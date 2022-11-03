ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
CBS LA

Person taken to hospital after big overturns on sedan on 405 Freeway

A person had to be extricated out of a vehicle on Friday after a big rig overturned and its container fell on top of a sedan. The accident took place on the southbound side of the 405 Freeway north of Seal Beach Boulevard. It's unclear at this moment what kind of condition the person that was extricated out of the sedan is in. The Orange County Fire Authority first received a call about the crash before 1 p.m. The driver of the big rig was unharmed. It's unclear how the accident took place. All lanes of the north and southbound side of the 405 Freeway north of Seal Beach Blvd will be closed until further notice, according to Caltrans District 12. 
SEAL BEACH, CA
KTLA

Fire races through Riverside post office; arson investigation underway

An arson team was investigating a suspicious fire that damaged a post office in Riverside early Friday morning. Firefighters were called around 1:51 a.m. to the 3600 block of Sunnyside Drive where they found a U.S. post office burning in a strip mall, the Riverside Fire Department confirmed. Several fires were also found in nearby […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Long Beach roads closed due to suspicious device, bomb squad on scene

A suspicious device has been rendered safe in Long Beach after its discovery shut down roads on Saturday afternoon. A bomb squad was dispatched to the 6400 block of Marina Drive around 3:24 p.m. to investigate the suspicious device, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The device has been “rendered safe” and the area […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Massive fire destroys South L.A. apartment building

A massive fire tore through an apartment building in South Los Angeles late Friday night, destroying the complex. The fire happened just before midnight in the 900 block of 74th Street near Vermont, confirmed the Los Angeles Fire Department. Photos from the scene show flames tearing through the building’s lower level as heavy plumes of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Fatal semi-truck vs pedestrian crash in Oxnard

A 51-year-old Oxnard woman died in a semi-truck vs pedestrian accident early Thursday morning on Camino Del Sol and Kinetic Drive, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The post Fatal semi-truck vs pedestrian crash in Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
KTLA

2 men found with fatal gunshot wounds at West Covina apartment complex

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of two men found at an apartment complex in West Covina Wednesday night. Multiple shots were reported around 10:45 p.m. in the 3400 block of South Sentous Avenue where arriving officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, the West Covina Police Department stated in a news release. One […]
WEST COVINA, CA
theeastsiderla.com

One dead in 101 Freeway crash near East Hollywood

A man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway near East Hollywood, authorities said today. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday to the Vermont Avenue off-ramp of the southbound 101 Freeway where they learned the victim's vehicle hit a wall of the freeway near the off-ramp, according to the CHP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 dead after car crashes into Lancaster dealership

One person has died after a vehicle veered off the freeway and crashed into a Lancaster car dealership on Friday. The high-speed crash happened along the 14 freeway near Avenue K around 3 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol. The victim is a woman in her 20s, authorities confirm. Her identity has not been released. […]
LANCASTER, CA
HeySoCal

Motorist booked following crash that killed Moonshadows owner

A 21-year-old motorist suspected of causing a fiery crash in Woodland Hills that left two people dead — including an owner of the Moonshadows restaurant in Malibu — was booked on suspicion of murder, authorities said Thursday. Kevin Gonzales was hospitalized following the crash that occurred about 9...
MALIBU, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Pico Rivera

PICO RIVERA, Calif. – A 50-year-old man riding a motorcycle who died in a crash on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Pico Rivera has been identified, authorities said Thursday. The crash occurred about 8:15 p.m. Sunday on the northbound 605 Freeway at Rose Hills Road, according to...
PICO RIVERA, CA

