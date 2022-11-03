Read full article on original website
Related
mymcmedia.org
MoCo’s Most Famous: Cheryl Kagan
Maryland state senator Cheryl Kagan represents District 17 which covers Rockville and Gaithersburg. The Montgomery County native has earned a reputation as one of the most passionate and influential politicians in the county, serving on powerful committees and authoring many important bills. Kagan recently talked to MCM’s Director of Content...
bethesdamagazine.com
Opinion: It’s time to end one-party rule in Montgomery County
In Tuesday’s general election in Montgomery County, folks assume all the Democrats will win. Here’s a surprise: over the years Republicans have been elected all over the county – in Chevy Chase, Kensington, Laytonsville and other communities where the races are “nonpartisan.”. About 25 years ago,...
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Wes Moore campaigns in Montgomery County
the Democratic nominee for Maryland governor, made a stop at several Bethesda businesses while on the campaign trail in Montgomery County today, including Smoke BBQ at 4858 Cordell Avenue. The candidate was touring the downtown with local Democratic elected officials. Montgomery County is a major electoral prize in any statewide race, and a Democratic stronghold.
mymcmedia.org
Nearly 60,000 Residents Turn Out for Early Voting
More than 58,000 Montgomery County residents voted early in the upcoming election. According to an unofficial count from the Montgomery County Board of Elections (BOE), 58,593 people voted over the eight-day period from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3. The last day saw the highest turnout with 14,926 voters. Nearly 393,000...
mbhs.edu
The process of renaming Montgomery Blair High School
Representatives of Montgomery County and Montgomery County History Society held an information session to go over the school renaming process. On Oct. 27, an informational meeting regarding the process of renaming Montgomery Blair High School was held over Zoom from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The hosts of the meeting – Principal Renay Johnson, Assistant to Associate Superintendent Frances Frost and Montgomery County Historical Society representative Ralph Buglass – guided the audience through the formal process to rename schools in Montgomery County, as well as the history of Montgomery Blair himself.
mymcmedia.org
County Thanksgiving Parade Returns Nov. 19
The Silver Spring Arts and Entertainment District will host the county’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon at Veterans Plaza. “Larger than life inflatable turkeys and penguins, glittering floats, marching bands, dancing groups, and Santa and his elves! The Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade is the only Thanksgiving Parade in the metro DC area,” the Silver Spring Arts and Entertainment District page reads.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery College Announces Plans to Launch 55,000 Square-Foot Education Center in East Montgomery County
Montgomery College (MC) President Jermaine F. Williams, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council President Gabe Albornoz, together with state and community leaders announced this morning a planned Fall 2023 opening of the College’s East County Education Center (ECEC). The 55,193-square-foot space will feature classrooms, training labs, and student advising space, while offering both credit and non-credit courses. The new center is the first step in MC’s expansion into East County and expects to serve more than 1,000 students in the first year.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Twelve Maryland school board candidates have faced tax liens
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include a tax lien filed against Grace Rivera-Oven, a Montgomery County Board of Education candidate in District 1 and her husband, Mark J. Oven. That $106,676.10 lien from 2016 was satisfied last year. At least 12 of Maryland’s 155 school board...
WUSA
9+ things to do this weekend across DC, Maryland and Virginia | Nov. 4-6
WASHINGTON — It's weekend time! Celebrate the first week of November with a number of activities around the DMV, from markets to get you in the holiday spirit to others that let you hang on to cider and pumpkin patch season just a little longer. Every week, WUSA9 is...
WTOP
What are the calendar options for Northern Va. schools, and what does that mean for snow days?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What to know about calendar options for some DC-area school systems. What it is: The current school year is barely a few months old, but school boards across the...
WTOP
Hyattsville man arrested in Montgomery Co. mail theft
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have arrested a man suspected of stealing mail in Silver Spring. Police said officers spotted Shaheem Jerry Denson, 26, of Hyattsville, at around 5 a.m. Thursday standing in front of two USPS mail collection boxes and reaching into the collection box. The mail box was...
mymcmedia.org
Art Added to the Mix in STEAM Festival for MCPS Students
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will host a STEAM festival Saturday which will bring students and educators together to learn about science, technology, engineering, art and math. The festival will take place at Northwood High School in Silver Spring from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. MCPS staff and educational partners...
WTOP
Former Montgomery elections board chair accuses Peroutka of seeking to ’cause havoc’
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The former chair of the Montgomery County Board of Elections, a Republican, said recent statements by a top campaign aide to attorney general candidate Michael Peroutka (R) are worthy of an investigation by the state.
dcnewsnow.com
Potential bidders for Commanders emerge
There's a frenzy of big names reportedly interested in purchasing the Washington Commanders. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/sports/professional-sports/nfl/washington-football/potential-bidders-for-commanders-emerge/. Potential bidders for Commanders emerge. There's a frenzy of big names reportedly interested in purchasing the Washington Commanders. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/sports/professional-sports/nfl/washington-football/potential-bidders-for-commanders-emerge/. Police Hold News Conference After Woman and Security …. The Prince...
dcnewsnow.com
Two People Shot and Killed Inside Giant in Prince George's County, Maryland
Prince George's County police said they were investigating a deadly double shooting that took place inside a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill, Md. on Nov. 4, 2022. Two People Shot and Killed Inside Giant in Prince …. Prince George's County police said they were investigating a deadly double shooting...
One diner, two candidates, mixed opinions: Dumfries residents weigh in on Vega, Spanberger
DUMFRIES, Va. — With the midterm elections days away, candidates are taking every opportunity to gain voters. Their campaign, political attack ads and experience have played an influence in how people choose their candidates, but at a diner in Dumfries, political party affiliations largely persuaded how customers vote. The...
WBAL Radio
An altercation happened on Wednesday at an Anne Arundel polling place
Blood was shed at a polling place in Anne Arundel County Tuesday night, according to reports. Police said a board of elections employee, Robert Jones Jr., wrestled with a YouTuber who was trying to shoot video inside the polling place in Annapolis. At one point, they apparently crashed into a...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County hopes to simplify charging electric vehicles at home
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County wants to make it easier for residents to charge their electric vehicles as officials continue to make a push for protecting the environment. Currently, about 18,000 residents in Montgomery County drive an electric vehicle, but few have personal curbside chargers avaiable at their homes.
multihousingnews.com
Washington Property Co. Opens Maryland Tower
While developing the luxury project, the firm also invested $20 million in local infrastructure. Washington Property Co. has opened a luxury apartment community in downtown Silver Spring, Md. Solaire 8200 Dixon is a 27-story building featuring 403 units. Resident move-ins began in October. The firm broke ground on the $163 million asset in 2020.
dcnewsnow.com
Teacher Accused of Being Behind False Stabbings Claim at School and Taking Students to Café
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said a teacher at Green Valley Elementary School had someone call in a report that a number of people had been stabbed at the school. Deputies said at the same time, the teacher had taken 27 students to a café after walking them through woods.
Comments / 0