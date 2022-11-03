Read full article on original website
Canada to examine risks from crypto, stablecoins, CBDCs in budget
The Canadian government will begin a consultation on the risks that digital assets and currencies may pose to the country’s traditional financial system. The Canadian government’s 2022 Fall Economic Statement released by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Thursday announced “consultations with stakeholders on digital currencies, including cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies.”
Crypto asset manager HashKey gets Singapore’s in-principle license
HashKey Capital Singapore, an investment arm of Hong Kong-based HashKey Group, said on Friday that it received an in-principle approval for the Capital Markets Services license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Fast facts. When a full license is granted, it will allow HashKey Capital Singapore to offer services...
Chainlink, green asset exchange MVGX to explore crypto carbon trading
Singapore blockchain-based carbon credits exchange Metaverse Green Exchange (MVGX) will partner crypto data provider Chainlink to explore tokenized carbon trading. The partnership will introduce cross-chain interoperability into the company’s carbon trading network, according to a press release shared with Forkast, and comes after MVGX’s collaboration with the Indonesia Stock Exchange.
Goldman Sachs launches crypto explainer, trend tool for institutional clients
Goldman Sachs Group Inc., the 153-year old Wall Street investment bank, is launching a service to explain, categorize and bring transparency to digital currency markets for institutional investors seeking to invest in the asset class, according to a Thursday press release. See related article: Goldman Sachs offers first Bitcoin-backed loan.
Token price of Ethereum-based play-to-earn company Gala Games falls some 20% after hacking scare
Gala Games, an Ethereum-based play-to-earn gaming company, is trying to calm investors after an apparent multi-billion exploit of its native token GALA triggered an over 20% drop in its value Thursday. According to the company, the attack was a self-inflicted security measure. Blockchain security company PeckShield flagged that a single...
India forms new crypto advocacy body with Coinbase, Polygon
Cryptocurrency exchanges and Web 3.0 companies, including Coinbase and Polygon, have formed the Bharat Web3 Association (BWA) in India to strengthen regulation and consumer protection for the industry. Fast facts. “The forthcoming G20 discussions will provide an excellent opportunity for India in leading a collaborative regulatory framework for digital assets,...
Dashcam maker Hivemapper issues crypto HONEY for road image contribution
San Francisco-based dashcam maker and decentralized mapping service provider Hivemapper issued cryptocurrency tokens HONEY to reward dashcam users for contributing driving data and road imagery on Friday Hong Kong time, according to a press release shared with Forkast. Fast facts. Motorists can earn crypto by uploading road images recorded by...
