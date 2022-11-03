ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mymcmedia.org

MoCo’s Most Famous: Cheryl Kagan

Maryland state senator Cheryl Kagan represents District 17 which covers Rockville and Gaithersburg. The Montgomery County native has earned a reputation as one of the most passionate and influential politicians in the county, serving on powerful committees and authoring many important bills. Kagan recently talked to MCM’s Director of Content...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Opinion: It’s time to end one-party rule in Montgomery County

In Tuesday’s general election in Montgomery County, folks assume all the Democrats will win. Here’s a surprise: over the years Republicans have been elected all over the county – in Chevy Chase, Kensington, Laytonsville and other communities where the races are “nonpartisan.”. About 25 years ago,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Wes Moore campaigns in Montgomery County

the Democratic nominee for Maryland governor, made a stop at several Bethesda businesses while on the campaign trail in Montgomery County today, including Smoke BBQ at 4858 Cordell Avenue. The candidate was touring the downtown with local Democratic elected officials. Montgomery County is a major electoral prize in any statewide race, and a Democratic stronghold.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Nearly 60,000 Residents Turn Out for Early Voting

More than 58,000 Montgomery County residents voted early in the upcoming election. According to an unofficial count from the Montgomery County Board of Elections (BOE), 58,593 people voted over the eight-day period from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3. The last day saw the highest turnout with 14,926 voters. Nearly 393,000...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mbhs.edu

The process of renaming Montgomery Blair High School

Representatives of Montgomery County and Montgomery County History Society held an information session to go over the school renaming process. On Oct. 27, an informational meeting regarding the process of renaming Montgomery Blair High School was held over Zoom from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The hosts of the meeting – Principal Renay Johnson, Assistant to Associate Superintendent Frances Frost and Montgomery County Historical Society representative Ralph Buglass – guided the audience through the formal process to rename schools in Montgomery County, as well as the history of Montgomery Blair himself.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mymcmedia.org

County Thanksgiving Parade Returns Nov. 19

The Silver Spring Arts and Entertainment District will host the county’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon at Veterans Plaza. “Larger than life inflatable turkeys and penguins, glittering floats, marching bands, dancing groups, and Santa and his elves! The Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade is the only Thanksgiving Parade in the metro DC area,” the Silver Spring Arts and Entertainment District page reads.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery College Announces Plans to Launch 55,000 Square-Foot Education Center in East Montgomery County

Montgomery College (MC) President Jermaine F. Williams, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council President Gabe Albornoz, together with state and community leaders announced this morning a planned Fall 2023 opening of the College’s East County Education Center (ECEC). The 55,193-square-foot space will feature classrooms, training labs, and student advising space, while offering both credit and non-credit courses. The new center is the first step in MC’s expansion into East County and expects to serve more than 1,000 students in the first year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Twelve Maryland school board candidates have faced tax liens

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include a tax lien filed against Grace Rivera-Oven, a Montgomery County Board of Education candidate in District 1 and her husband, Mark J. Oven. That $106,676.10 lien from 2016 was satisfied last year. At least 12 of Maryland’s 155 school board...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Hyattsville man arrested in Montgomery Co. mail theft

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have arrested a man suspected of stealing mail in Silver Spring. Police said officers spotted Shaheem Jerry Denson, 26, of Hyattsville, at around 5 a.m. Thursday standing in front of two USPS mail collection boxes and reaching into the collection box. The mail box was...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Art Added to the Mix in STEAM Festival for MCPS Students

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will host a STEAM festival Saturday which will bring students and educators together to learn about science, technology, engineering, art and math. The festival will take place at Northwood High School in Silver Spring from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. MCPS staff and educational partners...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Former Montgomery elections board chair accuses Peroutka of seeking to ’cause havoc’

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The former chair of the Montgomery County Board of Elections, a Republican, said recent statements by a top campaign aide to attorney general candidate Michael Peroutka (R) are worthy of an investigation by the state.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Potential bidders for Commanders emerge

There's a frenzy of big names reportedly interested in purchasing the Washington Commanders. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/sports/professional-sports/nfl/washington-football/potential-bidders-for-commanders-emerge/. Potential bidders for Commanders emerge. There's a frenzy of big names reportedly interested in purchasing the Washington Commanders. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/sports/professional-sports/nfl/washington-football/potential-bidders-for-commanders-emerge/. Police Hold News Conference After Woman and Security …. The Prince...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County hopes to simplify charging electric vehicles at home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County wants to make it easier for residents to charge their electric vehicles as officials continue to make a push for protecting the environment. Currently, about 18,000 residents in Montgomery County drive an electric vehicle, but few have personal curbside chargers avaiable at their homes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
multihousingnews.com

Washington Property Co. Opens Maryland Tower

While developing the luxury project, the firm also invested $20 million in local infrastructure. Washington Property Co. has opened a luxury apartment community in downtown Silver Spring, Md. Solaire 8200 Dixon is a 27-story building featuring 403 units. Resident move-ins began in October. The firm broke ground on the $163 million asset in 2020.
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy