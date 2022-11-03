Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Thousands without power following widespread outage in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — An issue with equipment just after 11:00 pm Friday night put thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the dark across Bakersfield. When the out first occurred nearly 50,000 customers were without power in Bakersfield as well as Lamont on Saturday morning that number...
Bakersfield Now
Judge allows oil permitting in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — "After years of litigation, the court's decision is an important milestone and it's a good one for Kern County," Kevin Slagle, Vice President of Strategic Communications for the Western States Petroleum Association, said. Wednesday, Kern County Superior Court Judge Gregory Pulskamp dismissed an order that...
Bakersfield Now
Road advisories for Nov. 3
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Due to weather conditions, there will be several road closures. According to Kern County, Public works these roads are closed. Tehachapi Willow Springs Rd. west of Jameson St. Rolling traffic breaks between Gorman and Lebec. I-5 through the Grapevine requiring chains, and CHP will be...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield city officials don't agree with Newsom pausing homelessness spending
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced he's putting a pause on the last round of homelessness housing, assistance, and prevention grants also known as HHAP. The program is part of a $15.3 billion, multi-year state effort to combat homelessness. He claims Californians are demanding results, but the...
Bakersfield Now
2nd Annual Holiday Market
Bakersfield; Ca — Christ's Church of the Valley in Southwest Bakersfield brings back their Holiday Market for the second year in a row. Hand made crafts from candles to paintings, art, tumblers, Christmas ornaments to soaps and so much more are up for grabs. It is Saturday November 5th from 9 AM - 1 PM.
Bakersfield Now
Power outages near Rosedale Hwy. and Heath Rd.
-- This morning about 1000 customers in the western part of Rosedale near Heath Rd. woke up without power this morning. According to the PG&E website, The outage started around 5:40 a.m. and they are estimating power will be restored by 9:15 a.m. The company is currently investigating the cause...
Bakersfield Now
BPD extends deadline for Community Advisory Panel
Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield Police Department has extended its deadline for the Community Advisory Panel until November 4th. The panel is an advisory body to be the community's voice on policing policies, procedures, and other key issues. The panel helps BPD develop strategies that improve public safety, enhance the...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Elections Division opening Sat. Nov. 5 for voting
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Elections Office said on Saturday, November 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Kern County Elections Division will be open for voting. It is located at 1115 Truxtun Avenue, 1st Floor. The elections office said to remember Election Day is November...
Bakersfield Now
Building new homes in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The City of Bakersfield is looking for input on a plan to develop a roadmap for its future. Kassandra Gale, the Assistant Planning Director in the City's Development Services Department joined us this morning to talk about the city's general plan. Gale spoke about various...
Bakersfield Now
49th Annual Christmas Parade and upcoming events
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Superintendent of Recreation & Community Service, Jasmine LoBasso, spoke about upcoming events that anyone in Bakersfield can attend. The Recreation and Park District is asking for local businesses to bring the Christmas spirit for the "49th Annual Christmas Parade" and apply to have a float in the parade.
Bakersfield Now
Suspect arrested on SB I-5, stole big rig out of Kern County
NEWHALL, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (NOV. 4): According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at around 12:28 p.m., deputies from the Frazier Park Substation were called to the 15800 block of Edgewood Way to check the welfare of Kris Souza. The reporting party said...
Bakersfield Now
'Pet of the Week' Nov. 3
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Nala from Kern County Animal Services!. Animal services are also looking for blanket donations. To adopt Nala or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
Bakersfield Now
Car crash takes down power pole leading to outage
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A car crash near South Lake Road and Hill Road has lead to a down power pole. According to the California Highway Patrol incident page, the car went off the road way, hitting the pole around 6:10 a.m. The car rolled over, but the driver...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO searching for missing woman
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community's help in finding a missing woman. KCSO said 25-year-old Maryam Sohi was last seen by family on September 29, 2022. Sohi is 5'4", and about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Bakersfield Now
Deputy-involved shooting at Tehachapi mobile home park leaves one dead
------------ A man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Tehachapi Thursday night. Kern County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at around 6:39 p.m. to Willow Springs Mobile Home Park on Tehachapi Boulevard for a domestic disturbance. Deputies and the Tehachapi Police Department responded.
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting on Rembrandt Street
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Rembrandt Street. On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 deputies were called for a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Rembrandt Street at around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Bakersfield Now
History in the making, community invited to Delano's first veteran's day parade
DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Delano Inaugural Veterans Day Parade takes place this weekend. It's history in the making for Delano as it's the first veterans day parade in the city's history, in large part thanks to the Delano Hometown Heroes Parade Committee Inc. and Councilman Alindajao. The committee...
Bakersfield Now
Man on post release supervision arrested, firearm and drugs seized
WASCO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A home call Wednesday conducted by the Kern County Probation Department resulted in the arrest of a man in Wasco in the 1900 block of Gaston Street. Oscar Dominguez, 29, who was on active Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS), was found in possession of a...
Bakersfield Now
Man, 70, arrested in suspected hit-and-run, pedestrian left in critical condition
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Police arrested a 70-year-old man following a suspected hit-and-run crash in which he struck a pedestrian, causing serious injuries Thursday night in central Bakersfield. Around 8:46 p.m. Jerry Aguirre fled from 4th Street and Chester Avenue after reportedly striking a man with his vehicle at...
Bakersfield Now
60-year-old woman faces drug, child endangerment charges
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Deputies arrested a 60-year-old woman Wednesday in Lake Isabella for several narcotics charges and child endangerment, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:50 a.m. deputies from the Kern Valley Substation conducted a probation check in the 6200 block of Mulberry Avenue. While...
