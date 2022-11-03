Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
CNBC
Germany's dependence on China is 'overblown,' but critical goods diversification needs to improve: EU Chamber of Commerce
The top European business representative in China downplayed concerns over Germany's economic reliance on China as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes his maiden in-person visit to Beijing. President of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China Joerg Wuttke said many of Germany's imports from China are replaceable, although the country...
CNBC
U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo doubles down on Biden plan to restrict American companies, and citizens, from helping China make semiconductor chips
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo defended the Biden administration's ban against U.S. companies and citizens helping China manufacture semiconductors. Raimondo said the new regulations are not designed to hurt U.S. companies, though some will be denied some revenue. The new rules were introduced early last month. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo...
CNBC
China posts 6-month high Covid count as it sticks with strategy
China recorded 4,420 new locally transmitted Covid-19 infections on Saturday, the National Health Commission said, the most since May 6 and compared up from 3,659 new local cases a day earlier. While case numbers are extremely low by global standards, China has stuck with a zero-Covid approach nearly three years...
World in crisis a grim backdrop for UN climate talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change amid a multitude of competing crises, including the war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and an energy crunch. Negotiators spent a frantic two days ahead of the meeting discussing whether to formally consider the issue of loss and damage, or reparations, to vulnerable nations suffering from climate change. The issue, which has weighed on the talks for years, was agreed just hours before the meeting officially opened. In an opening speech, the head of the U.N.’s panel of climate scientist highlighted the urgency of cutting greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to the effects of global warming. “This is a once in a generation opportunity to save our planet and our livelihoods,” said Hoesung Lee, chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
CNBC
Holding on to your best people can be a mistake, says manufacturing CEO
As a manager, it can be tempting to do everything within your power to hold on to your best people. But that kind of thinking can ultimately backfire on you as a leader, explained Dharmesh Arora, regional CEO for Asia Pacific at German manufacturer Schaeffler. Arora learned this lesson the...
CNBC
Zelenskyy hails UN nuclear investigation result; UK says Russia likely shooting its retreating soldiers
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency after it wrapped up its inspection of three nuclear power facilities in Ukraine and found no evidence of undeclared nuclear material or activities.
CNBC
U.S. faces pandemic crossroads with Covid deaths still too high and new omicron variants emerging, Fauci says
White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Covid deaths are too high heading into the winter. The U.S. also faces a challenge from emerging omicron subvariants that are resistant to antibody treatments. Hospitals could also face a resurgent flu and RSV this winter on top of Covid, Fauci...
CNBC
U.S. urges airlines equip Florida-bound planes to fly over water
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said airlines should ease congestion at Florida airports by equipping their planes so they can fly over water along routes that have been under-utilized. Over-water routes require airlines to carry enough life rafts to accommodate all occupants of the airplane in the event of a...
CNBC
Oil rises as further interest rate hikes loom
Oil prices rose on Friday amid uncertainty around future interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while a looming EU ban on Russian oil and the possibility of China easing some Covid restrictions supported markets. Though fears of global recession capped gains, Brent crude futures were last up $4.40,...
CNBC
Sustainable Future Forum - Part 1: Regulation & Responsibility
The special live event took place ahead of the all-important COP27, or 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference. It was a dialogue between speakers and CNBC reporters about the most pressing questions on the energy crisis, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, and how governments and industries have responded to earlier goals.
CNBC
Trump Media deal partner DWAC adjourns shareholder meeting for sixth time as it seeks votes to delay merger
Trump Media and Truth Social-linked SPAC, Digital World, adjourned its shareholder vote for a sixth time. The company is looking to extend the merger deadline to September 2023, but has yet to garner the necessary 65% shareholder support. Trump Media and DWAC are the subject of a criminal probe relating...
CNBC
Here's what we know about the rebound in Chinese stocks this week
The Shanghai composite gained 5% during the week, while the Hang Seng Index notched gains of well over 8%, bouncing back from 13-year lows hit in the last two weeks. "The rally that we saw this morning was primarily triggered by the hope for reopening to happen earlier than expected," Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said Friday on CNBC's "Capital Connection."
CNBC
2-year Treasury yield pulls back slightly after notching 15-year high Friday
The yield on the 2-year Treasury note eased slightly on Friday after hitting a fresh 15-year high. The yield 2-year Treasury note earlier rose to a session high of 4.883%, its highest level since July 2007, but pulled back to last trade roughly 4 basis points lower at 4.663%. Since the start of the week, its surged 25 basis points.
CNBC
A showdown over climate reparations is brewing — and it will determine the success of the COP27 summit
The annual gathering of the U.N. Climate Change Conference will see more than 30,000 delegates convene in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss collective action on the climate emergency. One core issue likely to dominate proceedings concerns climate reparations, sometimes referred to as "loss and damage"...
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Thursday — No Fed reset, Qualcomm rough guide, iPhone waits
The great RESET? Nope, not yet. Why did anyone think Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell would say he was done hiking interest rates? At Wednesday afternoon's conclusion of the Fed's November meeting, central bankers approved a fourth straight 75-basis-point hike. Why did traders buy the 2 p.m. ET announcement? VERY premature as we saw the market reverse sharply lower into the close. U.S. stocks open lower Thursday morning. The 2-year Treasury yield jumps to nearly 4.74%, a high back to July 2007.
CNBC
It's a 'wild west out there': CEO says regulation needed to keep firms in line on sustainability
The last few years have seen huge swathes of companies make net-zero commitments and other sustainability-related goals. While such commitments draw attention, actually achieving them is a huge task with significant financial and logistical hurdles. "Without regulation, everybody is doing their own thing and it's quite a wild, wild west...
CNBC
Pfizer releases more data indicating omicron boosters are better than old Covid shots
People older than 55 who received the new booster had about four times more antibodies targeting omicron BA.5 than people who received the old vaccine, Pfizer said. Pfizer and BioNTech released the first human data in October showing the omicron boosters trigger a better response. But two independent studies from...
CNBC
Goldman Sachs seeks to impose order on expanding crypto universe with classification system
Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a data service created with global index provider MSCI and crypto data firm Coin Metrics that seeks to classify hundreds of digital coins and tokens so institutional investors can make sense of the new asset class. The new service is called Datonomy — a...
CNBC
Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth in the West Bank, health officials say
The Israeli military said its soldiers had opened fire at people throwing rocks at Israeli vehicles driving down a road and that "hits were confirmed". The Palestinian Health Ministry said the teenager had been killed and a second Palestinian wounded by the Israeli gunfire. Israeli soldiers fatally shot a Palestinian...
