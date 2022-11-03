Read full article on original website
Flightline Cruises to Victory in 2022 Breeders' Cup
The dominant horse earned his sixth consecutive win Saturday.
numberfire.com
2022 Breeders’ Cup – Top Picks for Day 1
The Breeders’ Cup gets underway on November 4 with Future Stars Friday! With five championship races for two-year-olds, Friday’s card at Keeneland features big fields of up-and-coming horses, and a full day of great betting opportunities on both turf and dirt. Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint. Wesley...
numberfire.com
Breeders' Cup Saturday Free Picks, Predictions and Preview
According to numberFire Racing's analysis, these are the best bets and plays to make on FDR on Saturday, November 5th. Slammed - Has been brought along carefully but has a strike rate that stands out as a result. Only beaten once this season and record a first graded success in a thumping manner in the Grade 2 Thoroughbred Club of America here last month. Can make her presence felt back at 7f.
numberfire.com
2022 Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic Betting Odds and Contenders Preview
Every sport ends the year with a crowing event for its champions. In Thoroughbred racing, that event is the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, with the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic being the defining race of this event. The Breeders’ Cup is staged every year on the first weekend of November and draws the top international Thoroughbreds, including winners of the Triple Crown races. It is open to male and female horses three years old and older and is limited to 14 starters.
Unbeaten Flightline runs away to Breeders' Cup Classic win
Unbeaten Flightline posted another dominating run, overtaking Life Is Good entering the top of the stretch and pulling away to an 8¼ -length victory in the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland
Flightline demolishes Breeders’ Cup Classic field on big day for Europe
The odds-on favourite took off in the showpiece race on a day Charlie Appleby’s Rebel’s Romance won the Turf race under James Doyle
numberfire.com
Horse Racing Best Bets for Friday 11/4/22
According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #12 The Platinum Queen – Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint, Keeneland R6 (3:00 p.m. EST) The Platinum Queen just about sets the standard on her recent exploits in Europe. She’ll have to overcome...
SkySports
Breeders' Cup: Mishriff and Nashwa delight John Gosden with final Keeneland workout
John Gosden was happy with what he saw of his two Breeders' Cup contenders Mishriff and Nashwa on Thursday. Breeders' Cup Turf-bound Mishriff was partnered by Frankie Dettori, while Hollie Doyle was on board Nashwa ahead of her engagement in the Filly & Mare Turf. Mishriff will be having the...
Breeders’ Cup Friday at Keeneland: Comeback wins, a jockey takes two, and a betting record
Lexington racetrack hosts Thoroughbred racing’s World Championships for the third time, with nine more races to come on Saturday.
NBC Sports
All 14 races at 2022 Breeders’ Cup: Top picks include Flightline, Kinross, Jackie’s Warrior and more
When jockeys are in the starting gate, you often hear the starter tell them “Let’s get tied on,” which means they should be ready for the gate to spring open. For people who bet on horse races, the Breeders’ Cup represents the greatest opportunity to “get tied on” in the entire year. Where else will you have two days of 14 world championship races, with large fields and great betting opportunities? Those opportunities are large, as I found out first-hand in 1993, cashing on Arcangues, who was 133-1, representing the biggest winning longshot in the history of the event. It’s a giant jigsaw puzzle, and for every handicapper who has had great Breeders’ Cups, you can be sure that they’ve had some bad ones, as well. However, we all like taking a shot at the big event, so using the model of Top Pick, Value Pick, and Long Shot, here’s a look at all 14 races and the horses that have caught my fancy in the 2022 Breeders’ Cup.
