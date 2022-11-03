Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ‘Eras’ Tour: See Full List Of Dates
Swifties have certainly found some “Peace” knowing that Taylor Swift is finally going on tour! The 32-year-old music icon announced her tour on Good Morning America on Nov. 1. “I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time,” she said. “I’ve been planning it for ages. I finally get to tell you..I’m going back on tour. The tour is called the Eras tour and it’s a journey through all my musical eras throughout my career. It starts in the U.S. in stadiums and we’ll be releasing international dates as soon as we can. I have some brilliant opening acts coming along with me. I’m really excited to get to look you guys in the eyes and say thank you for everything. Thank for this incredible leap with Midnights and everything you’v done for me.”
Do look up to enjoy November’s space treats
This month is an exciting one for skywatchers, with a total lunar eclipse, an enormous star, and a meteor shower three highlights to enjoy. The total lunar eclipse — when Earth blocks all of the sun’s direct light from reaching the moon — takes place early on the morning of Tuesday, November 8, and will be visible to people in North America, the Pacific region, Australia, and East Asia.
17 People That Made Severely Questionable Decisions
Anyone who bites into their butter is a monster in my book. Sorry.
How, when, and where to watch Disenchanted on its premiere day
After many years of anticipation, Disney is finally releasing Disenchanted, the sequel to the beloved musical, Enchanted. The film premieres on November 18, and if you’ve been patiently waiting for the next chapter in Giselle’s story, you’ll want to know exactly how and where to watch. How...
A shocking true crime story is revealed in A Friend of the Family: True Evil
Peacock’s A Friend of the Family miniseries is currently dramatizing the story of Jan Broberg, a woman who was abducted twice: Once when she was 12, and again when she was 14 years old. The man who took Jan was not a stranger to her or her parents. His name was Robert Berchtold, and he was the titular “friend of the family.” While the miniseries still has a few episodes left before the finale on November 10, the real Jan Broberg is confronting that dark period in her life in Peacock’s upcoming companion documentary, A Friend of the Family: True Evil.
Blockbuster review: Netflix takes a tedious victory lap
There’s something undeniably dystopian about Blockbuster. The new comedy series from creator Vanessa Ramos takes place in a fictional version of the last Blockbuster video store on Earth, and it follows the lives of the store’s workers as they struggle to keep it open at a time when streaming services have destroyed most consumers’ interest in renting physical copies of movies, TV shows, and games. As far as sitcom premises go, Blockbuster’s isn’t half-bad. In fact, the series would, under most circumstances, open the door for viewers to revisit the validity and purpose of physical video stores.
