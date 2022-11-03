ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Salem Police arrest park homicide suspect in SE Bend with local PD, CERT assist

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sm4Bd_0iwqipUY00

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Detectives from the Salem Police Department Violent Crimes Unit have arrested 56-year-old Thomas Patrick Healy in southeast Bend as part of the investigation into a homicide which occurred in Geer Park just over two months ago.

It was just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, August 27 , when patrol officers were dispatched to a call of a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the northeast Salem recreation area. Arriving officers found the victim, Scott George Tanner, age 35, deceased.

Officers learned a dispute occurred between the two men at an encampment in the park, which ended with Healy shooting Tanner. Healy immediately fled the area. During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to locate Healy in Central Oregon.

On Wednesday at around 7:45 a.m., Bend Police Department detectives and the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team assisted Salem Police detectives with the service of a warrant for Healy’s arrest at a location in the 20000 block of Willopa Court in Bend. He was taken into custody without incident.

Healy, who was indicted by a Marion County grand jury on Sept. 15, was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on the following charges:

  • Murder in the second degree
  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Unlawful use of a weapon

Next for Healy is transfer to Marion County for arraignment and prosecution, and as such, police said all further inquiries concerning this investigation should be directed to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office .

“I offer my thanks to the Bend Police Department and the special team officers who assisted our detectives today,” said Salem Police Chief Trevor Womack. “We are grateful for the interagency coordination in apprehending a dangerous person and helping to bring justice to the victim’s family.”

The post Salem Police arrest park homicide suspect in SE Bend with local PD, CERT assist appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

La Pine active shooter report brings many police; suspect arrested for firing shots in air after pool-game dispute

A report of an active shooter near a La Pine bowling alley brought numerous police from several agencies rushing to the scene Friday evening, but it turned out to be a La Pine man who’d been in a pool-game dispute who went outside, got a gun from his vehicle and fired shots in the air, officials said. The post La Pine active shooter report brings many police; suspect arrested for firing shots in air after pool-game dispute appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
Law & Crime

Oregon Police Arrest Convicted Murderer and Army Veteran for 1974 Cold Case Slaughter of High School Students – After Charging the Wrong Man

Peter Zito Jr. was 18 years old when he died; his friend Donald Bartron was just 16 years old – both Aloha High School students at the time. And both were shot to death near a car at a recreation center in the Portland area in 1974. Now, nearly 50 years later, after several missteps, law enforcement claim they’ve finally caught the killer.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Driver arrested for manslaughter, DUII after passenger dies in Salem crash

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old man has been arrested for manslaughter and driving under the influence after a deadly crash in Salem Thursday night. Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Winema Place Northeast. Police said a man had been involved in a crash and was looking for his vehicle. Officers were able to locate the crash scene at the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue and Silverton Road Northeast.
SALEM, OR
NBC News

Oregon man arrested in 1974 cold case murders of 2 teens

An Oregon man was arrested this week after being linked to the 1974 cold case homicides of two teenagers, authorities said. Steven Paul Criss, 65, of Aloha, was a teenager himself when he allegedly used a .22 caliber gun to fatally shoot teens Donald Bartron and Peter Zito Jr. in the parking lot of a recreation center on Oct. 3, 1974, according to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Police: Man’s death in Lloyd Center parking lot ‘suspicious’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in a Lloyd Center parking lot on Friday night. The Portland Police Bureau said just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a welfare check in a parking lot in the 2200 block of the Lloyd Center. When they arrived, they found a man dead.
PORTLAND, OR
kbnd.com

Bend Man Arrested After Early Morning Pursuit

BEND, OR -- A 40-year-old Bend man was arrested early Friday morning after deputies say he led them on a pursuit near China Hat Road. Deschutes County Deputies first tried to pull over the 2004 Chevrolet Blazer for a traffic violation, just after 3 a.m. They say instead of stopping, it accelerated and led the deputy on a short pursuit before he lost sight of the vehicle.
BEND, OR
opb.org

Accused man’s fiancée testifies in Bend murder trial, as prosecutors hone in on perceived threat

Prosecutors called Ian Cranston’s fiancée to the stand Friday as a key witness to the 2021 shooting and killing of Barry Washington Jr. in Bend. The prosecution — using Allison Butler’s testimony and cellphone footage she took of the shooting — attempted to shape their argument that Cranston was not actively threatened when he fired the bullet outside a bar in downtown Bend that killed Washington.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Ian Cranston murder trial begins: Prosecution, defense paint starkly different pictures of deadly shooting

Preceding opening statements Thursday morning for the Ian Cranston murder trial, prosecutors and defense attorneys made their arguments before Judge Beth Bagley on evidence they wanted included and excluded during the trial. The post Ian Cranston murder trial begins: Prosecution, defense paint starkly different pictures of deadly shooting appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy