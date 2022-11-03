Polkadot, in an out-of-the-ordinary tweet, stated that the DOT token, despite being marketed a security, was no longer a security. Instead, it had transformed into a software. In recent months, the crypto industry has been awash in uncertainty as a result of the regulatory body’s hazy views around cryptocurrencies. In some cases, like the one between the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) and XRP, this sparked a full-scale legal battle. While in others, it has caused projects to re-evaluate their strategies.

3 HOURS AGO