Ukraine Agriculture Exports Top 10 Million Metric Tons Since Ports Reopened Under U.N.-Backed Black Sea Grain Initiative
Before Moscow's full-scale invasion of its ex-Soviet neighbor, Ukraine and Russia accounted for almost a quarter of global grain exports until those shipments came to a severe halt for nearly six months. The Black Sea Grain Initiative eased Russia's naval blockade and saw the reopening of three key Ukrainian ports.
Trump defended hosting the Saudi-backed LIV golf tournament by saying 'We have human rights issues' too. Human rights experts agrees and say Trump himself was responsible for many during his presidency.
Human rights watchdogs have said for years that Trump's policies on everything from immigration to LGBTQ protections have had negative impacts.
Germany's Dependence on China Is ‘Overblown,' But Critical Goods Diversification Needs to Improve: EU Chamber of Commerce
The top European business representative in China downplayed concerns over Germany's economic reliance on China as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes his maiden in-person visit to Beijing. President of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China Joerg Wuttke said many of Germany's imports from China are replaceable, although the country...
A Showdown Over Climate Reparations Is Brewing — and It Will Determine the Success of the COP27 Summit
The annual gathering of the U.N. Climate Change Conference will see more than 30,000 delegates convene in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss collective action on the climate emergency. One core issue likely to dominate proceedings concerns climate reparations, sometimes referred to as "loss and damage"...
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Surges 7% on China Reopening Speculation; Asia Markets Mixed
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks briefly rose 7% on Friday, with tech and consumer cyclical stocks driving the surge amid China reopening rumors and a report that U.S. inspections of Chinese company audits were completed more quickly than expected. The Hang Seng index was...
There's a Major Shift Underway in Manufacturing for U.S. Companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
How the CNBC Stock World Cup 2022 Works
From Apple to Tencent, LVMH to BHP, Naspers to Netflix. As we head into the World Cup season, CNBC will be taking a look at some of the world's biggest companies and pitting them against each other for the inaugural CNBC Stock World Cup 2022. Starting with the initial stages...
The Tech Layoff Headlines Are Leaving Out a Lot About Recession Risk and the Economy
The layoffs that have made the headlines recently, from Stripe to Twitter, are concentrated in sectors of the economy most-sensitive to interest rates, such as housing and autos, and where companies "over-hired," predominantly in technology. Several demographic factors, from baby boomer retirements to a declining working age population and persistently...
Chime Cuts 12% of Its Workforce, Adding to Recent Wave of Tech Layoffs
Fintech company Chime is laying off 12% of its workforce, approximately 160 employees, amid a worsening economic outlook and a recent wave of cuts from both public and private companies. Throughout the pandemic, Chime experienced torrid growth, picking up millions of users and reaching a valuation of $25 billion just...
Trump Advisor Kash Patel Granted Immunity to Testify in Mar-A-Lago Documents Case
Trump adviser Kash Patel has been granted immunity by the Justice Department to testify in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, NBC News confirmed. Patel's testimony is considered crucial to answering the question of whether or not Trump declassified any of the documents he took with him to his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. Patel says he heard Trump verbally order the government secrets declassified.
An Extraordinary Comeback for Brazil's Lula Sees a New ‘Pink Tide' Take Shape in Latin America
A remarkable return to the presidency for Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva heralds a new "pink tide" in Latin America. It is thought the region's latest leftist resurgence is markedly different from the one that swept into power in the 1990s, however. "Grand designs like the ones we...
When she left Ukraine, an opera singer made room for a most precious possession
She and her daughter carried one small suitcase for toiletries, clothes and shoes. But she made sure she had room for a few items with deep sentimental value.
U.S. Payrolls Surged by 261,000 in October, Better Than Expected as Hiring Remains Strong
Nonfarm payrolls grew by 261,000 in October, better than the estimate for 205,000. The unemployment rate moved higher to 3.7%, while a broader jobless measure also increased, to 6.8%. Big job gainers by industry included health care, professional and technical services, and leisure and hospitality. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4%...
Hong Kong Rugby Sevens Is Back. Rugby Union Says Demand Is High Despite Covid Measures
While the city's pandemic regulations remain strict, Chris Brooke, chairman of the Hong Kong Rugby Union, claimed demand to attend the event remains high. "Those restrictions are there but I don't think it takes away from the key ingredients of the Sevens —which is great rugby, entertainment and a fun weekend," Brooke said.
Accused Paul Pelosi Attacker David DePape Could Be Deported After Release From Custody, DHS Says
The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband could be deported from the U.S. after he is released from custody, the Department of Homeland Security said. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, lodged an "immigration detainer" on 42-year-old Canadian national David DePape, DHS told CNBC. Records show...
Suspect in Paul Pelosi Beating Is in the U.S. Illegally, DHS Confirms
The man suspected of attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home last week is in the United States illegally, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed Thursday. "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail,...
3 killed after small passenger plane crashes into Tanzania’s Lake Victoria
NAIROBI, Kenya — At least three people were killed when a small passenger plane crashed Sunday morning into Lake Victoria as it made an approach to an airport in Tanzania, regional authorities said. Local authorities said that 26 of the 43 people on board the Precision Air Flight headed...
Rocket Lab Launches Mission, But Calls Off Attempt to Catch Electron Booster With a Helicopter
Space company Rocket Lab called off its latest attempt at catching one of its Electron boosters with a helicopter, as the venture pursues reusability of its rockets. The company launched the "Catch Me If You Can" mission from its private facility in New Zealand on Friday. The primary goal of...
