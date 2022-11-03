Every year, thousands of adults are seriously injured or killed statewide in vehicle crashes caused by distracted drivers – crashes that are 100% preventable. To help combat this issue, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is launching a statewide “Distracted Driving Education for Adult Drivers” traffic safety program. During the year-long education and enforcement campaign that will run through September 2023, the CHP will conduct at least 80 enforcement operations targeting adult distracted drivers and 600 adult traffic safety presentations. These efforts will complement the CHP’s program combatting teen distracted driving.

