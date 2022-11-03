ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Utah Sports Blast to the Past

Right now we are in the midst of a golden age for Utah Athletics. Last year, the football team not only won its first-ever Pac-12 Championship but also reached the Rose Bowl, one of the most hallowed grounds in all of football. The gymnastics team is consistently a top three team in the nation, the ski team won the 2022 NCAA National Championship and the women’s tennis team has the ninth best-recruiting class in the entire nation, just to name a few triumphs. Now with all this recent success, it can be easy to forget about the past and some of the legendary athletes and teams this university has had the pleasure of calling their own. With a new year of Utah athletics underway, there is no better time to take a trip down memory lane and recognize some of the trailblazers who excited past generations of students and fans alike.
Utah Football Battles Arizona Through the Weather

University of Utah football (7-2, 5-1 Pac-12) returned home this week, coming off of a 21-17 win at Washington State. Utah’s hopes of advancing to the championship game of a very competitive Pac-12 will depend on how they finish the rest of the season. Recap. Arizona came out with...
Utah Football Heads Home to Face Arizona

Utah Football is coming off of big wins against USC and Washington State. The team is looking good, and look to continue their win streak against Arizona on Saturday. Arizona has been on a three-game losing streak, and aren’t looking their best. The Wildcats came off a 37-45 loss against USC, an impressively close game for playing a top-10 team.
