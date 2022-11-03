Soybean harvest is nearing completion and corn is not far behind. Yield results are mostly known, with small tweaks likely in future USDA reports. Attention will move from harvest weather and results to other outside influences. Traders will discern the impact of energy prices, demand, the value of the U.S. dollar, and many other variables. Year-to-date exports are running ahead of a year ago this time for soybeans; corn is at 50% less.

1 DAY AGO