Read full article on original website
Related
'Predatory gambling' has helped the lottery reach sky-high jackpot, critics say
Nearly three months after a Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania won the $200 million cash prize, the game's jackpot has increased to a now-estimated $1.2 billion. The estimated total is the second-largest prize in Powerball history and the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, according to Powerball's website. The U.S record was set in 2016 at $1.586 billion.
Right-wing groups spend millions of dollars on ads targeting transgender kids
Ahead of Election Day in the high-stakes 2022 midterm elections, right-wing groups have spent tens of millions of dollars on anti-transgender ads in battleground states. America First Legal, an organization launched by former Donald Trump aide Stephen Miller, is behind many of the political ads targeting transgender kids that have run in at least 25 states.
Auto part crime is on the rise nationwide. Here's how you can protect yourself
The DOJ's arrests last week of those involved in a catalytic converter theft ring is emblematic of a dramatic rise in the auto part crime nationwide. How car owners can protect themselves. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's...
Presidents Biden, Obama and Trump appeal to midterm voters at Pennsylvania rallies
LATROBE, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump is predicting America's destruction if his fellow Republicans don't deliver a massive electoral wave on Tuesday. Democrats, led by President Joe Biden and two other former presidents, are warning that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself are at stake. Three...
Election deniers could oversee voting in key swing states. Here are races to watch
Voters in a number of states this midterm cycle are being presented with a stark choice: Do they want someone who denies the legitimacy of the 2020 election to oversee voting in their state?. In a different political universe, that might seem outlandish, considering hand-count audits of paper ballots and...
These are the states enacting legislation to help make daylight saving time permanent
As Americans once again adjust to a changed schedule this Sunday, more states this past year joined the group to make daylight saving permanent as soon as the federal government approves it. Twice a year, millions of Americans — with the exception of those living in Hawaii or Arizona —...
U.S. court says a pageant can exclude transgender women in its competitions
The operator of the Miss United States of America pageant can't be forced to allow openly transgender women into its competitions, a federal appeals court has ruled. The ruling said that being forced to do this would obstruct the organization's ability to express its belief the contest is only for "natural born" females.
Saudi Arabia cracks down on dissidents living abroad
Saudi Arabia is cracking down on dissent, including targeting its citizens who live abroad. A new report by the Associated Press details how some Saudis abroad have been targeted by their own government for what they post online and even say in private conversation. They've been arrested when they return home and are given harsh prison sentences, sometimes as long as 30 years. Ellen Knickmeyer covers foreign policy and national security for the Associated Press. Thanks so much for being with us.
How antisemitic rhetoric is impacting Jewish communities, and what to do about it
The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, cast a bright spotlight on the age-old problem of antisemitism in recent weeks, with his offensive remarks inspiring other demonstrations of hate and stoking fears among the Jewish community. Ye's promotion of antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories did bring about some condemnation...
Daylight saving time ends Sunday. Here are 4 things you should know
Millions of Americans want to abandon the time change we endure twice each year, disrupting our circadian rhythms and creating confusion. More than a third of U.S. states now back a permanent shift to daylight saving time. If that happens, it would be a final victory for a plan that businesses have praised for more than 100 years.
WFAE
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0