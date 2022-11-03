Trump adviser Kash Patel has been granted immunity by the Justice Department to testify in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, NBC News confirmed. Patel's testimony is considered crucial to answering the question of whether or not Trump declassified any of the documents he took with him to his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. Patel says he heard Trump verbally order the government secrets declassified.

