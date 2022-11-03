ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors 0-6 on road, fall to Pelicans with 4 starters out

NEW ORLEANS -- — Golden State coach Steve Kerr foreshadowed a plan to adjust playing time across his roster in the coming week. Something needs to change if the Warriors intend to defend their NBA title. The Warriors fell to 0-6 on the road, losing 114-105 to Brandon Ingram...
Kyrie Irving suspended at least 5 games by Nets; apologizes

NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, dismayed by his repeated failure to "unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs," with Irving later issuing an apology for his social media post last week about a book and movie that feature antisemitic tropes.
Bob Huggins: Gonzaga in for 'awakening' if it joins Big 12

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins is not convinced that Gonzaga, a powerhouse in recent years, will sustain its success if it makes the move to the Big 12, one of America's premier leagues in men's college basketball. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Wednesday that Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark and Gonzaga...
Heat host the Trail Blazers for cross-conference game

Portland Trail Blazers (6-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (4-6, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Portland face off in non-conference action. Miami finished 11-7 overall last season while going 29-12 at home. The Heat averaged 104.2 points per game last season, 17.3 on...
Jenkins brings years of experience to young Purdue squad

David Jenkins Jr. made a checklist for what he wanted on his final stop on a six-state basketball journey: face top competition, find a new challenge, play for a coach with an impeccable resume and experience something completely different. Purdue filled all of those desires and the Boilermakers are ready...
Hyland scores 24 points, Nuggets beat the Spurs 126-101

DENVER -- — Bones Hyland scored 24 points, Nikola Jokic added 21 and the Denver Nuggets shot over 60% from the field in a 126-101 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. Michael Porter Jr. added 15 points and Jamal Murray chipped in 13 for the Nuggets,...
Kevin Durant's ankle-breaker in Nets win vs. Wizards: Photos

The 2022-23 NBA season is still very young -- but Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has already put in a bid for play of the year. In the first quarter against the Washington ​​Wizards, the 12-time NBA All-Star introduced Daniel Gafford to the hardwood with a vicious crossover.
Mavs' Spencer Dinwiddie alleges ref used obscenity after tech

DALLAS -- Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie took issue with referee Tony Brothers' actions during Friday night's 111-110 win over the Toronto Raptors, accusing the veteran official of wrongly whistling him for a technical foul and then using profane language to describe him while speaking to one of his Dallas teammates.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert in health and safety protocols

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols and will miss the team's Saturday night game against the Houston Rockets. In his first season with the Wolves, Gobert is averaging 12.6 points and a league-best 13.9 rebounds. A three-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of...
