitalization jump 3.1% within three days of the announcement,...
How the CNBC Stock World Cup 2022 Works

From Apple to Tencent, LVMH to BHP, Naspers to Netflix. As we head into the World Cup season, CNBC will be taking a look at some of the world's biggest companies and pitting them against each other for the inaugural CNBC Stock World Cup 2022. Starting with the initial stages...
Fidelity to Open Commission-Free Crypto Trading to Retail Investors

Fidelity Investments is launching a commission-free crypto trading product for retail investors. The firm, one of the largest brokerages in the world handling $9.9 trillion in assets, opened an early-access waitlist to users Thursday morning. The service, called Fidelity Crypto, will allow investors to buy and sell bitcoin and ether and use custodial and trading services provided by its subsidiary Fidelity Digital Assets. Users will be required to maintain a $1 account minimum.

