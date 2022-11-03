ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Prison-Like Center Puts Focus on UK's Response to Migrants

Behind wire fences in southeast England, children wave their arms and chant “freedom” to grab the attention of people on the other side. A young girl throws a bottle with a message inside. “We need your help. Please help us,” the note reads. The children are...
The Independent

Roads in London submerged by flooding as Met Office issues another warning

Areas of London have been hit with flooding for the second time in recent days after heavy rain overnight and on Sunday morning.Footage posted on social media shows deep water submerging a road in Muswell Hill, north London, as traffic continues to pass through.The Met Office issued a statement on Sunday warning “local inland flooding is probable” in parts of the east, southeast and the capital.“Further local inland flooding is possible in parts of southwest England late on Monday and early on Tuesday,” they added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More London roads flooded as torrential rain hits capital overnightThousands join protest march through central London to demand general electionActivist marches through London wearing nothing but body paint in bid to save birds
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy