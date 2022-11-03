Read full article on original website
Election Day Preview
Election day is just three days away and both Republicans and Democrats are working around the clock to rally voters for the final day. Both parties told us they’re expecting big turnouts this year. Both parties have been doing everything from door knocking, canvasing and making phone calls to...
Nevada Maintains Highest Credit Ratings During Upcoming Bond Sale for Capital Projects
(November 3, 2022) Today, Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced that the State of Nevada has maintained its highest credit ratings in history from Fitch Ratings, Moody’s Investor Services, and S&P Global Ratings. With this action, all three major rating agencies have, once again, reaffirmed Nevada’s “Stable Outlook,” which...
Nevada State Police Conduct Sex-Offender Compliance Checks in Operation Scarecrow
From October 24, 2022, through October 31, 2022, the Nevada State Police Parole and Probation Division in Reno and Las Vegas conducted Operation Scarecrow. Operation Scarecrow is conducted annually during the Halloween season to ensure sex offenders are in compliance with Nevada sex offender registration laws by verifying they are residing at their registered address.
NV Energy Accepting Applications for Program to Help Customers Meet Sustainability Goals
Beginning November 3, NV Energy will accept applications for its updated NV GreenEnergy Rider program, which makes more than 230,000 megawatt hours of energy from renewable resources available to both residential and business customers. This second annual offering will help customers achieve their sustainability goals and drive the development of...
Carson High School Girls Cross Country Win 5A State Championship
The Carson High School Girls Cross Country team won the Nevada 5A State Championship Saturday afternoon in Boulder City, Nev. The Lady Senators won by 8 points, outscoring Bishop Manogue and Galena who placed second and third. Carson scored 62 total points while the Miners and Grizzlies scored 70 and...
Area Winter Storm Watch for Sierra on Sunday
A strong storm system will bring heavy snow to the mountain areas by Sunday evening through early Wednesday morning with a winter storm watch up for the Sierra. A cold and wet storm could dump a few feet of snow in the mountains and Lake Tahoe, with several inches around our valleys by the Monday and Tuesday morning commutes.
CHP receives grant to "silence" distracted driving
Every year, thousands of adults are seriously injured or killed statewide in vehicle crashes caused by distracted drivers – crashes that are 100% preventable. To help combat this issue, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is launching a statewide “Distracted Driving Education for Adult Drivers” traffic safety program. During the year-long education and enforcement campaign that will run through September 2023, the CHP will conduct at least 80 enforcement operations targeting adult distracted drivers and 600 adult traffic safety presentations. These efforts will complement the CHP’s program combatting teen distracted driving.
Truckee Meadow Fire crews contain deck fire in Cold Springs
Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue knocked down a structure fire in Cold Springs Saturday morning. The fire was reported on the 17000 block of Aspen Circle around 10:30 a.m. The fire was contained to an exterior deck. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under...
Bears Snow & Lake Tahoe
These bears got extra excited when a fresh snowfall at Lake Tahoe fell and had a good time playing in the snow and scurrying up the trees, while mama bear looks on! Video by Jeff Moore.
