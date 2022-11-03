ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Related
NBC San Diego

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Surges 7% on China Reopening Speculation; Asia Markets Mixed

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks briefly rose 7% on Friday, with tech and consumer cyclical stocks driving the surge amid China reopening rumors and a report that U.S. inspections of Chinese company audits were completed more quickly than expected. The Hang Seng index was...
NBC San Diego

There's a Major Shift Underway in Manufacturing for U.S. Companies

More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
NBC San Diego

How the CNBC Stock World Cup 2022 Works

From Apple to Tencent, LVMH to BHP, Naspers to Netflix. As we head into the World Cup season, CNBC will be taking a look at some of the world's biggest companies and pitting them against each other for the inaugural CNBC Stock World Cup 2022. Starting with the initial stages...
NBC San Diego

The Tech Layoff Headlines Are Leaving Out a Lot About Recession Risk and the Economy

The layoffs that have made the headlines recently, from Stripe to Twitter, are concentrated in sectors of the economy most-sensitive to interest rates, such as housing and autos, and where companies "over-hired," predominantly in technology. Several demographic factors, from baby boomer retirements to a declining working age population and persistently...
NBC San Diego

Chime Cuts 12% of Its Workforce, Adding to Recent Wave of Tech Layoffs

Fintech company Chime is laying off 12% of its workforce, approximately 160 employees, amid a worsening economic outlook and a recent wave of cuts from both public and private companies. Throughout the pandemic, Chime experienced torrid growth, picking up millions of users and reaching a valuation of $25 billion just...
NBC San Diego

Trump Advisor Kash Patel Granted Immunity to Testify in Mar-A-Lago Documents Case

Trump adviser Kash Patel has been granted immunity by the Justice Department to testify in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, NBC News confirmed. Patel's testimony is considered crucial to answering the question of whether or not Trump declassified any of the documents he took with him to his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. Patel says he heard Trump verbally order the government secrets declassified.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC San Diego

U.S. Payrolls Surged by 261,000 in October, Better Than Expected as Hiring Remains Strong

Nonfarm payrolls grew by 261,000 in October, better than the estimate for 205,000. The unemployment rate moved higher to 3.7%, while a broader jobless measure also increased, to 6.8%. Big job gainers by industry included health care, professional and technical services, and leisure and hospitality. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4%...
NBC San Diego

Hong Kong Rugby Sevens Is Back. Rugby Union Says Demand Is High Despite Covid Measures

While the city's pandemic regulations remain strict, Chris Brooke, chairman of the Hong Kong Rugby Union, claimed demand to attend the event remains high. "Those restrictions are there but I don't think it takes away from the key ingredients of the Sevens —which is great rugby, entertainment and a fun weekend," Brooke said.
NBC San Diego

Suspect in Paul Pelosi Beating Is in the U.S. Illegally, DHS Confirms

The man suspected of attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home last week is in the United States illegally, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed Thursday. "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

