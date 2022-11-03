Read full article on original website
Danish teenager Rune stuns Djokovic to win Paris Masters
PARIS — (AP) — Unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune staged a stunning comeback to secure the biggest victory of his career by beating Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday. Rune denied Djokovic a record-extending 39th Masters title. The 19-year-old Rune,...
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool: Premier League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Can Liverpool turn their season around with a win at Antonio Conte’s third-placed Spurs? Find out with Rob Smyth
Athletics-Kenya sweeps New York City Marathon in punishing heat
NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi survived brutal heat and humidity to win the New York City Marathons on Sunday after Brazilian Daniel Do Nascimento collapsed during the race.
Under Armour Runner Sharon Lokedi Wins NYC Marathon in Inspiring Debut
Sharon Lokedi has officially won the 2022 New York City Marathon in an incredible debut for the Under Armour runner. Lokedi, a 28-year-old Kenyan, led the Women’s Professional Division of the TCS New York City Marathon this fall, an annual race that covers 26.2 miles across all five of the city’s boroughs. Her ultimate finishing time was 2:23:23 — a triumph, as documented on UA’s Instagram. Following Lokedi in the race were athletes Caroline Rotich (Kenya), Lonah Chemtal Salpeter (Israel), Aliphine Tuliamuk (United States) and Edna Kiplagat (Kenya). Lokedi’s win marked her first marathon race, following years of professional track and field competitions. Lokedi’s win...
