One Dead, One Injured in Big Rig Traffic Crash on Freeway in Rosemead
A person was killed and at least one other person was injured Saturday morning during a traffic crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Rosemead that left a big rig on its side and involved at least two other vehicles, authorities said.
Person taken to hospital after big overturns on sedan on 405 Freeway
A person had to be extricated out of a vehicle on Friday after a big rig overturned and its container fell on top of a sedan. The accident took place on the southbound side of the 405 Freeway north of Seal Beach Boulevard. It's unclear at this moment what kind of condition the person that was extricated out of the sedan is in. The Orange County Fire Authority first received a call about the crash before 1 p.m. The driver of the big rig was unharmed. It's unclear how the accident took place. All lanes of the north and southbound side of the 405 Freeway north of Seal Beach Blvd will be closed until further notice, according to Caltrans District 12.
1 dead, 1 hurt in 3-vehicle crash involving overturned big rig in Rosemead: CNS
A crash on the 10 Freeway in Rosemead involving at least three vehicles killed one person, injured another and left a semi truck on its side Saturday morning. The crash at 5:10 a.m. forced the closure of the eastbound freeway near Rosemead Boulevard, City News Service reported. The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert for […]
Fire races through Riverside post office; arson investigation underway
An arson team was investigating a suspicious fire that damaged a post office in Riverside early Friday morning. Firefighters were called around 1:51 a.m. to the 3600 block of Sunnyside Drive where they found a U.S. post office burning in a strip mall, the Riverside Fire Department confirmed. Several fires were also found in nearby […]
Long Beach roads closed due to suspicious device, bomb squad on scene
A suspicious device has been rendered safe in Long Beach after its discovery shut down roads on Saturday afternoon. A bomb squad was dispatched to the 6400 block of Marina Drive around 3:24 p.m. to investigate the suspicious device, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The device has been “rendered safe” and the area […]
Motorcyclist drives down wrong side of LA freeway, pops wheelies during police pursuit, footage shows
During the chase, the biker was seen performing stunts, like popping wheelies and standing on the seat, while patrol cars trailed closely behind, footage captured by KTLA shows.
Massive fire destroys South L.A. apartment building
A massive fire tore through an apartment building in South Los Angeles late Friday night, destroying the complex. The fire happened just before midnight in the 900 block of 74th Street near Vermont, confirmed the Los Angeles Fire Department. Photos from the scene show flames tearing through the building’s lower level as heavy plumes of […]
Armed robbery victim struck by suspect’s vehicle in West Hollywood
A man was robbed at gunpoint in a West Hollywood parking lot Friday morning and struck by the suspect’s vehicle in an incident that was captured on video. The robbery occurred around 9 a.m. at 9030 W. Sunset Blvd., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Surveillance video shows a man stepping out of […]
Fatal semi-truck vs pedestrian crash in Oxnard
A 51-year-old Oxnard woman died in a semi-truck vs pedestrian accident early Thursday morning on Camino Del Sol and Kinetic Drive, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The post Fatal semi-truck vs pedestrian crash in Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Authorities identify big rig driver involved in low-speed chase on 5 Freeway
Authorities have identified the driver of a big rig that led deputies on a slow-speed chase that ended in the Santa Clarita Valley with the truck consumed by flames on Thursday. At about 12:30 p.m., deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 15800 block of Edgewood Way in Frazier Park for […]
2 men found with fatal gunshot wounds at West Covina apartment complex
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of two men found at an apartment complex in West Covina Wednesday night. Multiple shots were reported around 10:45 p.m. in the 3400 block of South Sentous Avenue where arriving officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, the West Covina Police Department stated in a news release. One […]
foxla.com
Burbank parents arrested for child neglect after 3 children rescued from apartment fire
BURBANK, Calif. - A Burbank couple was arrested Wednesday after allegedly leaving their three children in a locked bedroom while a fire ripped through their home, according to officials. Aldo Prado, 38 and Jennifer Ray, 27, were arrested and booked on charges of child neglect Tuesday. Burbank Police were called...
theeastsiderla.com
One dead in 101 Freeway crash near East Hollywood
A man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway near East Hollywood, authorities said today. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday to the Vermont Avenue off-ramp of the southbound 101 Freeway where they learned the victim's vehicle hit a wall of the freeway near the off-ramp, according to the CHP.
After teen shot in Santa Clarita, friends crash right outside hospital
A teen was shot in Santa Clarita and then the driver rushing him to the hospital was involved in a major crash Wednesday night.
myburbank.com
UPDATE: RETURNED!! Owners Heartbroken After Man Steals Family German Shepherd From Backyard
Editor’s Note: We just received word from Stephanie Kazaryan that Ellie has been returned. And the strangest part is that whoever brought her back, left her back in the backyard and just left without notifying anyone, which is fine with Kazaryan because Ellie is back where she belongs!. When...
Several People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)
The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred just outside Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. A teenage boy was shot at an apartment complex on Valle Del Oro. On the way to the hospital, the victim’s car struck another vehicle that was just outside the entrance to the hospital.
1 dead after car crashes into Lancaster dealership
One person has died after a vehicle veered off the freeway and crashed into a Lancaster car dealership on Friday. The high-speed crash happened along the 14 freeway near Avenue K around 3 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol. The victim is a woman in her 20s, authorities confirm. Her identity has not been released. […]
Motorist booked following crash that killed Moonshadows owner
A 21-year-old motorist suspected of causing a fiery crash in Woodland Hills that left two people dead — including an owner of the Moonshadows restaurant in Malibu — was booked on suspicion of murder, authorities said Thursday. Kevin Gonzales was hospitalized following the crash that occurred about 9...
Suspected DUI driver arrested in fiery crash in Woodland Hills that left 2 dead
A man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after a fiery crash on Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills that left two people dead.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Pico Rivera
PICO RIVERA, Calif. – A 50-year-old man riding a motorcycle who died in a crash on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Pico Rivera has been identified, authorities said Thursday. The crash occurred about 8:15 p.m. Sunday on the northbound 605 Freeway at Rose Hills Road, according to...
