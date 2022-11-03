ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee at Georgia odds, picks and predictions

By Dominick Petrillo
 3 days ago
The No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers (8-0, 4-0 SEC) travel inside the hedges in Athens to battle No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0) Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Tennessee vs. Georgia odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

Tennessee is No. 1 and Georgia No. 3 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday.

The Volunteers have an impressive 52-49 home win over Alabama and an equally impressive 40-13 road win over LSU.

Georgia dominated Oregon 49-3 in Week 1, but that was when Oregon was still finding its way under new coach Dan Lanning. As the season has gone on, Georgia, despite winning all its games, has looked a bit vulnerable. Especially in a narrow 26-22 victory over Missouri. The 22 points scored by Missouri account for 1/4 of the total points allowed by Georgia on the entire season.

Tennessee at Georgia odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 12:41 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Tennessee +250 (bet $100 to win $250) | Georgia -320 (bet $320 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Tennessee +8.5 (-112) | Georgia -8.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 65.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Tennessee at Georgia picks and predictions

Prediction

Georgia 45, Tennessee 37

PASS. The cost is too high to bet on the home favorite.

BET TENNESSEE +8.5 (-112).

If Tennessee has taught us anything this season, it is not to ever count them out. After 15 straight losses to Alabama, the Vols were able to pull of a miracle as 9.5-point underdogs. So, I am not going to count them out.

While Georgia is better than Alabama this season. I do not want to bet against the magic which is the 2022 Tennessee team. I would stay away from this line as it is right. But the play I would make would be TENNESSEE -8.5 (-112).

BET OVER 65.5 (-112)

Tennessee has the offense everyone is talking about in this game. They have averaged 49 points per game this season and in conference they have averaged 43.5. But Georgia is not far behind them. In its 8 games, Georgia has averaged more than 41 points per game and in 5 conference games, this number goes up to 42.6 points. Despite the Georgia defense only allowing 10.5 points per game this season, the same was said last season before they gave up 41 to Alabama in the SEC championship last December.

Tennessee will score in this game. And Georgia will also score. The 65.5 number is too low and if it stays Under 70, I am still willing to take it. The OVER 66.5 (-112) is my FAVORITE PLAY in this ball game.

