Read full article on original website
Related
South Korean Miners Lived on Coffee, Water While Trapped in Shaft for 9 Days
Two South Korean miners who were rescued after being trapped deep underground for nine days said they had lived on instant coffee powder and water falling from the ceiling of a blocked shaft. The two men, aged 62 and 56, were pulled out to safety on Friday night from the...
Prison-Like Center Puts Focus on UK's Response to Migrants
Behind wire fences in southeast England, children wave their arms and chant “freedom” to grab the attention of people on the other side. A young girl throws a bottle with a message inside. “We need your help. Please help us,” the note reads. The children are...
Roads in London submerged by flooding as Met Office issues another warning
Areas of London have been hit with flooding for the second time in recent days after heavy rain overnight and on Sunday morning.Footage posted on social media shows deep water submerging a road in Muswell Hill, north London, as traffic continues to pass through.The Met Office issued a statement on Sunday warning “local inland flooding is probable” in parts of the east, southeast and the capital.“Further local inland flooding is possible in parts of southwest England late on Monday and early on Tuesday,” they added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More London roads flooded as torrential rain hits capital overnightThousands join protest march through central London to demand general electionActivist marches through London wearing nothing but body paint in bid to save birds
NBC Chicago
Rocket Lab Launches Mission, But Calls Off Attempt to Catch Electron Booster With a Helicopter
Space company Rocket Lab called off its latest attempt at catching one of its Electron boosters with a helicopter, as the venture pursues reusability of its rockets. The company launched the "Catch Me If You Can" mission from its private facility in New Zealand on Friday. The primary goal of...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0