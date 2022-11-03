ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies

More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
CNBC

U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo doubles down on Biden plan to restrict American companies, and citizens, from helping China make semiconductor chips

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo defended the Biden administration's ban against U.S. companies and citizens helping China manufacture semiconductors. Raimondo said the new regulations are not designed to hurt U.S. companies, though some will be denied some revenue. The new rules were introduced early last month. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo...
CNBC

China posts 6-month high Covid count as it sticks with strategy

China recorded 4,420 new locally transmitted Covid-19 infections on Saturday, the National Health Commission said, the most since May 6 and compared up from 3,659 new local cases a day earlier. While case numbers are extremely low by global standards, China has stuck with a zero-Covid approach nearly three years...
The Associated Press

World in crisis a grim backdrop for UN climate talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change amid a multitude of competing crises, including the war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and an energy crunch. Negotiators spent a frantic two days ahead of the meeting discussing whether to formally consider the issue of loss and damage, or reparations, to vulnerable nations suffering from climate change. The issue, which has weighed on the talks for years, was agreed just hours before the meeting officially opened. In an opening speech, the head of the U.N.’s panel of climate scientist highlighted the urgency of cutting greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to the effects of global warming. “This is a once in a generation opportunity to save our planet and our livelihoods,” said Hoesung Lee, chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
CNBC

Holding on to your best people can be a mistake, says manufacturing CEO

As a manager, it can be tempting to do everything within your power to hold on to your best people. But that kind of thinking can ultimately backfire on you as a leader, explained Dharmesh Arora, regional CEO for Asia Pacific at German manufacturer Schaeffler. Arora learned this lesson the...
CNBC

U.S. urges airlines equip Florida-bound planes to fly over water

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said airlines should ease congestion at Florida airports by equipping their planes so they can fly over water along routes that have been under-utilized. Over-water routes require airlines to carry enough life rafts to accommodate all occupants of the airplane in the event of a...
FLORIDA STATE
CNBC

Oil rises as further interest rate hikes loom

Oil prices rose on Friday amid uncertainty around future interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while a looming EU ban on Russian oil and the possibility of China easing some Covid restrictions supported markets. Though fears of global recession capped gains, Brent crude futures were last up $4.40,...
CNBC

Sustainable Future Forum - Part 1: Regulation & Responsibility

The special live event took place ahead of the all-important COP27, or 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference. It was a dialogue between speakers and CNBC reporters about the most pressing questions on the energy crisis, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, and how governments and industries have responded to earlier goals.
CNBC

Here's what we know about the rebound in Chinese stocks this week

The Shanghai composite gained 5% during the week, while the Hang Seng Index notched gains of well over 8%, bouncing back from 13-year lows hit in the last two weeks. "The rally that we saw this morning was primarily triggered by the hope for reopening to happen earlier than expected," Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said Friday on CNBC's "Capital Connection."
CNBC

2-year Treasury yield pulls back slightly after notching 15-year high Friday

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note eased slightly on Friday after hitting a fresh 15-year high. The yield 2-year Treasury note earlier rose to a session high of 4.883%, its highest level since July 2007, but pulled back to last trade roughly 4 basis points lower at 4.663%. Since the start of the week, its surged 25 basis points.
CNBC

What Cramer is watching Thursday — No Fed reset, Qualcomm rough guide, iPhone waits

The great RESET? Nope, not yet. Why did anyone think Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell would say he was done hiking interest rates? At Wednesday afternoon's conclusion of the Fed's November meeting, central bankers approved a fourth straight 75-basis-point hike. Why did traders buy the 2 p.m. ET announcement? VERY premature as we saw the market reverse sharply lower into the close. U.S. stocks open lower Thursday morning. The 2-year Treasury yield jumps to nearly 4.74%, a high back to July 2007.
CNBC

Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth in the West Bank, health officials say

The Israeli military said its soldiers had opened fire at people throwing rocks at Israeli vehicles driving down a road and that "hits were confirmed". The Palestinian Health Ministry said the teenager had been killed and a second Palestinian wounded by the Israeli gunfire. Israeli soldiers fatally shot a Palestinian...

Comments / 0

Community Policy