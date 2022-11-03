ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

'Predatory gambling' has helped the lottery reach sky-high jackpot, critics say

Nearly three months after a Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania won the $200 million cash prize, the game's jackpot has increased to a now-estimated $1.2 billion. The estimated total is the second-largest prize in Powerball history and the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, according to Powerball's website. The U.S record was set in 2016 at $1.586 billion.
Right-wing groups spend millions of dollars on ads targeting transgender kids

Ahead of Election Day in the high-stakes 2022 midterm elections, right-wing groups have spent tens of millions of dollars on anti-transgender ads in battleground states. America First Legal, an organization launched by former Donald Trump aide Stephen Miller, is behind many of the political ads targeting transgender kids that have run in at least 25 states.
Auto part crime is on the rise nationwide. Here's how you can protect yourself

The DOJ's arrests last week of those involved in a catalytic converter theft ring is emblematic of a dramatic rise in the auto part crime nationwide. How car owners can protect themselves. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's...
Saudi Arabia cracks down on dissidents living abroad

Saudi Arabia is cracking down on dissent, including targeting its citizens who live abroad. A new report by the Associated Press details how some Saudis abroad have been targeted by their own government for what they post online and even say in private conversation. They've been arrested when they return home and are given harsh prison sentences, sometimes as long as 30 years. Ellen Knickmeyer covers foreign policy and national security for the Associated Press. Thanks so much for being with us.
Daylight saving time ends Sunday. Here are 4 things you should know

Millions of Americans want to abandon the time change we endure twice each year, disrupting our circadian rhythms and creating confusion. More than a third of U.S. states now back a permanent shift to daylight saving time. If that happens, it would be a final victory for a plan that businesses have praised for more than 100 years.
