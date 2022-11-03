ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Unveils Chinese-Language Slate Topped by ‘Agent From Above,’ ‘Warriors of Future’

By Patrick Brzeski
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Ideb_0iwqh7DO00

Netflix unveiled a small slate of Chinese-language content Thursday, led by the Taiwanese fantasy series Agent From Above and Hong Kong sci-fi blockbuster Warriors of Future.

“We’re committed to investing in and creating high-quality Chinese-language shows that we know will appeal to more audiences in Taiwan and around the world,” said Netflix’s manager of Chinese-language content Jerry Zhang.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Produced by Singapore’s mm2 Entertainment and Taiwan’s Good Films Production, Agent From Above is rooted in a universe of “gods, monsters, humans and ghosts” inspired by traditional Taiwanese beliefs. The series follows a former drug addict who is recruited to do the bidding of legendary Chinese god San Tai Zi as redemption for his sins. Directed by Donnie Lai and produced by Good Films’ Rita Chuang, the show stars Taiwan’s Kai Ko, Wang Po-Chieh, Hsueh Shih-ling, Buffy Chen and Johnny Yang.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lsuzl_0iwqh7DO00
‘Agent From Above’

Netflix is blocked by Beijing regulators from accessing the massive mainland Chinese entertainment market, but the company produces a targeted amount of Chinese-language shows out of Taiwan and Hong Kong for local subscribers and the large diaspora audience across Southeast Asia and around the world.

Warriors of Future was Hong Kong’s highest-grossing film of the summer, which Netflix has since acquired. An action sci-fi drama directed by Ng Yuen-fai and starring local veterans Louis Koo, Lau Ching Wan and Carina Lau, the film is set in the year 2055 and involves humans facing off against alien invaders. It will stream worldwide on Netflix beginning Dec. 2.

The streamer’s slate also notably includes the pioneering Taiwanese LGBTQ+ romance series The Nipple Talk , which follows three friends of different genders and different sexual orientations as they strive to balance love and lust in their quest for a relationship. Produced by Sequoia Entertainment, the series is directed by Lincoln Lai and stars Lin Szu-yu, Bryan Chang, Lu Xia and Kaiser Chuang.

“We’re thrilled to work with some of the best production companies in the region, which not only allows us to showcase top Chinese creative talent to a global audience, but also allows our members to be the first in the world to stream a mega box office success like Warriors of Future ,” added Janslle Ong, a Netflix manager of content.

The remaining two titles on Netflix’s upcoming Chinese-language content roster are the previously announced thriller mysteries Copycat Killer and The Victims’ Game , both produced by Greener Grass Production.

Copycat Killer is an adaptation of a crime novel by genre fiction writer Miyuki Miyabe, which will start streaming in the first quarter of 2023. The Victims’ Game is the first Chinese-language production to be renewed by Netflix. It will begin filming next year with the original cast returning.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Jean-Claude Van Damme to Lead Neo-Noir L.A. Action Film ‘Darkness of Man’ (Exclusive)

Jean-Claude Van Damme is set to flex his more dramatic muscles in upcoming neo-noir action film Darkness of Man. The feature — being introduced to buyers at the American Film Market by VMI Worldwide — comes from director James Cullen Bressack and has been likened to the grittier titles in Van Damme’s impressive library, such as JCVD and The Bouncer. More from The Hollywood ReporterViral Low-Budget Horror 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' Getting Theatrical Release in U.S., U.K., Canada, Mexico (Exclusive)Rachel Shenton Joins Renny Harlin's 'The Strangers' Remake for Lionsgate (Exclusive)AFM: Music Box Films Picks Up Penélope Cruz-Starrer 'L'Immensità' for U.S. No stranger to action stars, having worked...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Spacey to Give Masterclass, Get Award at Italy’s National Museum of Cinema

