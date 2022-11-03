ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Coinbase Confirms Crypto Woes and Uncertainties

It's not good to be a crypto investor or a cryptocurrency exchange in 2022. The digital asset industry is going through one of its worst times since the emergence of bitcoin in January 2009. The market has fallen sharply $2 trillion compared to its November all-time high of $3 trillion,...
dailyhodl.com

Digital Asset Exchange Crypto.com Rolls Out Support for Under-the-Radar DeFi Altcoin

Singapore-based digital asset exchange Crypto.com is adding support for another low-cap decentralized finance (DeFi) altcoin. The exchange’s customers can now trade the native token of Ribbon Finance (RBN), a suite of DeFi protocols that aims to help users access crypto-structured products. RBN is trading at $0.34 at time of...
bitpinas.com

Crypto-Licensed UnionBank Pilots Bitcoin Trading Leveraging Metaco

Universal Bank and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) crypto-licensed UnionBank of the Philippines has launched its crypto trading and custody services to select retail clients via its mobile application, the company announced in a joint statement with METACO, a market provider for financial institutions to offer digital assets. Statement of...
dailyhodl.com

Shark Tank Star Kevin O’Leary Says Crypto Holders Will Witness Something ‘Remarkable’ in January 2023

Venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary is predicting that an upcoming meeting of world leaders will put crypto in the limelight. In a new interview, the Shark Tank investor says that digital assets will be one of the top issues that will be tackled during the World Economic Forum annual meeting that will take place in Davos, Switzerland in January next year.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
crypto-academy.org

Concerns Arise in US as Saudi Prince Provides Financial Aid For Elon Musk

Just recently, Elon Musk bought Twitter and became the sole shareholder of the company. Musk spent approx. $44 billion to purchase the company. However, Democrat senator Chris Murphy claims that a Saudi Prince known as Alwaleed bin Talal aided Musk in this acquisition. According to allegations, the Saudi Prince helped Musk by more than $1.9 billion. This would make Talal the second biggest shareholder of Twitter.
Benzinga

Crypto Whale Moves $1.58B In Bitcoin, Where The BTC Is Now Being Stored

According to data shared on Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency whale has moved crypto from a wallet that had accumulated over 74,105 Bitcoin BTC/USD worth over $1.58 billion. The BTCs were moved to wallets of unknown origin. In a separate transaction, the whale moved 50,562 BTC, worth nearly $1.08 billion; in another transaction, 23,542 BTC were moved, worth about $505 million.
CNBC

Ether jumps 7% in a week, and Coinbase's CFO breaks down the firm's Q3 earnings: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Alesia Haas, chief financial officer at Coinbase, breaks down the company's Q3 earnings and its plans to withstand the crypto bear market.
thecoinrise.com

Argentine Fintech Uala Floats Crypto Trading Service

Mastercard-linked fintech company Uala which is headquartered in Argentina has launched a new service that gives Argentines access to crypto trading specifically for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Using pesos, about 4.5 million Argentines will be permitted to buy and sell cryptocurrencies through the Uala app. For now, the service...
ambcrypto.com

Polkadot’s latest move could make DOT the SEC’s preferred cryptocurrency because…

Polkadot, in an out-of-the-ordinary tweet, stated that the DOT token, despite being marketed a security, was no longer a security. Instead, it had transformed into a software. In recent months, the crypto industry has been awash in uncertainty as a result of the regulatory body’s hazy views around cryptocurrencies. In some cases, like the one between the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) and XRP, this sparked a full-scale legal battle. While in others, it has caused projects to re-evaluate their strategies.
astaga.com

Cardano(ADA), Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Skyrocket

Crypto Worth At the moment Newest Updates: The crypto market is exhibiting power. The market noticed a robust crypto rally after a protracted crypto winter. Bitcoin surged by 5% within the final 24 hours and crossed the $20K mark. It’s at present buying and selling at $20,275. The altcoins...
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin, Ether gain; DOGE leads top 10 crypto losses; Hang Seng rises 5%

Bitcoin and Ether gained with mixed results across the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. The Hong Kong Hang Seng Index gained 5.30% amid speculation that the Chinese economy will soon reopen. Fast facts. Bitcoin gained 1.43% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$20,607 at 4...

Comments / 0

Community Policy