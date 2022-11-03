Sharon Lokedi has officially won the 2022 New York City Marathon in an incredible debut for the Under Armour runner. Lokedi, a 28-year-old Kenyan, led the Women’s Professional Division of the TCS New York City Marathon this fall, an annual race that covers 26.2 miles across all five of the city’s boroughs. Her ultimate finishing time was 2:23:23 — a triumph, as documented on UA’s Instagram. Following Lokedi in the race were athletes Caroline Rotich (Kenya), Lonah Chemtal Salpeter (Israel), Aliphine Tuliamuk (United States) and Edna Kiplagat (Kenya). Lokedi’s win marked her first marathon race, following years of professional track and field competitions. Lokedi’s win...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 MINUTES AGO