Kevin Spacey will hold a masterclass at Italy’s National Museum of Cinema in Turin, the organization said on Thursday. In a social media post, it said the event with the two-time Oscar winner, who has been facing sexual misconduct allegations in recent years, would take place on Monday, Jan. 16 at the Mole Antonelliana, a landmark tower in the city where the museum is located.More from The Hollywood ReporterAFM: Is 'Operation Napoleon' a New Model for Low-Budget Indie Action?Eric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"David Letterman Interviews Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky The onstage...
Daily Mail

'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise

Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
The Hollywood Reporter

Eric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: “I’m One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood”

Eric Roberts doesn’t hold the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits for a living actor. That honor goes to the Indian star Brahmanandam, currently with more than 1,170 titles to his name. But Roberts is quickly catching up. According to his (endlessly updating) IMDb page, he’s appeared in some 700 films and TV shows, making him the actor with the most screen credits in Hollywood working today. Last year alone, he starred in 33 films and there are currently 66 in various stages of production. Not that Roberts is counting (or even has the time to). Almost four and...
epicstream.com

Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn

Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
The Hollywood Reporter

Hilary Duff, New Kids on the Block, Tyler Hilton Pay Tribute to Aaron Carter: “You Had a Charm That Was Absolutely Effervescent”

Stars took to social media on Saturday to pay tribute to former teen pop sensation Aaron Carter, who died at 34 in his Lancaster, California, home. Carter rose to fame in the early 2000s with one of his first major albums, Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It). The triple-platinum album included his iconic song, “I Want Candy,” which was featured in an episode of Lizzie McGuire where Hilary Duff and her friends got the chance to star in the Christmas music video for it. More from The Hollywood ReporterFormer Duran Duran Member Andy Taylor Misses Rock Hall of Fame Induction...
LANCASTER, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Aaron Carter, Singer and Brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, Dies at 34

Aaron Carter, who enjoyed fame at an early age as a singer, television personality and the younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, died Saturday. He was 34. A representative from his management team confirms to The Hollywood Reporter that he was found dead in his home in Lancaster, California. No cause of death was given. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told THR that a suspicious death took place at the address of Carter’s residence but could not confirm the identity of the dead person.
LANCASTER, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: Michael Douglas Teams with Son Cameron on ‘Blood Knot’ (Exclusive)

Oscar-winner Michael Douglas and son Cameron will share the screen in the upcoming family drama Blood Knot, playing a father and son trying to mend their broken relationship. The Wall Street and Ant Man and the Wasp star and his oldest son last appeared together in Fred Schepisi’s 2003 dramedy It Runs in The Family, a film that also starred Michael’s father and Cameron’s grandfather, Kirk Douglas.More from The Hollywood ReporterAFM According to Sales Exec Pia PatatianAFM Flashback: In 1987, 'Hellraiser' Brought the Guts, Earned Glory AFM: 'Bezos The Beginning' Delves into the Business Brain Before the Billions Cameron Douglas has starred in...
CNET

The End of Free Netflix Password Sharing Is Coming. Here's What to Know

Netflix is ratcheting up its efforts to get freeloading viewers to pay up: Starting early next year, it will start charging accounts for password sharing, instituting a system that adds fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the membership. After years of being relatively lax about...
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix subscribers can’t help their curiosity as Guillermo del Toro’s new hit climbs the charts

One of the modern masters of horror has proven his worth yet again, with Guillermo del Toro’s latest streaming exclusive series enticing audiences on Netflix. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities has piqued interest with Netflix subscribers with the anthology series haunting the top ten of the streaming service, narrowly missing out against some fellow big names. Yet again del Toro has proven his name to be brand enough as the horror series revels in its first week.
The Hollywood Reporter

Andrew Prine, Actor in Westerns Including ‘Chisum’ and ‘Wide Country,’ Dies at 86

Andrew Prine, the charming character actor who proved quite comfortable in the saddle in Bandolero!, Chisum, Wide Country and dozens of other Westerns on television and the big screen, has died. He was 86. He died Monday in Paris of natural causes while on vacation with his wife, actress-producer Heather Lowe, she told The Hollywood Reporter. “He was the sweetest prince,” she said.More from The Hollywood ReporterPatrick Haggerty, Country Pioneer Behind Cult Favorites Lavender Country, Dies at 78Julie Powell, Food Writer and Blogger Known for 'Julie & Julia,' Dies at 49Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28 After Houston Shooting Prine also played the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: Danny Trejo on His Journey From Ex-Con to “Mexican Superhero” and What Makes Him “The King of Independent Movies” (Exclusive)

