Right now we are in the midst of a golden age for Utah Athletics. Last year, the football team not only won its first-ever Pac-12 Championship but also reached the Rose Bowl, one of the most hallowed grounds in all of football. The gymnastics team is consistently a top three team in the nation, the ski team won the 2022 NCAA National Championship and the women’s tennis team has the ninth best-recruiting class in the entire nation, just to name a few triumphs. Now with all this recent success, it can be easy to forget about the past and some of the legendary athletes and teams this university has had the pleasure of calling their own. With a new year of Utah athletics underway, there is no better time to take a trip down memory lane and recognize some of the trailblazers who excited past generations of students and fans alike.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO