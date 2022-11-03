TV tonight: Jamie and Harry Redknapp chase down soccer superstars

Jamie & Harry’s World Cup Challenge: Got Got Need

9pm, Sky Max

As Qatar 2022 looms, expect a deluge of football-themed telly coming your way over the next few weeks. First up, this three-part banterfest kicks things off with a topless Jack Whitehall challenging Jamie Redknapp to collect 11 selfies with notable World Cup alumni. As a rather strained attempt to evoke the spirit of classic Panini sticker albums, it is appropriate that poor old Harry Redknapp is roped in, too: we get both pa and ninnies. Graeme Virtue

Tonight: Mortgage Crisis – What Does It Mean for You?

8.30pm, ITV

Most of us have felt the financial uncertainty of the past few months, whether in rising interest rates or soaring rents, and behind every headline there are real people who can’t afford to keep up repayments or who face eviction. Here, Adam Shaw shows the human cost of the decisions made by those in power. Hannah Verdier

Taskmaster

9pm, Channel 4

We’re halfway through the series and Dara Ó Briain leads the pack. That means nothing, since all the comic competitors – Fern Brady, John Kearns, Munya Chawawa and Sarah Millican – are at the mercy of Taskmaster Greg Davies’s capricious whims. Ellen E Jones

Lost Worlds With Ben Fogle

9pm, Channel 5

Sun patrol … Ben Fogle with UN peacekeepers in Cyprus’s buffer zone. Photograph: Remarkable TV/channel 5

Fogle moves intrepidly away from the tourist hotspots of Cyprus and into the aftermath of the civil war that split the island in two in the 1970s. In the buffer zone between Turkish and Greek communities, he finds UN peacekeepers, ghost towns, criminal activity and stories of families permanently divided. Jack Seale

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

9pm, BBC Three

The makeover challenge returns, as the six remaining queens are assisted by Emmy award-winning makeup artist Raven. Meanwhile, the one and only Boy George joins judges Graham Norton and Michelle Visage as they hold the fate of another queen in their hands. Ali Catterall

Gangs of London

9pm, Sky Atlantic

Just when you think this brutal show can’t get any more grotesque, it kicks things off with a horrific prospect: being buried alive with only an hour’s worth of oxygen. Luan faces a race against time to make a rescue but, as you no doubt guessed, it only ends in another violent showdown. Meanwhile, yet more heads are blown off. Hollie Richardson