Danny Trejo has no plans to retire. The craggy-faced Latino action star spent decades in the B-movie trenches, playing ex-cons and bodyguards, tough guys and prison thugs —drawing inspiration from his real-life stints in California state facilities in San Quentin, Soledad, Folsom, and Vacaville—before becoming “a Mexican superhero” with Robert Rodriguez’s Machete series. But at 78, Trejo continues to chop his way through roles silly, schlocky and (occasionally) sublime. More from The Hollywood ReporterAFM According to Sales Exec Pia PatatianAFM Flashback: In 1987, 'Hellraiser' Brought the Guts, Earned Glory AFM First Look: Liz Hurley in VMI's Supernatural Thriller 'Piper' (Exclusive) His...
HAWAII STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Cuties’ Director Maïmouna Doucouré to Helm Josephine Baker Biopic

French director Maïmouna Doucouré (Cuties, Hawa) has signed on to write and direct a new biopic on American-born French icon Josephine Baker.  Studiocanal and Bien ou Bien Productions are set to produce the film together with CPB Films, with principal photography expected to begin next year. The project is being developed with the support of Josephine Baker’s sons Jean-Claude Bouillon Baker and Brian Bouillon Baker. More from The Hollywood ReporterAFM Flashback: 'Amadeus' Burnished the Market and Rocked the OscarsAFM: Is 'Yuletide the Knot' This Year's Christmas Pun Star?'AFM: Dark Star Unveils Sasquatch Horror 'Summoning the Spirit' (Exclusive) A singer, dancer, actress and civil...
MISSOURI STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

At 93, Actor James Hong Reflects on Breaking Barriers and Seminal Roles

With 700-plus acting credits (and still counting), James Hong, 93, is literally a living Hollywood legend, and the fitting Icon Award recipient for the Critics Choice Association’s inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema and Television on Nov. 4 in L.A. After a day recording for Kung Fu Panda 4 — where, as Po’s dad, he is the only actor heard in every feature and TV series in the franchise — he spoke to THR about the legacy of his career. How do you manage your energy and stamina in order to stay so active professionally?More from The Hollywood ReporterHow 'Kung Fu...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Collider

How to Watch the 'Cloverfield' Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)

For a franchise so small, the Cloverfield timeline is incredibly complex and full of more lore than one might expect. This three-part anthology series began with Cloverfield, a found-footage hit by Matt Reeves. Later, J.J. Abrams would use the IP to get an independent film made, provided it could somehow link itself to the Cloverfield universe. This film ended up being 10 Cloverfield Lane. The third installment would be a Netflix original called The Cloverfield Paradox, which attempted to tell the story of why things went so wrong for the protagonists of the previous films by using multiverse science as a way to merge the films into one cinematic universe. This confirmed once and for all that the Cloverfield anthology shared a mythos, but that the films may still occur in different universes or timelines.
Variety

Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’ Netflix Series Sets Main Cast, Including Giancarlo Esposito, Kaya Scodelario, Vinnie Jones

Guy Ritchie’s series followup to “The Gentlemen” at Netflix has set its main cast. Joining previously announced series lead Theo James in the series will be: Kaya Scodelario (“Crawl,” “The Pale Horse”), Daniel Ings (“I Hate Suzie”), Joely Richardson (“Lady Chatterley’s Lover”), Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul,” “The Mandalorian”), Peter Serafinowicz (“The Tick”), and Vinnie Jones (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,” “Snatch”). The role will see Jones and Ritchie reunite for the first time since “Snatch,” which debuted in 2000. Per Netflix, the series is set in the same world as “The Gentlemen” film, but will feature an entirely new...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy