UPDATE 1-Global palm oil output seen up by 2.9 mln tonnes in 2022/23-analyst Mielke
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Global palm oil output is seen increasing by 2.9 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season, leading industry analyst Thomas Mielke said in a conference on Friday. Vegetable oil prices have been volatile this year and the volatility could happen again in 2024 if...
UPDATE 2-China lockdowns overshadow palm oil outlook despite output slowdown
China has been a disappointment for sellers -James Fry. Malaysia benchmark seen at 4,500-3,500 rgt/T to March-Mistry. The global outlook for palm oil remains uncertain, with strict COVID-19 policies in major-importer China weighing on demand, while high energy prices and a slowdown in output provide support, leading industry analysts said on Friday.
Indonesia targets sugar self-sufficiency in 5 yrs, eyes ethanol production
JAKARTA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia will expand its sugar plantation area to try to become self-sufficient in the next five years and is eyeing development of renewable sugar-based ethanol afterwards, President Joko Widodo said on Friday. While inspecting a sugarcane plantation owned by ethanol producer Energy Agro Nusantara, controlled...
GRAINS-Soy, grains climb as energy prices rise, dollar cools
CHICAGO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures climbed to a six-week high on Friday as soyoil futures reached their highest since June, buoyed by strong energy prices along with optimism about demand from China, the world's top soy buyer, traders said. Wheat and corn followed broad strength in the...
Power Up: The Oil Market's State of Mind
Nov 3 - David Gaffen Editor-in-Charge, Energy Markets Hello Power Up readers! It’s a busy time and oil markets seem robust given low inventories and the skies turning a hazy shade of winter. Here’s what’s happening. FUNDAMENTAL THINKING A Market Less Obsessed With Macro. A curious thing...
India allows sugar exports of 6 mln T in 2022/23
MUMBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - India will allow the export of 6 million tonnes of sugar in 2022/23, in line with market expectations, as the country's production is set to jump to a record high for the second straight year, the government said in on Saturday. The south Asian country...
GRAINS-Chicago soybeans set for weekly gain on Chinese demand prospect
SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher on Friday, with prices on track to end the week on a positive note, as expectations of strong Chinese demand underpinned the market. Wheat ticked lower, but the market is set for its first weekly gain since early October on...
UPDATE 2-Nutrien sticks to fertilizer expansion plan despite demand drop
(Adds comments from CEO interview) WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd , the world's biggest fertilizer producer, intends to follow through with plans to expand production capacity of potash and nitrogen, despite a sharp pullback in potash demand due to high prices, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Argentine farmers stall soybean planting amid drought
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Soybean planting in Argentina's core farm belt region is far behind last year's pace due to a lack of rain, the Rosario grains exchange said in a report on Friday, a concern for farmers in the world's top exporter of soy oil and meal.
Sales of Brazil's new soy crop well below last year -consultancy
SAO PAULO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Forward sales of Brazilian soybeans are well below last year and the historical average as farmers hold on to crops in the hope of fetching better prices, according to an agribusiness consultancy on Friday. Safras & Mercado said in a statement that volumes of...
US EPA allowed two-week extension to issue biofuel blending requirements
NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and a biofuels trade group have agreed to extend by two weeks a deadline the agency has to issue a proposal on biofuel blending obligations for 2023, the trade group said on Friday. Growth Energy agreed to the EPA's...
Argentina wheat production seen at 14 million tonnes -grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Forecasts for Argentina's wheat production for the 2022/2023 season have been cut to 14 million tonnes, down from 15.2 million tonnes previously, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, due to late-season frosts. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Editing by Anthony Esposito) © Copyright...
GRAINS-Soybeans end lower, halting win streak; corn, wheat also slide
CHICAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures closed lower on Thursday, pausing after a seven-session climb as lackluster U.S. export sales and macroeconomic worries weighed on prices, traders said. Corn and wheat also declined, with a sharply higher dollar hanging over the grain complex. Chicago Board of Trade January...
Harvest winding down and weather impact heating up
Soybean harvest is nearing completion and corn is not far behind. Yield results are mostly known, with small tweaks likely in future USDA reports. Attention will move from harvest weather and results to other outside influences. Traders will discern the impact of energy prices, demand, the value of the U.S. dollar, and many other variables. Year-to-date exports are running ahead of a year ago this time for soybeans; corn is at 50% less.
USTR, Mexico's economy minister discuss energy, corn exports
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed Mexico's energy sector and U.S. corn exports in a virtual meeting on Thursday with Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro, the USTR said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Costas Pitas) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click...
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle bounce from two-week low in most-active contract
CHICAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures finished higher on Thursday in the most-active contract, after shaking off a two-week low hit earlier in the session, traders said. Other contracts ended mixed, as the market took a breather following a recent rally in cash cattle prices,...
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog, live cattle futures sag in technical moves
CHICAGO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures declined on Friday, with the benchmark December contract hitting a near three-week low in what appeared to be featureless technical selling, traders said. CME December hogs settled down 0.400 cent at 82.975 cents per lb after touching 82.825, the...
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Oct. 31
PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on soft wheat, winter barley and durum wheat sowing and emergence stages, along with harvest progress and crop conditions for grain maize, covering week 43 ending Oct. 31. Figures are percentages of the anticipated crop area. SOFT WHEAT SOWING EMERGENCE Week 43 average in France 84 61 Week 42 2022 63 40 Week 43 2021 77 42 WINTER BARLEY SOWING EMERGENCE Week 43 average in France 93 76 Week 42 2022 80 59 Week 43 2021 89 60 DURUM WHEAT SOWING EMERGENCE Week 43 average in France 23 3 Week 42 2022 7 0 Week 43 2021 23 1 GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTING Week 43 average in France 99 Week 42 2022 96 Week 43 2021 70 Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 43 average in France 10 21 27 38 4 Week 42 2022 10 21 27 38 4 Week 43 2021 0 1 10 76 13 (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Jason Neely)
3 Big Things Today, November 4, 2022
1. Soybean, Grain Futures Higher in Overnight Trading. Soybeans were higher in overnight trading on concerns about South American weather, while wheat and corn rebounded from losses earlier in the week. The weather outlook in parts of Brazil, the world's biggest exporter of soybeans, and Argentina is mixed. About 10%...
Agriculture Online
China's Xi says country will continue to open up, share opportunities
SHANGHAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China will continue to open up and cooperate with all countries to share opportunities, President Xi Jinping said on Friday at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. Speaking via video, Xi said China would encourage more foreign investment and...
